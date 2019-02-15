Bebe Rexha ha rilasciato un nuovo singolo dal titolo “Last Hurray” nella giornata di oggi (15 febbraio 2019).

Last Hurray verrà incluso in una nuova versione di “Expectations“? Non proprio. Molto probabilmente si tratta di una canzone isolata che Bebe aveva o ha registrato dopo aver ultimato l’ultimo album.

Last Hurray è decisamente una canzone accattivante ma sono sicuro che Bebe Rexha può fare molto meglio. So che non è facile migliorarsi ma Bebe dovrebbe fare dei passi avanti e non tornare indietro.

Questo motivetto tra l’altro l’ho già sentito da qualche parte. A voi non viene in mente un’altra canzone? Fatemelo sapere. Vi lascio al testo del brano.

Testo di Last Hurray di Bebe Rexha

I’m done with the drinking

I’m done with the smoking

I’m done with the playing

I’m done with the joking

I’m done with the ladies

I’m done with the fellas

Just sayin’ (Oh)

Farewell tequila, so long margarita

And lady sativa, I hate to leave ya

Don’t want the pressure

I don’t need a lecture

No, thank you, honey, God bless ya

I know I’ve said it all before

But it won’t hurt to do it all once more

This is my last hurrah, once I start

I ain’t gonna stop ’tiI I go too far

Last hurrah and it’s okay

Maybe tomorrow I won’t feel this pain

Last hurrah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah

Last hurrah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah

I’m done with the heartache

I’m done with the demons

Can’t wait to be normal

Right after this weekend

I’m done with the drama

I’m fixing my karma

One more night up your nirvana

I know I’ve said it all before

But it won’t hurt to do it all once more

This is my last hurrah, once I start

I ain’t gonna stop ‘til I go too far

Last hurrah and it’s okay

Maybe tomorrow I won’t feel this pain

Last hurrah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah

Last hurrah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah

Maybe I’ll never change

But I’m still glad I came

Try again another day

But for now

This is my last hurrah, once I start

I ain’t gonna stop ‘til I go too far

Last hurrah and it’s okay

Maybe tomorrow I won’t feel this pain

Last hurrah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah

Last hurrah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah