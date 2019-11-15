Forse meglio noti per il loro lavoro dietro le quinte di grandi canzoni tra cui “Now That I Found You” di Carly Rae Jepsen, “Superstar” di MARINA e “Kissing Other People” di Lennon Stella, i Captain Cuts stanno lentamente crescendo nel panorama musicale. Da quando è stato lanciato nel 2016 “Love Like We Used To“, il trio ha pubblicato diversi ottimi singoli tra cui il successo del 2018 “So Close” e il frizzante brano del 2019 “Summertime Love“. Ben Berger , Ryan McMahon e Ryan Rabin non si accontentano mica e continuano a delineare la loro striscia di successi con “Heat“.

Canzone che si fonde perfettamente con la voce dai ritmi dance di Parson James, “Heat” combina i suoni del passato e del presente in modo innovativo.

Captain Cuts e Parson James nella cover di Heat

“Una cosa che so – niente amore, niente dolore, quindi non lasciarmi andare”. “Voglio sentire il tuo calore,” canta Parson James nella canzone.

Ti piace il ritmo di Heat? E’ molto orecchiabile vero? Dacci la tua opinione nei commenti. Ti lasciamo al testo in lingua originale del brano.

Il testo di Heat

[Verso]

Through all these days, one thing I know

No love, no pain, so don’t let me go

That ring of fire we can’t control

Well, we just might go up in smoke

[Ritornello]

Gon’ put you heat on mine, your heat on mine

Gon’ put you heat on mine, I wanna feel your heat

Put you heat on mine, your heat on mine

Gon’ put you heat on mine, I wanna feel your heat

[Post-Ritornello]

Heat on mine, your heat, your-, on mine

Your heat on mine, wanna feel your heat

Gon’ put your heat on mine, your heat on mine

Gon’ put you heat on mine, I wanna feel your heat

[Verso]

Through all these days, one thing I know

No love, no pain, so don’t let me go

That ring of fire we can’t control

Well, we just might go up in smoke

[Pre-Ritornello]

Thinking ‘bout you

Oh every day, day, oh every day

Oh every day, day, ooh

Thinking ‘bout you

Oh every day, day, oh every day

Oh every day, day, ooh

[Ritornello]

Gon’ put you heat on mine, your heat on mine

Gon’ put you heat on mine, I wanna feel your heat

Put you heat on mine, your heat on mine

Gon’ put you heat on mine, I wanna feel your heat

[Post-Ritornello]

Heat on mine, your heat, your-, on mine

Gon’ put your heat on mine, wanna feel your heat

Gon’ put your heat on mine, your heat on mine

Gon’ put your heat on mine, wanna feel your heat

Heat on mine, your heat, your-, on mine

Gon’ put your heat on mine, wanna feel your heat

Gon’ put your heat on mine, your heat on mine

Gon’ put your heat on mine, wanna feel your heat

[Ponte]

On mine, on mine

On mine (On mine), on mine (On mine)

Heat on mine, heat on mine

Heat on mine, heat on mine

I wanna feel your heat

[Post-Ritornello]

Heat on mine, your heat, your-, on mine

Gon’ put your heat on mine, wanna feel your heat

Gon’ put your heat on mine, your heat on mine

Gon’ put your heat on mine, wanna feel your heat

Heat on mine, your heat, your-, on mine

Gon’ put your heat on mine, wanna feel your heat

Gon’ put your heat on mine, your heat on mine

Gon’ put your heat on mine, I wanna feel your heat

On mine