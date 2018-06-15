Alessia Cara ritorna con Growing Pains (Traduzione e significato del testo)
Alessia Cara ritorna con Growing Pains
Mi piace molto l’italiana Alessia Cara ma questa canzone mi ha un po’ deluso e qui sotto vi spiegherò il perché.
La cantante italo/canadese ha pubblicato il suo nuovo singolo “Growing Pains” sulle piattaforme digitali venerdì mattina, cioè oggi.
Growing Pains è il primo singolo estratto dall’album di prossima uscita di Alessia, ovvero il seguito dell’acclamato disco di debutto uscito nel 2015 “Know-it-all“.
Growing Pains è una canzone scritta moto bene e nel suo testo si può intuire questo aspetto, ma non mi sembra una hit in grado di essere impostata come singolo leader di un album così importante. Non so se questa canzone riuscirà a ripetere i successi di Know-it-all. Il ritornello è molto orecchiabile ma il resto del brano sembra piuttosto anonimo ed è un vero peccato considerando la bontà del testo. Si tratta di una canzone biografica in cui Alessia si racconta in una sorta di mini-diario. Avrei scelto un altro singolo ma ormai la decisione è stata già presa. Vedremo come si comporterà Growing Pains nelle classifiche musicali.
Testo di Growing Pains di Alessia Cara[Intro]
You’re on your own, kid
You are
Make my way through the motions, I try to ignore it
But home’s looking farther the closer I get
Don’t know why I can’t see the end
Is it over yet? Hmm
A short leash and a short fuse don’t match
They tell me it ain’t that bad, now don’t you overreact
So I just hold my breath, don’t know why
I can’t see the sun when young should be fun
And I guess the bad can get better
Gotta be wrong before it’s right
Every happy phrase engraved in my mind
And I’ve always been a go-getter
There’s truth in every word I write
But still the growing pains, growing pains
They’re keeping me up at night
Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah
Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah
Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah
Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah
And I can’t hide ‘cause growing pains are keeping me up at night
Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah
Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah
Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah
Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey
And I can’t hide ‘cause growing pains are keeping me up at night
Try to mend what’s left of my content incomprehension
As I take on the stress of the mess that I’ve made
Don’t know if I even care for “grown” if it’s just alone, yeah
And I guess the bad can get better
Gotta be wrong before it’s right
Every happy phrase engraved in my mind
I’ve always been a go-getter
There’s truth in every word I write
But still the growing pains, growing pains
They’re keeping me up at night
Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah
Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah
Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah
Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah
And I can’t hide ‘cause growing pains are keeping me up at night
Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah
Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah
Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah
Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey
And I can’t hide ‘cause growing pains are keeping me up at night
Starting to look like Ms. Know-it-all
Can’t take her own advice
Can’t find pieces of my peace of mind
I cry more than I’d like to admit
But I can’t lie to myself, to anyone
‘Cause phoning it in isn’t any fun
Can’t run back to my youth the way I want to
The days my brother was quicker to fool
AM radio, not much to do
Used monsters as an excuse to lie awake
Now the monsters are the ones that I have to face
No band-aids for the growing pains
Traduzione del testo di Growing Pains di Alessia Cara[Intro]
Sei sulle tue, ragazzo
Tu sei
Mi faccio strada tra le mozioni, provo a ignorarlo
Ma casa sembra sempre più lontana avvicinandomi sempre di più
Non so perché non riesco a vedere la fine
E’ già finita? Hmm
Un guinzaglio corto e un fusibile corto non si abbinano
Mi dicono che non è così male, non so perché
Non riesco a vedere il sole ma essere giovane dovrebbe essere divertente
Immagino che il brutto possa diventare migliore
Deve essere sbagliato prima di diventare giusto
Ogni frase felice impressa nella mia mente
Sono sempre stata una persona ambiziosa
C’è verità in ogni parola che scrivo
Ma ancora i dolori della crescita, dolori della crescita
Mi tengono sveglia la notte
Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah
Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah
Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah
Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah
Non riesco a nascondermi perché i dolori della crescita mi tengono sveglia la notte
Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah
Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah
Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah
Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey
Non riesco a nascondermi perché i dolori della crescita mi tengono sveglia la notte
Sto cercando di riparare quello che rimane della mia quantità di incomprensione
Mentre affronto lo stress del disordine che ho creato
Non so nemmeno se mi importa della crescita se è sola, yeah
Immagino che il brutto possa diventare migliore
Deve essere sbagliato prima di diventare giusto
Ogni frase felice impressa nella mia mente
Sono sempre stata una persona ambiziosa
C’è verità in ogni parola che scrivo
Ma ancora i dolori della crescita, dolori della crescita
Mi tengono sveglia la notte
Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah
Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah
Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah
Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah
Non riesco a nascondermi perché i dolori della crescita mi tengono sveglia la notte
Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah
Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah
Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah
Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey
Non riesco a nascondermi perché i dolori della crescita mi tengono sveglia la notte
Inizio ad assomigliare a Ms. So tutto io
Non riesco a prendere il suo consiglio
Non riesco a trovare pezzi della mia pace mentale
Piango più di quello che vorrei ammettere
Ma non posso mentire a me stessa, a nessuno
Perché raccontarlo non è divertente
Non posso tornare alla mia giovinezza nel modo in cui vorrei
Ai giorni in cui mio fratello era più sveglio a scherzare
Radio AM, non molto da fare
Mostri usati come scusa per stare sveglia
Ora i mostri sono gli unici che devo fronteggiare
Nessun cerotto per i dolori della crescita