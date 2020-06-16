Ella Henderson ha ottenuto un successo incredibile quando ha pubblicato “Ghost” nel 2014, raggiungendo la posizione numero 21 nella Billboard Hot 100. Poi non contenta, decise di pubblicare un bellissimo album di debutto dal titolo “Chapter One.”

Sono passati sei anni e stiamo ancora aspettando pazientemente il seguito di quel disco anche perché noi apprezziamo parecchio la voce di Ella Henderson.

Fortunatamente, sembra che l’attesa sia finita.

La cantante britannica ha deciso di usare la line-up del New Music Friday della scorsa settimana per rilasciare un nuovo singolo dal titolo “Take Care Of You“. Scritto in collaborazione con un’altra diva della musica che si chiama Julia Michaels e con Justin Tranter, Take Care Of You sembra un pezzo che farà breccia tra i cuori di molti dj’s.

“So che stai male, so che è difficile”, canta Ella all’inizio della canzone.

Ella Henderson nel video di Take Care Of You.

“So che hai visto tante cose che ti hanno incasinato la vita. Oh, mi prenderò cura di te, prenditi cura di te,” dice Ella nel ritornello.

Cosa ha ispirato la traccia della 24enne?

“Questa canzone è per tutti coloro che amo e include un messaggio che invita le persone a prendersi cura di se stessi. Un promemoria personale che ti invita a pensare un pochino di più anche a te stesso, sia mentalmente che fisicamente”, spiega Ella.

Guarda il video qui sopra diretto da Rauri Cantelo. E’ stato girato con un iPhone e un drone. Mostra Ella Henderson in camera da letto e poi tanti collage vari, in cui Ella è sempre protagonista, e che accompagno lo scorrimento della clip.

Come ti sembra questo ritorno di Ella? Scrivici la tua opinione attraverso i commenti. Noi ti lasciamo al testo in lingua originale della canzone.

Il testo di Take Care Of You di Ella Henderson

[Verso 1]

I know you’re hurting

I know it’s rough

I know you seen so many things that mess you up

I know I’m learning

I know I’m young

But when the shit gon’ hit the fan, I’ll be the one

[Ritornello]

Oh, I’ll take care, take care of you

Oh, I’ll take care, take care of you

And all of the things that no one else will do

Yeah all of the things that no one else will do

Like, take care of you, oh, oh

Take care of you, ooh

[Verso 2]

Oh if you told me that you were down

I’d slay your beast, and make your darkness turn around

And I know it’s scary, yeah that’s for sure

But now you don’t, don’t have to feel that anymore

Oh you can wear it, heart on your sleeve

And I’ll protect it, baby believe

[Ritornello]

Oh, I’ll take care, take care of you

Oh, I’ll take care, take care of you

And all of the things that no one else will do

Yeah all of the things that no one else will do

Like, take care of you, oh, oh

Take care of you, ooh

And all of the things that no one else will do

Yeah all of the things that no one else will do

[Ponte]

Ooh, ooh

I’m gonna prove to you

Ooh, ooh

I’m gonna prove to you

Oh you can wear it, heart on your sleeve

And I’ll protect it, baby believe

Know that I can do it, even in my sleep

Yeah I’ll protect you, baby believe, woah

[Ritornello]

Oh, I’ll take care, take care of you

Oh, I’ll take care, take care of you

And all of the things that no one else will do

Yeah all of the things that no one else will do

Like, take care of you, oh, oh

Take care of you, ooh

And all of the things that no one else will do

Yeah all of the things that no one else will do

[Conclusione]

Oh, I’ll take care, take care of you

Oh, I’ll take care, take care of you

And all of the things that no one else will do

Said all of the things that no one else will do