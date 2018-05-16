Christina Aguilera e Demi Lovato insieme per “Fall in Line”: Testo e audio

Christina Aguilera e Demi Lovato insieme nel duetto “Fall in Line”. Ecco l’audio e il testo della canzone

Arriva “Fall in Line“, il duetto di Christina Aguilera e Demi Lovato estratto dall’album Liberation di Christina in uscita il 15 giugno. “Fall in Line” è anche la canzone con la quale l’artista ha scelto di esibirsi ai Billboard Music Awards 2018, questa domenica.

Christina Aguilera, parlando di “Fall in Line” in una recente intervista ha detto di aver sempre pensato alla canzone come una collaborazione con un’altra potente voce femminile, e la scelta giusta per lei era Demi.

Abbiamo analizzato diversi nomi di cantanti donne… ma Demi ha portato il progetto al livello successivo. Ho quasi pianto quando l’ho ascoltata per la prima volta sul disco





Il risultato della canzone è grandioso, e le due voci di Christina e Demi sono davvero perfette insieme. Non resta che ascoltarla e riascoltarla in attesa dell’album Liberation che uscirà il 15 giugno.

Fall in Line – testo

Little girls

Listen closely

Cause no one told me

But you deserve to know

That in this world, you are not beholde

You do not owe them

Your body and your soul

All the youth in the world will not save you from growing older

And all the truth in the girl is too precious to be stolen from her

It’s just the way it is

Maybe it’s never gonna change

But I got a mind to show my strength

And I got my right to speak my mind

And I’m gonna pay for this

They’re gonna burn me at the stake

But I got a fire in my veins

I wasn’t made to fall in line

No, I wasn’t made to fall in line

No

Show some skin

Make him want you

Cause God forbid you

Know your own way home

And ask yourself why it matters

Who it flatters

You’re more than flesh and bones

All the youth in the world will not save you from growing older

And all the truth in the girl is too precious to be stolen from her

It’s just the way it is

Maybe it’s never gonna change

But I got a mind to show my strength

And I got my right to speak my mind

And I’m gonna pay for this

They’re gonna burn me at the stake

But I got a fire in my veins

I wasn’t made to fall in line

No, I wasn’t made to fall in line

No

1 2 3

Right 2 3

Shut your mouth

Stick your ass out for me

March 2 3

1 2 3

Who told you

You’re allowed to think

It’s just the way it is

Maybe it’s never gonna change

But I got a mind to show my strength

And I got my right to speak my mind

And I’m gonna pay for this

They’re gonna burn me at the stake

But I got a fire in my veins

I wasn’t made to fall in line

No, I wasn’t made to fall in line

No

1 2 3

Right 2 3

Shut your mouth

Stick your ass out for me

March 2 3

1 2 3

Who told you

You’re allowed to think