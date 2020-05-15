Il doppio del divertimento!
I Jonas Brothers hanno partecipato al New Music Friday con due nuove tracce: “X” con Karol G e “Five More Minutes“.
Il mini-EP che include queste 2 canzoni si intitola XV.
Sono entrambe molto interessanti anche se noi preferiamo un pochetto di più X… e tu invece? Ma andiamo per gradi.
X dei Jonas Brothers
Iniziamo a scoprire la collaborazione latina del trio. “X” parla di gioco un po’ peccaminoso. “Baciami come se il tuo ex fosse nella stanza, non avere paura di qualcosa di nuovo,” cantano i ragazzi sul ritornello. “Se ti impegni bene, puoi essere quel qualcuno… che non mi lascerà solo stanotte.”
Five More Minutes dei Jonas Brothers
Per quanto riguarda “Five More Minutes”, beh, il ritmo è un po’ più soft ma non per questo meno sexy. “Pensi di poter aspettare ancora un po’? Penso che potrei far valere l’attesa,” promette Joe Jonas sul suo verso. “Dammi altri cinque minuti”, grida Nick Jonas. “Baby, non ho finito di fare l’amore con te.”
Entrambe le canzoni ci fanno capire una cosa: il tanto atteso sesto album della band sarà molto interessante.
Quale canzone preferisci tra le due?
- X?
- Five More Minutes?
Fai la tua scelta nei commenti. Noi ti lasciamo al testo e, ovviamente audio, delle due canzoni dei Jonas Brothers.
Il testo di X dei Jonas Brothers
Yeah
Ooh-la-la, by the pool, we’re singing “Bailando”
Two ni-nights with a view, yeah
Keeping those blinds closed (Yeah)
She said, “I wanna find somebody by nightfall”
Ooh-na-na, could it be ya
Baby, I like you
Oh, watching her move, I was lost in the rhythms
And she pulled me close by the look in her eyes
Don’t know her name, but I know that I need her
She said, “Boy, you won’t be lonely tonight”
She said, “Ooh-ooh-ooh”
Kiss me like your ex is in the room
Don’t you be afraid of something new
If you play it right, you can be that someone
Yeah, that someone who
Won’t leave me lonely tonight
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah
Ooh-la-la, make a move, yeah, baby, by last call
Full moon night with the lights off
Baby, your eyes glow (Yeah)
Don’t know why but I feel like I’ma go psycho (Psycho)
Ooh-la-la, if it’s cool
Yeah, baby, I’d like to
Oh, watching her move I was lost in the rhythms
And she pulled me close by the look in her eyes (Yeah)
Don’t know her name, but I know that I need her
She said, “Boy, you won’t be lonely tonight”
She said, “Ooh-ooh-ooh” (Ooh-ooh-ooh)
Kiss me like your ex is in the room (Ooh-ooh-ooh)
Don’t you be afraid of something new
If you play it right, you can be that someone
Yeah, that someone who (Yeah)
Won’t leave me lonely tonight
Caliente, te pongo caliente (Ah)
No te de miedo vivir algo diferente (Eh, eh)
Las ganas no se equivocan (-vocan; eh)
Pon tu lengua en mi boca (Boca; eh)
Vive la vida loca, loca, loca, ah
Toda la noche bailando contigo
Suave y salvaje como un animal
Yo sé que te gusta, pero esto es prohibido
Yo me voy contigo, dame la señal
She said, “Ooh-ooh-ooh” (Ooh-ooh-ooh)
Kiss me like your ex is in the room (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
Don’t you be afraid of something new
If you play it right, you can be that someone
Yeah, that someone who
Yeah, yeah, uh
Won’t leave me lonely tonight
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Tonight
Someone who
You won’t be lonely tonight
Il testo di Five More Minutes dei Jonas Brothers
Give me five more minutes
Baby, I’m not finished loving you
I don’t wanna end it when we’re only just beginning
Give me five more minutes
Aww-yeah
Right now, you just look too good to me (Mmm)
I cannot fathom letting you leave
You’ve got important places to be (Mmm-mmm)
Just please, not yet
Please, not yet
Give me five more minutes (Yeah)
Baby, I’m not finished loving you
I don’t wanna end it when we’re only just beginning
Give me five more minutes
Ooh-yeah
Ooh
(Wait)
Do you think you could just wait a while? (Mmm-mmm)
I think I could make it worth your while (Mmm-mmm)
I know that being late ain’t your style
But, please say, “Yes”
Please say, “Yes”
Give me five more minutes (Hey! Yeah, baby)
Baby, I’m not finished loving you
I don’t wanna end it when we’re only just beginning
Give me five more minutes (Just five more)
Aww-yeah
(Come on)
Ooh
Please say, “Yes”
Please say, “Yes”
Please say, “Yes, yes, yes” (Oh)
Please say, “Yes”
Please say
Please say, “Yes”
And give me five more minutes
Five more minutes holdin’ you
Baby, I’m not finished and I’m only just beginning
Give me five more minutes
