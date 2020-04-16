Forse il 2020 musicale non è poi così malvagio, dopo tutto. Infatti Florence And The Machine si è unita alla lineup del New Music Friday di questa settimana con un nuovo singolo chiamato “Light Of Love“. Anche se occorre correggersi perché definirlo un nuovo singolo non è corretto. La canzone è stata effettivamente registrata per High As Hope del 2018, ma non è stata inclusa nella tracklist finale. Ciò non significa che sia scadente. Piuttosto, non si adattava all’estetica sonora dell’album. “Light Of Love” non solo ci dice che abbiamo del nuovo materiale sonoro di una delle più belle voci della musica alternativa, ma è stata rilasciata con lo scopo di raccogliere fondi per le persone che combattono contro il COVID-19.

“Ho pensato di pubblicare [la canzone] a mezzanotte, come un piccolo segno del mio amore per voi”, ha scritto Florence attraverso lo snippet della canzone su Instagram. “Volevo dare una mano alla Intensive Care Society, che fornisce assistenza e supporto a medici, infermieri e operatori sanitari che lavorano in prima linea contro il coronavirus. Devolverò tutte le entrate che produrrà questa canzone alla Intensive Care Society. Vi amo e mi mancate così tanto. Con voi nella mente e nello spirito da South London.” Qui sotto puoi vedere il post di Florence.

Il testo di Light Of Love

[Verso 1]

And I came to, walking on the train tracks

How did I get here? And how do I get back?

I’ve been up all night, let’s stay awake

Push it further, you know I’ll never break

At some point in the party I thought my heart was failing

You said, “Hey, you’re ok. You seem to be still standing”

Flashes appeared at the corner of my eyes

I saw the stars and I didn’t ask why

Heard the voices and caught my breath

So close and yet so far from death

So close and yet so far from death

So close and yet so far from death

[Pre-Ritornello]

Well the feeling was always too much for me, it always came too strong

I wanted to get it right so badly that I always got it wrong

So you keep pushing on

You hope it won’t be long

Till you could find the child you were

And find a way to get along

[Ritornello]

Don’t go blindly into the dark

In every one of us shines the light of love

Don’t go blindly into the dark

In every one of us shines the light of love

Don’t go blindly into the dark

In every one of us shines the light of love

Don’t go blindly into the dark

In every one of us shines the light of love

[Verso 2]

And oh my little sister, when the drugs were wearing off

I climbed into your bed and said, “I think I did too much”

In some ways that was simpler, being too fucked up to see

I didn’t have to wake up to the world that was around me

And now we are awake and it seems too much to take

I want to close my eyes because I fear my heart will break

I want to look away

I want to look away

I want to look away

I must not look away

[Ritornello]

Don’t go blindly into the dark

In every one of us shines the light of love

Don’t go blindly into the dark

In every one of us shines the light of love

Don’t go blindly into the dark

In every one of us shines the light of love

Don’t go blindly into the dark

In every one of us shines the light of love

Na na na na na na na ah

Na na na na na na

Na na na na na na na ah

Na na na na na na

[Conclusione]

I want to look away

I want to look away

I want to look away

I must not look away

I must not look away

I must not look away

I must not look away

I must not look away