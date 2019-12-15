Sofia Carson si sta davvero ritagliando un posto speciale come cantante da hit da discoteca. Negli ultimi anni, la 26enne ha collaborato con tanti esperti del genere EDM tra cui Galantis, Alan Walker, Gray e R3HAB (due volte). E ora la star di The Descendants si è riunita con il produttore olandese per rilasciare la canzone “I Luv U“, un brano che racconta una relazione non vissuta allo stesso modo dai due protagonisti.

“Mi sto innamorando da un po’ di tempo,” canta Sofia sui ritmi frizzanti house di R3HAB. “Ma mi hai mentito per un po’.”

Questo verso ci porta al ritornello anthemico.

“Ti amo, ma vorrei che non fosse vero”, si lamenta Sofia. “Perché so che pensi a lei quando sto accanto a te.”

Ovviamente in queste tracce il testo solitamente non è la colonna portante del brano, però in questo caso cerca di descrivere al meglio una situazione sentimentale non proprio bellissima.

Anche il video musicale per “I Luv U” è uscito il 13 dicembre 2019 e inizia con un monologo scritto da Sofia. Le immagini della clip mi sono piaciute molto… ti invito a vederlo cliccando sul tasto play qui sopra.

Sofia Carson nel video di I Luv U

Fammi sapere se hai trovato questa canzone interessante scrivendo un commento qui sotto. Ti lascio al testo del brano in lingua originale.

Il testo di I Luv U di Sofia Carson

[Verso 1]

You the type of guy to write a song about

You’re laid back, nobody know what’s on your mind

We been fucking for a while now (We been fucking for a while now)

And I’ve been falling for a while now

You say that everything with you is fine

Even though we’re always hanging out

I get the feeling that you’re not around, yeah

[Pre-Ritornello]

We were always up to something

Now you’re all in your head

[Ritornello]

I love you

But I wish it wasn’t true

‘Cause I know you think of her

When I’m lying next to you

I love you

And I don’t know what to do

‘Cause you can’t get over her

And I can’t get over you

[Verso 2]

You the type of guy to tell your mom about

You’re laid back, been running circles ‘round my mind

I been falling for a while now

(I been falling, I been falling, I been falling)

But you been lying for a while now

You say that everything with you is fine

Even though we’re always hanging out

I get the feeling that you’re not around, yeah

[Pre-Ritornello]

We were always up to something

Now you’re all in your head

[Ritornello]

I love you

But I wish it wasn’t true

‘Cause I know you think of her

When I’m lying next to you

I love you

And I don’t know what to do

‘Cause you can’t get over her

And I can’t get over you (I can’t get over you)

[Conclusione]

I love you

And I don’t know what to do

‘Cause you can’t get over her

And I can’t get over you