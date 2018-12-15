Katy Immortale!

Non posso credere che sia passato poco più di un anno da quando Katy Perry ha pubblicato Witness.

Sembra che sia passato molto più tempo, ma forse perché proprio Witness ha deluso enormemente le aspettative… almeno le mie. Ma eccoci nuovamente ad ascoltare una nuova canzone di Katy che si intitola Immortal Flame.

La traccia è stata registrata appositamente per il famoso videogioco “Final Fantasy Brave Exvius“.

All’inizio di questa settimana abbiamo potuto ascoltare un frammento di questa canzone ed ora abbiamo la versione completa che però non è disponibile su Apple Music o Spotify.

Si tratta di un gioco esclusivo. Fortunatamente, un fan di Katy ha estrapolato l’intero audio dal gioco e lo ha caricato su YouTube. Sino a che resta online possiamo ascoltarlo qui sotto:

Immortal Flame è una bella ballata. E Katy Perry ci sa indubbiamente fare con le ballad.

I testi della canzone sono belli: “e potrei morire tra le tue braccia stanotte. Ma sarebbe un peccato, perché voglio vivere mille vite ed essere la tua fiamma immortale. Ti amerò ancora e ancora,” canta Katy Perry in Immortal Flame.

Questa ballata è molto commovente e nella parte finale del brano la brava Katy si esalta.

Grazie ad Immortal Flame la mia sazietà di nuova musica creata da Katy Perry si è un po’ pacata ma Katy farà meglio a pubblicare il sesto album l’anno prossimo perché non so se riuscirò a resistere altri 12 mesi senza le sue canzoni.

E voi invece?

Ecco il testo di Immortal Flame di Katy Perry

Lightning strikes only once in your life

I guess I’m lucky ‘cause I found myself

In the line of fire tonight

My heart beats like thunder under my skin

And my world speaks in wonder since you came

Now we are here

And I could die (I could die)

In your arms tonight

But it would be a shame (A shame)

‘Cause I want to live a thousand lives

And be your immortal flame (Your immortal)

I’ll be your (Your immortal)

Ooh, I’ll be your (Your immortal)

Oh, I’ll be your (Your immortal flame)

Dreams hardly ever do come true

I guess I’m lucky cause I found myself waking up right next to you

Oh and with this raging heart of mine

I’ll love you till the end of time

I thank the gods that our stars aligned

From the ocean floor to the distant sun

Forever more, for kingdom come

Have no fear

I’ll be burning here

And I could die (I could die)

In your arms tonight

But it would be a shame (A shame)

‘Cause I want to live a thousand lives

And be your immortal flame (Your immortal)

I’ll be your (Your immortal)

Ooh, I’ll be your (Your immortal)

Oh, I’ll be your (Your immortal flame)

And I could die

In your arms tonight

But it would be a shame

‘Cause I want to live a thousand lives

And be your immortal flame

I’ll love you again and again

And everlasting fantasy

I’ll be your immortal