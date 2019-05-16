Charli XCX e Lizzo stanno per salvare la musica pop con il loro nuovo singolo “Blame It On Your Love“.

La coppia ha mandato i propri fan in overdrive all’inizio di questa settimana, quando hanno annunciato questa interessante collaborazione.

Uscita ieri (15 maggio 2019), Blame It On Your Love non ha tradito le attese.

Probabilmente risulterà molto familiare a chiunque abbia ascoltato Pop 2 di Charli. Perché? Poiché la traccia funge da aggiornamento della “Traccia 10” del mixtape. Prodotta da Stargate, A.G. Cook e Finn Keane, la nuova versione sprizza energia da tutte le note.

Il significato di Blame It On Your Love

La canzone Blame It On Your Love parla dei problemi che si hanno in una relazione quando questa diventa più seria. Le emozioni contrastanti di Charli XCX ci portano al massiccio coro.

“Do la colpa al tuo amore. Ogni volta che lo mando via, do la colpa al tuo amore, lo faccio,” canta Charli nel ritornello.

Il contributo di Lizzo è altrettanto accattivante. Con un po’ di fortuna, questo singolo farà ottenere alla coppia un successo enorme.

Per quanto riguarda il video musicale, durante il fine settimana, Charli e Lizzo sono stati scattati in quello che sembrava essere un servizio fotografico di una clip.

Ti piace la canzone? Qui sotto trovi anche il testo in lingua originale.

Charli XCX nella cover di Blame It On Your Love

Testo di Blame It On Your Love

[Intro: Charli XCX & Lizzo]

Hey, listen! (Hahaha)

I blame it on you, I blame it on you

Yee!

[Verso 1: Charli XCX]

I just wanna drink you up

Pour you in a silver cup

You know I like to party

But you know I love your body

So many things I shouldn’t do

I hate myself for hurting you (Yeah)

Honestly, I’m reckless

I’m sorry if I’m selfish

[Pre-Ritornello: Charli XCX]

Every time you get too close I run, I run away

And every time you say the words, I don’t know what to say

Back, back to the beginning, really wish that I could change

I do, I do, I do

[Ritornello: Charli XCX]

I blame it on your love

Every time I fuck it up

I blame it on your love, I do

I blame it on your love

I can’t help it, I can’t stop

I blame it on your love, I do

[Post-Ritornello: Charli XCX]

Blame it on your love

(Whoa-oh, I blame it on your love)

[Verso 2: Charli XCX]

Sorry I’m a little scared

But no one ever really cared (Uh-huh)

I took you for granted (Yeah, I did)

Just a big misunderstanding

I just want to spend the night (One night)

Sleeping in your bed tonight (Yeah)

Or watch a little TV

I love it when you need me

[Pre-Ritornello: Charli XCX]

Every time you get too close I run, I run away (I run away)

And every time you say the words I don’t know what to say (Say)

Back, back to the beginning, really wish that I could change

I do, I do, I do

[Ritornello: Charli XCX]

I blame it on your love (Yeah, yeah)

Every time I fuck it up (Fuck it up, man)

I blame it on your love, I do

I blame it on your love

I can’t help it, I can’t stop

I blame it on your love, I do

[Post-Ritornello: Charli XCX & Lizzo]

Blame it on your love

Blame it on your love (Ya-ya-ee)

I don’t know what’s wrong with this girl Charli, she crazy

[Ponte: Lizzo]

Gotta blame it on the, blame it on the

Blame it on the juice (Blame it on the juice)

Looking at my booty like you don’t know what to do

Baby, I know that you can’t control it (Control it)

But my body like a swisher, just roll it (Roll it)

I’m give you one chance to fall in love

Give you one chance, don’t fuck this up (Uh)

Ah, ah, oh (Uh-oh, Uh-oh)

I’m tryna catch millions, I ain’t tryna catch feelings (Bitch)

[Ritornello: Charli XCX & Lizzo]

I blame it on your love (Yeah, yeah)

Every time I fuck it up (Fuck it up, man)

I blame it on your love, I do (I do)

I blame it on your love

I can’t help it, I can’t stop (Yeah)

I blame it on your love, I do

I blame it on your love

Every time I fuck it up (Every time I fuck it up)

I blame it on your (Every time I fuck it up) love, I do (I do)

I blame it on your love (Yeah, I blame it on your, blame it on your)

I can’t help it, I can’t stop

I blame it on your love, I do (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Hahahaha, okay, that’s it