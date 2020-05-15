Il doppio del divertimento!

I Jonas Brothers hanno partecipato al New Music Friday con due nuove tracce: “X” con Karol G e “Five More Minutes“.

Il mini-EP che include queste 2 canzoni si intitola XV.

Sono entrambe molto interessanti anche se noi preferiamo un pochetto di più X… e tu invece? Ma andiamo per gradi.

X dei Jonas Brothers

Iniziamo a scoprire la collaborazione latina del trio. “X” parla di gioco un po’ peccaminoso. “Baciami come se il tuo ex fosse nella stanza, non avere paura di qualcosa di nuovo,” cantano i ragazzi sul ritornello. “Se ti impegni bene, puoi essere quel qualcuno… che non mi lascerà solo stanotte.”

Five More Minutes dei Jonas Brothers

Per quanto riguarda “Five More Minutes”, beh, il ritmo è un po’ più soft ma non per questo meno sexy. “Pensi di poter aspettare ancora un po’? Penso che potrei far valere l’attesa,” promette Joe Jonas sul suo verso. “Dammi altri cinque minuti”, grida Nick Jonas. “Baby, non ho finito di fare l’amore con te.”

Entrambe le canzoni ci fanno capire una cosa: il tanto atteso sesto album della band sarà molto interessante.

Quale canzone preferisci tra le due?

X?

Five More Minutes?

Fai la tua scelta nei commenti. Noi ti lasciamo al testo e, ovviamente audio, delle due canzoni dei Jonas Brothers.

Il testo di X dei Jonas Brothers

Yeah

Ooh-la-la, by the pool, we’re singing “Bailando”

Two ni-nights with a view, yeah

Keeping those blinds closed (Yeah)

She said, “I wanna find somebody by nightfall”

Ooh-na-na, could it be ya

Baby, I like you

Oh, watching her move, I was lost in the rhythms

And she pulled me close by the look in her eyes

Don’t know her name, but I know that I need her

She said, “Boy, you won’t be lonely tonight”

She said, “Ooh-ooh-ooh”

Kiss me like your ex is in the room

Don’t you be afraid of something new

If you play it right, you can be that someone

Yeah, that someone who

Won’t leave me lonely tonight

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah

Ooh-la-la, make a move, yeah, baby, by last call

Full moon night with the lights off

Baby, your eyes glow (Yeah)

Don’t know why but I feel like I’ma go psycho (Psycho)

Ooh-la-la, if it’s cool

Yeah, baby, I’d like to

Oh, watching her move I was lost in the rhythms

And she pulled me close by the look in her eyes (Yeah)

Don’t know her name, but I know that I need her

She said, “Boy, you won’t be lonely tonight”

She said, “Ooh-ooh-ooh” (Ooh-ooh-ooh)

Kiss me like your ex is in the room (Ooh-ooh-ooh)

Don’t you be afraid of something new

If you play it right, you can be that someone

Yeah, that someone who (Yeah)

Won’t leave me lonely tonight

Caliente, te pongo caliente (Ah)

No te de miedo vivir algo diferente (Eh, eh)

Las ganas no se equivocan (-vocan; eh)

Pon tu lengua en mi boca (Boca; eh)

Vive la vida loca, loca, loca, ah

Toda la noche bailando contigo

Suave y salvaje como un animal

Yo sé que te gusta, pero esto es prohibido

Yo me voy contigo, dame la señal

She said, “Ooh-ooh-ooh” (Ooh-ooh-ooh)

Kiss me like your ex is in the room (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

Don’t you be afraid of something new

If you play it right, you can be that someone

Yeah, that someone who

Yeah, yeah, uh

Won’t leave me lonely tonight

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Tonight

Someone who

You won’t be lonely tonight

Il testo di Five More Minutes dei Jonas Brothers

Give me five more minutes

Baby, I’m not finished loving you

I don’t wanna end it when we’re only just beginning

Give me five more minutes

Aww-yeah

Right now, you just look too good to me (Mmm)

I cannot fathom letting you leave

You’ve got important places to be (Mmm-mmm)

Just please, not yet

Please, not yet

Give me five more minutes (Yeah)

Baby, I’m not finished loving you

I don’t wanna end it when we’re only just beginning

Give me five more minutes

Ooh-yeah

Ooh

(Wait)

Do you think you could just wait a while? (Mmm-mmm)

I think I could make it worth your while (Mmm-mmm)

I know that being late ain’t your style

But, please say, “Yes”

Please say, “Yes”

Give me five more minutes (Hey! Yeah, baby)

Baby, I’m not finished loving you

I don’t wanna end it when we’re only just beginning

Give me five more minutes (Just five more)

Aww-yeah

(Come on)

Ooh

Please say, “Yes”

Please say, “Yes”

Please say, “Yes, yes, yes” (Oh)

Please say, “Yes”

Please say

Please say, “Yes”

And give me five more minutes

Five more minutes holdin’ you

Baby, I’m not finished and I’m only just beginning

Give me five more minutes