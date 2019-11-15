Forse meglio noti per il loro lavoro dietro le quinte di grandi canzoni tra cui “Now That I Found You” di Carly Rae Jepsen, “Superstar” di MARINA e “Kissing Other People” di Lennon Stella, i Captain Cuts stanno lentamente crescendo nel panorama musicale. Da quando è stato lanciato nel 2016 “Love Like We Used To“, il trio ha pubblicato diversi ottimi singoli tra cui il successo del 2018 “So Close” e il frizzante brano del 2019 “Summertime Love“. Ben Berger , Ryan McMahon e Ryan Rabin non si accontentano mica e continuano a delineare la loro striscia di successi con “Heat“.
Canzone che si fonde perfettamente con la voce dai ritmi dance di Parson James, “Heat” combina i suoni del passato e del presente in modo innovativo.
“Una cosa che so – niente amore, niente dolore, quindi non lasciarmi andare”. “Voglio sentire il tuo calore,” canta Parson James nella canzone.
Ti piace il ritmo di Heat? E’ molto orecchiabile vero? Dacci la tua opinione nei commenti. Ti lasciamo al testo in lingua originale del brano.
Il testo di Heat
[Verso]
Through all these days, one thing I know
No love, no pain, so don’t let me go
That ring of fire we can’t control
Well, we just might go up in smoke
[Ritornello]
Gon’ put you heat on mine, your heat on mine
Gon’ put you heat on mine, I wanna feel your heat
Put you heat on mine, your heat on mine
Gon’ put you heat on mine, I wanna feel your heat
[Post-Ritornello]
Heat on mine, your heat, your-, on mine
Your heat on mine, wanna feel your heat
Gon’ put your heat on mine, your heat on mine
Gon’ put you heat on mine, I wanna feel your heat
[Verso]
Through all these days, one thing I know
No love, no pain, so don’t let me go
That ring of fire we can’t control
Well, we just might go up in smoke
[Pre-Ritornello]
Thinking ‘bout you
Oh every day, day, oh every day
Oh every day, day, ooh
Thinking ‘bout you
Oh every day, day, oh every day
Oh every day, day, ooh
[Ritornello]
Gon’ put you heat on mine, your heat on mine
Gon’ put you heat on mine, I wanna feel your heat
Put you heat on mine, your heat on mine
Gon’ put you heat on mine, I wanna feel your heat
[Post-Ritornello]
Heat on mine, your heat, your-, on mine
Gon’ put your heat on mine, wanna feel your heat
Gon’ put your heat on mine, your heat on mine
Gon’ put your heat on mine, wanna feel your heat
Heat on mine, your heat, your-, on mine
Gon’ put your heat on mine, wanna feel your heat
Gon’ put your heat on mine, your heat on mine
Gon’ put your heat on mine, wanna feel your heat
[Ponte]
On mine, on mine
On mine (On mine), on mine (On mine)
Heat on mine, heat on mine
Heat on mine, heat on mine
I wanna feel your heat
[Post-Ritornello]
Heat on mine, your heat, your-, on mine
Gon’ put your heat on mine, wanna feel your heat
Gon’ put your heat on mine, your heat on mine
Gon’ put your heat on mine, wanna feel your heat
Heat on mine, your heat, your-, on mine
Gon’ put your heat on mine, wanna feel your heat
Gon’ put your heat on mine, your heat on mine
Gon’ put your heat on mine, I wanna feel your heat
On mine
