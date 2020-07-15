Dopotutto gli ultimi singoli di Khalid non hanno fatto molto male.

In questo caso il protagonista principale è Kane Brown, che qui fa un altro piccolo passo fuori dalla musica country.

Prodotto da Mike WiLL, Be like that è una collaborazione con 2 superstar dell’R&B Swae Lee e Khalid. A nostro avviso è un crossover ben calibrato e che aiuterà il 26enne a trovare un pubblico completamente nuovo. Sarà questa la sua indole musicale?

“Potrei stare meglio da solo, ti odio quando fai volare il mio telefono”, canta Kane sul ritornello accattivante di Be like that. “Vorrei non aver mai incontrato il tuo culo, a volte lo penso davvero,” continua la canzone.

Nonostante questi frammenti nel testo, Be Like That non parla di una relazione finita male.

“Riguarda tutti i diversi sentimenti che puoi avere in una relazione”, spiega Kane.

“Io non sono me stesso nelle notti in cui non ci sei, non c’è modo di andare avanti”, riflette. “Non ho paura di aver bisogno di te, a volte è solo così.”

Visti i talenti che sono coinvolti, non saremo sorpresi se “Be Like That” sarà ben accolto dalle emittenti radiofoniche. Per ora, è la canzone più aggiunta su alcune playlist di Spotify. E a te piace? Facci sapere la tua opinione attraverso i commenti.

Il testo di Be Like That

[Ritornello: Kane Brown]

I might be better on my own

I hate you blowin’ up my phone

I wish I never met your ass

Sometimes it be like that

But I’m not myself the nights you’re gone

There ain’t no way I’m movin’ on

I’m not afraid to need you bad

Sometimes it be like that

[Verso 1: Kane Brown]

We both wanna love

We both wanna slide

We both wanna argue until we’re both right

And you want a hug

I kiss you goodnight

Maybe we’re both just out of our mind (Ooh)

And you throw tantrums while I’m twistin’ up

No medicine is fixin’ us

Can’t tell you why but tell you what

You got me thinkin’

[Ritornello: Kane Brown & Swae Lee]

I might be better on my own

I hate you blowin’ up my phone

I wish I never met your ass

Sometimes it be like that

But I’m not myself the nights you’re gone

There ain’t no way I’m movin’ on

I’m not afraid to need you bad (Bad)

Sometimes it be like that

[Verso 2: Swae Lee]

I cross the seas wit’ you (Hey, seas)

Wasn’t even supposed to be wit’ you (Yeah, be)

Yeah, and it gets crazy in the night

I cannot sleep with you (Sleep with you)

And I could keep you nice and warm (Ayy)

Won’t do no thinking, I’m in love (Yeah, yeah)

If I was to give you the world (Yeah)

That’s anything that you can think of (Of)

[Pre-Ritornello: Swae Lee]

Got too much goin’ to be upset

I swear I’d rather be your friend

I said I’m gonna be right back

It hurts sometimes it be like that

[Ritornello: Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Both]

I might be better on my own

I hate you blowin’ up my phone

I wish I never met your ass

Sometimes it be like that

But I’m not myself the nights you’re gone

There ain’t no way I’m movin’ on

I’m not afraid to need you bad

Sometimes it be like that

[Verso 3: Khalid]

Sometimes, when you thought you found the love of your life (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

Now you’re thinkin’ I’m just one of those guys, leading on

I can’t help when you read it wrong

Don’t know, why I trip on us

You put me down, I pick you up

Can’t tell you why but tell you what (You should know that)

You got me thinkin’

[Ritornello: Kane Brown with Khalid]

I might be better on my own

I hate you blowing up my phone

I wish I never met your ass

Sometimes it be like that

But I’m not myself the nights you’re gone

There ain’t no way I’m movin’ on

I’m not afraid to need you bad

Sometimes it be like that

[Conclusione: Khalid]

Yeah, yeah

Sometimes when you’re fallin’ off track

Baby, don’t you leave me like that

Don’t cry

‘Cause we’re both just out of our mind, yeah, ayy-ayy