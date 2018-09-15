Riscatto per i 5SOS.

Credo che dovrò dedicare all’album “Youngblood” dei 5 Seconds of Summer un po’ più di tempo.

Voi direte, ma perché non l’hai fatto prima? Beh, ero terribilmente deluso dal primo singolo Want You Back.

Però meglio tardi che mai. Ho cambiato idea dopo aver ascoltato Valentine.

I 5 Seconds Of Summer hanno presentato in anteprima ieri il video musicale di Valentine, il loro nuovo singolo, e la canzone è abbastanza buona… soprattutto la melodia.

Diretto da Andy DeLuca, il video di Valentine è standard, ma non per questo brutto. L’idea alla base è semplice ma ben fatta. I primi piani dei ragazzi sono simpatici e anche la coreografia con gli scheletri non è affatto male. Voi che ne pensate? Questo singolo vi ha convinto?

Qui sotto trovate il testo.

Testo di Valentine dei 5 Seconds Of Summer

I love the light in your eyes and the dark in your heart

You love our permanent chase and the bite of our bark

We know we’re classic together like Egyptian gold

We love us

It don’t matter, be combative or be sweet cherry pie

It don’t matter just as long as I get all you tonight

I can take you out, oh, oh

We can kill some time, stay home

Throw balloons, teddy bears and the chocolate eclairs away

Got nothing but love for you, fall more in love every day

Valentine, valentine

So deep, your DNA’s being messed with my touch

Can’t beat us

So real, fueling the fire until we combust

Can’t touch us

It don’t matter be combative or be sweet cherry pie

It don’t matter just as long as I get all you tonight

I can take you out, oh, oh

We can kill some time, stay home

Throw balloons, teddy bears and the chocolate eclairs away

Got nothing but love for you, fall more in love every day

Valentine, valentine

Full plate, don’t wait, have your cake and eat it too

Full plate, don’t wait, have your cake and eat it

I can take you out, oh, oh

We can kill some time, stay home

Throw balloons, teddy bears and the chocolate eclairs away

Got nothing but love for you, fall more in love every day

Valentine, valentine

Valentine, valentine