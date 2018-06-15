Alessia Cara ritorna con Growing Pains (Traduzione e significato del testo)

Alessia Cara ritorna con Growing Pains

Mi piace molto l’italiana Alessia Cara ma questa canzone mi ha un po’ deluso e qui sotto vi spiegherò il perché.

La cantante italo/canadese ha pubblicato il suo nuovo singolo “Growing Pains” sulle piattaforme digitali venerdì mattina, cioè oggi.

Growing Pains è il primo singolo estratto dall’album di prossima uscita di Alessia, ovvero il seguito dell’acclamato disco di debutto uscito nel 2015 “Know-it-all“.

Growing Pains è una canzone scritta moto bene e nel suo testo si può intuire questo aspetto, ma non mi sembra una hit in grado di essere impostata come singolo leader di un album così importante. Non so se questa canzone riuscirà a ripetere i successi di Know-it-all. Il ritornello è molto orecchiabile ma il resto del brano sembra piuttosto anonimo ed è un vero peccato considerando la bontà del testo. Si tratta di una canzone biografica in cui Alessia si racconta in una sorta di mini-diario. Avrei scelto un altro singolo ma ormai la decisione è stata già presa. Vedremo come si comporterà Growing Pains nelle classifiche musicali.

Testo di Growing Pains di Alessia Cara

[Intro]

You’re on your own, kid

You are

[Verso 1]

Make my way through the motions, I try to ignore it

But home’s looking farther the closer I get

Don’t know why I can’t see the end

Is it over yet? Hmm

A short leash and a short fuse don’t match

They tell me it ain’t that bad, now don’t you overreact

So I just hold my breath, don’t know why

I can’t see the sun when young should be fun

[Pre-Ritornello]

And I guess the bad can get better

Gotta be wrong before it’s right

Every happy phrase engraved in my mind

And I’ve always been a go-getter

There’s truth in every word I write

But still the growing pains, growing pains

They’re keeping me up at night

[Ritornello]

Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah

Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah

Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah

Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah

And I can’t hide ‘cause growing pains are keeping me up at night

Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah

Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah

Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah

Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey

And I can’t hide ‘cause growing pains are keeping me up at night

[Verso 2]

Try to mend what’s left of my content incomprehension

As I take on the stress of the mess that I’ve made

Don’t know if I even care for “grown” if it’s just alone, yeah

[Pre-Ritornello]

And I guess the bad can get better

Gotta be wrong before it’s right

Every happy phrase engraved in my mind

I’ve always been a go-getter

There’s truth in every word I write

But still the growing pains, growing pains

They’re keeping me up at night

[Ritornello]

Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah

Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah

Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah

Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah

And I can’t hide ‘cause growing pains are keeping me up at night

Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah

Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah

Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah

Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey

And I can’t hide ‘cause growing pains are keeping me up at night

[Conclusione]

Starting to look like Ms. Know-it-all

Can’t take her own advice

Can’t find pieces of my peace of mind

I cry more than I’d like to admit

But I can’t lie to myself, to anyone

‘Cause phoning it in isn’t any fun

Can’t run back to my youth the way I want to

The days my brother was quicker to fool

AM radio, not much to do

Used monsters as an excuse to lie awake

Now the monsters are the ones that I have to face

No band-aids for the growing pains

Traduzione del testo di Growing Pains di Alessia Cara

[Intro]

Sei sulle tue, ragazzo

Tu sei

[Verso 1]

Mi faccio strada tra le mozioni, provo a ignorarlo

Ma casa sembra sempre più lontana avvicinandomi sempre di più

Non so perché non riesco a vedere la fine

E’ già finita? Hmm

Un guinzaglio corto e un fusibile corto non si abbinano

Mi dicono che non è così male, non so perché

Non riesco a vedere il sole ma essere giovane dovrebbe essere divertente

[Pre-ritornello]

Immagino che il brutto possa diventare migliore

Deve essere sbagliato prima di diventare giusto

Ogni frase felice impressa nella mia mente

Sono sempre stata una persona ambiziosa

C’è verità in ogni parola che scrivo

Ma ancora i dolori della crescita, dolori della crescita

Mi tengono sveglia la notte

[Ritornello]

Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah

Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah

Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah

Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah

Non riesco a nascondermi perché i dolori della crescita mi tengono sveglia la notte

Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah

Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah

Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah

Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey

Non riesco a nascondermi perché i dolori della crescita mi tengono sveglia la notte

[Verso 2]

Sto cercando di riparare quello che rimane della mia quantità di incomprensione

Mentre affronto lo stress del disordine che ho creato

Non so nemmeno se mi importa della crescita se è sola, yeah

[Pre-ritornello]

Immagino che il brutto possa diventare migliore

Deve essere sbagliato prima di diventare giusto

Ogni frase felice impressa nella mia mente

Sono sempre stata una persona ambiziosa

C’è verità in ogni parola che scrivo

Ma ancora i dolori della crescita, dolori della crescita

Mi tengono sveglia la notte

[Ritornello]

Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah

Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah

Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah

Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah

Non riesco a nascondermi perché i dolori della crescita mi tengono sveglia la notte

Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah

Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah

Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey, yeah

Hey, hey, hey, yeah, hey

Non riesco a nascondermi perché i dolori della crescita mi tengono sveglia la notte

[Conclusione]

Inizio ad assomigliare a Ms. So tutto io

Non riesco a prendere il suo consiglio

Non riesco a trovare pezzi della mia pace mentale

Piango più di quello che vorrei ammettere

Ma non posso mentire a me stessa, a nessuno

Perché raccontarlo non è divertente

Non posso tornare alla mia giovinezza nel modo in cui vorrei

Ai giorni in cui mio fratello era più sveglio a scherzare

Radio AM, non molto da fare

Mostri usati come scusa per stare sveglia

Ora i mostri sono gli unici che devo fronteggiare

Nessun cerotto per i dolori della crescita