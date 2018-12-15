Il Natale è alle porte ma già arrivano i regali!

“Happy Xmas (War is Over)” del 1971 è una delle canzoni natalizie per antonomasia. Cantata da John Lennon e Yoko Ono, è stata ed è tutt’ora una delle colonne sonore più famose di queste feste.

Mark Ronson e Miley Cyrus hanno voluto dedicarsi alla cover di questa canzone ottenendo un risultato eccezionale: Miley ha una voce emozionante e a rendere il brano più speciale è la collaborazione con il figlio di John Lennon e Yoko Ono, Sean Ono Lennon, che ha già fatto sapere sui social quanto sia entusiasta di questa cover.

Dall’instagram di Sean Ono Lennon:

“Having so much fun playing w my brother and my best mate @iammarkronson and the stunningly talented and generous @mileycyrus (in person she’s even cooler than you can imagine believe me). It’s an honor to play my mom and dad’s song with this amazing team. Of all the songs they made I think this may be @yokoonoofficial ‘s favorite. We have always played it together on Xmas and NYE at the Dakota, and I know she’s gonna love Miley’s heartfelt interpretation. (I think she’s sleeping so hasn’t even heard it yet! I’ll play it for her tomorrow, can’t wait!) Can’t wait for @nbcsnl !”

Testo di Happy Xmas (War is Over) di Miley Cyrus e Mark Ronson

So, this is Christmas, and what have you done?

Another year over, and a new one just begun

And so, this is Christmas, I hope you have fun

The new and the dear one, the old and the young

[Refrain: Miley Cyrus]

A very merry Christmas, and a happy New Year

Let’s hope it’s a good one without any fear

[Verse 2: Miley Cyrus & Sean Ono Lennon]

And so, this is Christmas (War is over)

Awake and for strong (If you want it)

For rich and for poor ones (War is over)

The world is so wrong (Now)

And so, happy Christmas (War is over)

For black and for white (If you want it)

For left and for right ones (War is over)

Let’s stop all the fighting (Now)

[Refrain: Miley Cyrus & Sean Ono Lennon]

A very, merry Christmas, and a happy new year

Oh, let’s hope it’s a good one without any fear

[Verse 3: Miley Cyrus & Sean Ono Lennon]

And so, this is Christmas (War is over)

And what have we done? (If you want it)

Another year overs (War is over)

And a new one just begun (Now)

And so, happy Christmas (War is over)

We hope you have fun (If you want it)

The new and the dear one (War is over)

The old and the young (Now)

[Refrain: Miley Cyrus & Sean Ono Lennon]

A very, merry Christmas, and a happy new year

Let’s hope it’s a good one without any fear

[Outro: Miley Cyrus & Sean Ono Lennon, Miley Cyrus]

War is over if you want it

War is over now

Happy Christmas, everybody

Traduzione del Testo di Happy Xmas (War is Over) di Miley Cyrus e Mark Ronson

E così è arrivato il Natale,

e tu cosa hai fatto?

Un altro anno se n’è andato

e uno nuovo è appena iniziato.

E così è Natale,

auguro a tutti di essere felici

alle persone vicine e a quelle care

ai vecchi ed ai giovani.

Buon Natale

e felice anno nuovo.

Speriamo sia un buon anno

senza timori né paure.

E così è Natale,

per i deboli ed i forti,

per i ricchi ed i poveri,

il mondo è così sbagliato.

E così è Natale,

per i neri ed i bianchi,

per i gialli ed i rossi,

smettiamola di combattere.

Buon Natale

e felice anno nuovo.

Speriamo sia un buon anno

senza timori né paure.

E così è Natale,

con tutto quello che è successo.

Un altro anno se n’è andato

e uno nuovo è appena iniziato.

E così è Natale,

auguro a tutti di essere felici

alle persone vicine e a quelle care

ai vecchi ed ai giovani.

Buon Natale

e felice anno nuovo.

Speriamo sia un buon anno

senza timori né paure.

La guerra è finita

Se tu lo vuoi

La guerra è finita

La guerra è finita, adesso.