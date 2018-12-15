Katy Immortale!
Non posso credere che sia passato poco più di un anno da quando Katy Perry ha pubblicato Witness.
Sembra che sia passato molto più tempo, ma forse perché proprio Witness ha deluso enormemente le aspettative… almeno le mie. Ma eccoci nuovamente ad ascoltare una nuova canzone di Katy che si intitola Immortal Flame.
La traccia è stata registrata appositamente per il famoso videogioco “Final Fantasy Brave Exvius“.
All’inizio di questa settimana abbiamo potuto ascoltare un frammento di questa canzone ed ora abbiamo la versione completa che però non è disponibile su Apple Music o Spotify.
Si tratta di un gioco esclusivo. Fortunatamente, un fan di Katy ha estrapolato l’intero audio dal gioco e lo ha caricato su YouTube. Sino a che resta online possiamo ascoltarlo qui sotto:
Immortal Flame è una bella ballata. E Katy Perry ci sa indubbiamente fare con le ballad.
I testi della canzone sono belli: “e potrei morire tra le tue braccia stanotte. Ma sarebbe un peccato, perché voglio vivere mille vite ed essere la tua fiamma immortale. Ti amerò ancora e ancora,” canta Katy Perry in Immortal Flame.
Questa ballata è molto commovente e nella parte finale del brano la brava Katy si esalta.
Grazie ad Immortal Flame la mia sazietà di nuova musica creata da Katy Perry si è un po’ pacata ma Katy farà meglio a pubblicare il sesto album l’anno prossimo perché non so se riuscirò a resistere altri 12 mesi senza le sue canzoni.
E voi invece?
Ecco il testo di Immortal Flame di Katy Perry
Lightning strikes only once in your life
I guess I’m lucky ‘cause I found myself
In the line of fire tonight
My heart beats like thunder under my skin
And my world speaks in wonder since you came
Now we are here
And I could die (I could die)
In your arms tonight
But it would be a shame (A shame)
‘Cause I want to live a thousand lives
And be your immortal flame (Your immortal)
I’ll be your (Your immortal)
Ooh, I’ll be your (Your immortal)
Oh, I’ll be your (Your immortal flame)
Dreams hardly ever do come true
I guess I’m lucky cause I found myself waking up right next to you
Oh and with this raging heart of mine
I’ll love you till the end of time
I thank the gods that our stars aligned
From the ocean floor to the distant sun
Forever more, for kingdom come
Have no fear
I’ll be burning here
And I could die (I could die)
In your arms tonight
But it would be a shame (A shame)
‘Cause I want to live a thousand lives
And be your immortal flame (Your immortal)
I’ll be your (Your immortal)
Ooh, I’ll be your (Your immortal)
Oh, I’ll be your (Your immortal flame)
And I could die
In your arms tonight
But it would be a shame
‘Cause I want to live a thousand lives
And be your immortal flame
I’ll love you again and again
And everlasting fantasy
I’ll be your immortal
