Il nuovo LP di Blake Shelton God’s Country: Fully Loaded è uscito oggi e in questo disco è presente anche un duetto insieme a Gwen Stefani. I due formano una coppia a tutti gli effetti nella vita reale e in passato avevano già collaborato insieme: “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” e “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” sono le due canzoni in cui c’era stato il featuring tra i due. Un detto dice che non c’è due senza tre e oggi è uscito un altro singolo, dal titolo Nobody But You, che vede i due cantare insieme in una nuova canzone.

“Voglio dirlo ora, voglio chiarire che solo tu e Dio potete sentire”, canta Blake nel verso di apertura.

I due si scatenano nel ritornello:

“Non voglio vivere senza di te, non voglio nemmeno respirare.”

“Non voglio sognarti, voglio svegliarmi accanto a te.”

Se ti stai chiedendo quanto siano innamorati i due cantanti i versi di Nobody But You ti hanno già dato una risposta: “Tanto”.

“Non voglio amare nessuno tranne te.”

Wow… potrebbero fare un album di coppia… e a te è piaciuta Nobody But You? Scrivici la tua opinione nei commenti qui sotto.

Il testo di Nobody but You

[Verso 1: Blake Shelton, Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani]

Don’t have to leave this town to see the world

‘Cause it’s something that I gotta do

I don’t wanna look back in 30 years

And wonder who you’re married to

Wanna say it now, wanna make it clear

For only you and God to hear

When you love someone, they say you set ‘em free

But that ain’t gonna work for me

[Ritornello: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani]

I don’t wanna live without you

I don’t wanna even breathe

I don’t wanna dream about you

Wanna wake up with you next to me

I don’t wanna go down any other road now

I don’t wanna love nobody but you

Lookin’ in your eyes now, if I had to die now

I don’t wanna love nobody but you

You

[Verso 2: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani]

All the wasted days, all the wasted nights

I blame it all on being young

Got no regrets ‘cause it got me here

But I don’t wanna waste another one

I been thinkin’ about what I want in my life

It begins and ends the same

If I had to choose what I couldn’t lose

There’d only be one thing

[Ritornello: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani]

I don’t wanna live without you

I don’t wanna even breathe

I don’t wanna dream about you

Wanna wake up with you next to me

I don’t wanna go down any other road now

I don’t wanna love nobody but you

Lookin’ in your eyes now, if I had to die now

I don’t wanna love nobody but you

You

I don’t wanna love nobody but you (You)

[Ponte: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani]

Wanna say it now, wanna make it clear

For only you and God to hear

[Ritornello: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani]

I don’t wanna live without you

I don’t wanna even breathe

I don’t wanna dream about you

Wanna wake up with you next to me (Next to me)

I don’t wanna go down any other road now

I don’t wanna love nobody but you (I don’t wanna love nobody)

Lookin’ in your eyes now, if I had to die now

I don’t wanna love nobody but you

You

I don’t wanna love nobody but you (You)

I don’t wanna love nobody but you