Il nuovo album di Madison Beer è uno dei più attesi del 2020. Nel caso in cui ti fossi preoccupato che il nuovo arrivato non potesse mantenere il livello di “Good In Goodbye”, beh caro mio, dovrai ricrederti.

L’arrivo del nuovo singolo Selfish, che in italiano significa egoista, dovrebbe farti capire di che pasta è fatta Madison Beer.

La canzone è stata prodotta dal collaboratore di lunga data Leroy Clampitt, che conosce bene Madison e sa come valorizzarla al meglio. Ma di cosa parla Selfish? La ventenne si concentra sulla rottura di un rapporto amoroso in questa ballata a tratti emozionante.

Madison Beer in lacrime nel video di Selfish.

“Ragazzo, sei una tale causa persa, ora il tuo nome è stato cancellato”, dice Madison all’inizio della canzone su un arrangiamento di chitarra.

“Come sistemerai questo? Non puoi farlo.”

La star racconta tutta la verità sul ritornello:

“Non dovrei amarti, ma non posso evitarlo”. Ho avuto la sensazione di non aver mai provato nulla, ho sempre saputo che sei troppo e dannatamente egoista.”

Ami San Valentino? Beh, considera questo singolo come un inno anti-San Valentino.

Cosa ha detto Madison Beer riguardo all’uscita di Selfish?

“Volevo dare ai miei fan un assaggio di ciò che ascolteranno nel mio prossimo album Life Support, e con “Selfish” potranno sentire la mia canzone più personale e intima, e ho pensato che il giorno di San Valentino fosse il momento perfetto per condividerla”, spiega la cantante in un comunicato stampa.

Il video musicale – che puoi vedere sopra – l’ho trovato straordinario. E tu? Scrivi la tua opinione nei commenti qui sotto. E se ti piace la canzone, acquistala su Amazon.

Il testo di Selfish

[Verso 1]

Boy, you’re such a lost cause

Now your name is crossed off

How you gonna fix this?

You can’t even fix yourself

It was almost two years

That I chose to spend here

All alone on New Year’s

Thinkin’ “What the Hell?”

[Pre-Ritornello]

I don’t wanna break your thread and needle

Tryna stitch you, but I can’t, I refuse

[Ritornello]

Shouldn’t love you, but I couldn’t help it

Had a feeling that you never felt it

I always knew that you were too damn selfish

Don’t know why I looked the other way

I wanted you to change, yeah

I shouldn’t love you, but I couldn’t help it

I always knew that you were too damn selfish

[Verso 2]

I bet you thought you gave me real love

But we spent it all in nightclubs

All you ever wanna do is lie

Why you always such a Gemini?

Baby, who you tryna run from?

Me or all your problems?

You know you will never solve ‘em

You don’t even know yourself

[Pre-Ritornello]

I don’t wanna break your thread and needle

Tryna stitch you, but I can’t, I refuse

[Ritornello]

Shouldn’t love you, but I couldn’t help it

Had a feeling that you never felt it

I always knew that you were too damn selfish

Don’t know why I looked the other way

I wanted you to change, yeah

I shouldn’t love you, but I couldn’t help it

I always knew that you were too damn selfish

[Post-Ritornello]

(I don’t wanna break your thread and needle

Tryna stitch you, but I can’t, I refuse)

[Ponte]

But it’s not possible

Plus I’m not responsible

For your self-made obstacles

Put my heart in the hospital, woah, woah-oh

[Ritornello]

Shouldn’t love you, but I couldn’t help it

Had a feeling that you never felt it

I always knew that you were too damn selfish

Don’t know why I looked the other way

I wanted you to change, yeah

I shouldn’t love you, but I couldn’t help it

I always knew that you were too damn selfish

[Conclusione]

Oh-oh, mm