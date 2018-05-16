Christina Aguilera e Demi Lovato insieme per “Fall in Line”: Testo e audio
Arriva “Fall in Line“, il duetto di Christina Aguilera e Demi Lovato estratto dall’album Liberation di Christina in uscita il 15 giugno. “Fall in Line” è anche la canzone con la quale l’artista ha scelto di esibirsi ai Billboard Music Awards 2018, questa domenica.
Christina Aguilera, parlando di “Fall in Line” in una recente intervista ha detto di aver sempre pensato alla canzone come una collaborazione con un’altra potente voce femminile, e la scelta giusta per lei era Demi.
Abbiamo analizzato diversi nomi di cantanti donne… ma Demi ha portato il progetto al livello successivo. Ho quasi pianto quando l’ho ascoltata per la prima volta sul disco
Il risultato della canzone è grandioso, e le due voci di Christina e Demi sono davvero perfette insieme. Non resta che ascoltarla e riascoltarla in attesa dell’album Liberation che uscirà il 15 giugno.
Fall in Line – testo
Little girls
Listen closely
Cause no one told me
But you deserve to know
That in this world, you are not beholde
You do not owe them
Your body and your soul
All the youth in the world will not save you from growing older
And all the truth in the girl is too precious to be stolen from her
It’s just the way it is
Maybe it’s never gonna change
But I got a mind to show my strength
And I got my right to speak my mind
And I’m gonna pay for this
They’re gonna burn me at the stake
But I got a fire in my veins
I wasn’t made to fall in line
No, I wasn’t made to fall in line
No
Show some skin
Make him want you
Cause God forbid you
Know your own way home
And ask yourself why it matters
Who it flatters
You’re more than flesh and bones
All the youth in the world will not save you from growing older
And all the truth in the girl is too precious to be stolen from her
It’s just the way it is
Maybe it’s never gonna change
But I got a mind to show my strength
And I got my right to speak my mind
And I’m gonna pay for this
They’re gonna burn me at the stake
But I got a fire in my veins
I wasn’t made to fall in line
No, I wasn’t made to fall in line
No
1 2 3
Right 2 3
Shut your mouth
Stick your ass out for me
March 2 3
1 2 3
Who told you
You’re allowed to think
It’s just the way it is
Maybe it’s never gonna change
But I got a mind to show my strength
And I got my right to speak my mind
And I’m gonna pay for this
They’re gonna burn me at the stake
But I got a fire in my veins
I wasn’t made to fall in line
No, I wasn’t made to fall in line
No
1 2 3
Right 2 3
Shut your mouth
Stick your ass out for me
March 2 3
1 2 3
Who told you
You’re allowed to think