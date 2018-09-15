Piccolo passo falso!

Ciarasta per pubblicare un nuovo album o EP?… Perché questa riflessione?

In pratica la cantante sta rilasciando davvero tante canzoni nell’ultimo periodo ed è ovvio che in pentola bolle qualcosa.

Dopo “Level Up” e “Freak Me” ecco “Dose“.

Questa nuova canzone è stata rilasciata ieri – 14 settembre 2018 – su tutte le piattaforme digitali.

La traccia contiene testi molto femminili in cui Ciara condivide con noi la sua passione di essere una donna dominante – forse a letto – con i ragazzi con cui condivide una relazione.

La produzione purtroppo sa di datato anche se la voce di Ciara ci sta molto bene in essa. Comunque si tratta di un passo indietro rispetto a Level Up e Freak Me.

Ovviamente ci può stare e sono sicuro che la cantante non ci deluderà con i prossimi rilasci. Speriamo ovviamente che non dovremmo aspettare molti mesi per ascoltare qualche sua nuova canzone.

Voi che ne pensate di Dose? Qui sotto trovate il testo in lingua originale.

Testo di Dose di Ciara

3, 2, 1, drop

Yeah

I like that

Darkchild

I’m a groundbreaking woman

I get loud when I wanna

Put me down, I go harder

Promise that I give you life

Promise I know what you like

Uh, uh

100, 100, 100, 100 rounds

I know how to keep you chasing

Make my [?], make my [?]

100, 100, 100, 100 rounds

Trust me boy, it’s worth the waiting

Ain’t no stopping when I start

I’ma hit you with a dose

I’ma get a little closer

I’ma give a little more

Put your body in motion

I’ma hit you with a dose

Can you keep your composure?

Have you singing like “oh”

You’ll be feeling like gold

When you fall, fall

Just get back up again

When you fall, fall

Just get back up again

When you fall, fall, fall

Just get back up again

Just get back up again

Just get back up again when you fall

Give you the most when the moment’s amazing

I know what you want

What you want in that [?]

Baby got me good

[?] game, you should play it

I know what you like, uh, uh

I’ma hit you with a dose

I’ma get a little closer

I’ma give a little more

Put your body in motion

I’ma hit you with a dose

Can you keep your composure?

Have you singing like “oh”

You’ll be feeling like gold

When you fall, fall

Just get back up again

When you fall, fall

Just get back up again

When you fall, fall, fall

Just get back up again

Just get back up again

Just get back up again when you fall

Ooh baby, ooh baby

Ooh let me if you think you’re ready

Ooh baby, ooh baby

(Then come and put your hands on this)

Ooh baby, ooh baby

Ooh let me if you think you’re ready

Ooh baby, ooh baby

(Tell me if you can handle this)

I’ma hit you with a dose

I’ma hit you with a dose

Have you singing like “oh”

You’ll be feeling like gold

I’ma hit you with a dose

I’ma get a little closer

I’ma give a little more

Put your body in motion

I’ma hit you with a dose

Can you keep your composure?

Have you singing like “oh”

You’ll be feeling like gold

When you fall, fall

Just get back up again

When you fall, fall

Just get back up again

When you fall, fall, fall

Just get back up again

Just get back up again

Just get back up again when you fall