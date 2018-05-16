Audio e testo della canzone di Sam Hunt “Downtown’s Dead”

La nuova canzone di Sam Hunt Downtown’s Dead è già un successo negli USA

La prima canzone di Sam Hunt dopo “Body Like a Back Road” si chiama “Downtown’s Dead“. Il cantante country di 33 anni ha pubblicato questo nuovo singolo nella giornata di oggi (16 maggio 2018) su tutte le piattaforme digitali.

Sam Hunt potrebbe utilizzare “Downtown’s Dead” come apripista del nuovo album e follow-up del disco uscito nel 2014 “Montevallo”. Body Like a Back Road (pubblicata nel febbraio 2017) è stata una canzone molto bella che ha soddisfatto tantissimi fan ma gli stessi ora chiedono di più, anche perché è trascorso più di un anno dall’ultimo rilascio. Il 2018 sarà l’anno di Sam Hunt e probabilmente uscirà anche il nuovo album.

Che ne dite di Downtown’s Dead? Farebbe la sua buona figura come primo singolo ufficiale estratto dal nuovo album?

Qui sotto il testo della canzone di Sam Hunt “Downtown’s Dead”

[Verso 1]

The city’s so in style, all you see for miles are people spilling in and out of cars

Man I love these bars are making a killin

Everywhere I go looks like the place to be

I see people that I know and I feel like there’s no one here but me

[Ritornello]

Downtown’s dead without you

Girls walk by and friends say hi, then Friday night it might as well be just another

Tuesday night without you

As long as you’re still in my head there ain’t a way that I can paint a ghost town red

Downtown’s dead, downtown’s dead

[Verso 2]

Dancing in the strobes out here in the throws of loud house music

Everything’s a blur

I don’t hear the words but lips are moving

Try to get involved, but I’ve about had enough of people wall to the wall

And I’m just holding it up cause

[Ritornello]

Downtown’s dead without you

Girls walk by and friends say hi, then Friday night it might as well be just another

Tuesday night without you

As long as you’re still in my head there ain’t no way that I can paint a ghost town red

Downtown’s dead, downtown’s dead

[Ponte]

Free drinks, bright lights, what am I doing with my life?

Okay, I quit.. I’ve had enough of this

Cause people are losing their minds, can’t get you out of my head, I’m calling it a night

I’m crawling back to your bed…

[Ritornello]

Downtown’s dead without you

Girls walk by and friends say hi, then Friday night it might as well be just another

Tuesday night without you

As long as you’re still in my head there ain’t a way that I can paint a ghost town red

Downtown’s dead, downtown’s dead