Tutto merito di Bruno.

L’anno scorso Gucci Mane ha pubblicato solo un successo discografico, la canzone “I Get The Bag“, una collaborazione con Migos.

E quest’anno il rapper vorrebbe fare il bis per non restare a bocca asciutta.

E come si raggiunge il successo se non attraverso una collaborazione con uno che di successi se ne intende.

Chi è costui? In questa canzone c’è anche Kodak Black ma diciamocela tutta, questo brano potrà diventare famoso solo grazie a Bruno Mars.

Wake Up In The Sky è il titolo di questa canzone rilasciata ieri sulle piattaforme digitali. Apparirà sul nuovo album di Gucci Mane che si chiama “Evil Genius“.

A dirvi la verità, dopo averla ascoltata un paio di volte, non sono sicuro che spaccherà le classifiche di vendita.

Però facendo due calcoli: c’è Bruno Mars e lo stesso canta il ritornello… quindi ci sono ampie chance per Gucci Mane di rilasciare una hit.

A proposito di successi, in questa canzone Bruno Mars rivela anche il segreto del suo successo con le donne. In pratica dice che le donne amano il lusso e quindi vogliono stare con lui per quel motivo… razionale e sincero Bruno.

Testo di Wake Up In The Sky di Bruno Mars e Gucci Mane

Fly, fly, fly

It’s Gucci (it’s Gucci)

Huh? Fly (woo)

I drink ‘til I’m drunk (yeah), smoke til I’m high (yeah)

Castle on the hill (well damn), wake up in the sky

You can’t tell me I ain’t fly (you can’t tell me I ain’t fly)

I know I’m super fly (I know), I know I’m super fly (I know)

The ladies love the luxury (yeah),

That’s why they all fuck with me (woo)

Out here with the moves (yeesh) like I invented smooth

You can’t tell me I ain’t fly (you can’t tell me I ain’t fly)

I know I’m super fly (I know), I know I’m super fly

Huh, huh, huh

I stay fresh as hell, take a pic, I might as well, hell

Drop the top and take a selfie, my car drives itself

I got white girls blushin’, homie, college girls rushin’ on me (woo)

All my diamonds custom so they clutchin’ and they touchin’ on me

Ooh, pick his vegetables

Ooh, that kid’s edible

Ooh, it’s incredible

Ooh, ooh, ooh

I smell like Bond Number 9, nine

Section full of foreign dimes

Bitch is starin’ at me sayin’, “Wow”

Unforgettable like Nat King Cole

Gucci berry wine, don’t sneak and tell your ho (well damn)

Her one night show, a human bank roll (whoa)

She lost in the sauce ‘cause Gucci got the glow (huh)

I drink ‘til I’m drunk (brra), smoke ‘til I’m high (it’s Guc’)

Castle on the hill (heh), wake up in the sky (you won’t)

You can’t tell me I ain’t fly (you can’t tell me I ain’t fly)

I know I’m super fly (I know), I know I’m super fly (I know)

The ladies love the luxury, that’s why they all fuck with me

Out here with the moves like I invented smooth

You can’t tell me I ain’t fly (you can’t tell me I ain’t fly)

I know I’m super fly (I know), I know I’m super fly (I know)

Now watch me fly, fly

Now watch me fly, fly

You can’t tell me I ain’t fly

You can’t tell me I ain’t fly

I know I’m super fly, I know I’m super fly

Kodak, Kodak

Mine so fly, don’t need no flight attendant

Big Cuban link, don’t need no pendant

I ain’t never had no pot to piss in, yeah

Now all my records trendin’

Oh my, I came from stealing bikes to flying on a G5

I don’t know why I been smokin’ this Cherry Pie so much

But this my life

I’m on adderall, I be smellin’ Hi-Tec when I piss

Like it’s basketball, I drop 50-pointer on my wrist

It’s Lil Kodak, take a pic

I came home to drop the heat

All these diamonds got me sick, I’m actin’ spoiled

Cutlass sittin’ high, I feel like I can fly

So fresh to death it’s crazy, feel like I can die

I done finally got my wings, they make me wanna sing (glee)

I drink ‘til I’m drunk (‘til I’m drunk),

Smoke ‘til I’m high (‘til I’m high)

Castle on the hill (ayy), wake up in the sky

You can’t tell me I ain’t fly (you can’t tell me I ain’t fly, baby)

I know I’m super fly (I know it),

I know I’m super fly (I know it)

The ladies love in luxury, that’s why they all fuck with me (ayy)

Out here with the moves like I invented smooth (yo, yo)

You can’t tell me I ain’t fly (you can’t tell me I don’t fly, baby)

I know I’m super fly (I know it),

I know I’m super fly (I know it)

Now, now watch me fly, fly

Now watch me fly, fly

You can’t tell me I ain’t fly

I know I’m super fly, I know I’m super fly…

Traduzione 1 verso di Wake Up In The Sky di Bruno Mars e Gucci Mane

Vola, vola, vola. È Gucci (è Gucci). Eh? Vola (corri)

Bevo fino a che non sono ubriaco (sì), fumo finché non sono agitato (sì)

Castello sulla collina (ben dannato), svegliati nel cielo

Non puoi dirmi che non sono super (non puoi dirmi che non sono super)

So di essere super (lo so), so di essere super (lo so)

Le donne adorano il lusso (sì),

Ecco perché tutte scopano con me (woo)

Vanno fuori con le mie mosse (yeesh) come se avessi inventato liscio

Non puoi dirmi che non sono super (non puoi dirmi che non sono super)

So di essere super (lo so), so di essere super

In aggiornamento…