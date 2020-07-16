Dopo un inizio di 2020 insolitamente tranquillo, Zedd ha deciso di tornare nel mondo della musica con un singolo dance dal titolo “Funny” che in italiano si traduce “Divertente”.

Si tratta di un banger agrodolce che ci permette di ascoltare la voce incantevole di Jasmine Thompson.

“Adesso le tende sono chiuse, non c’è niente da vedere”, canta la diciannovenne britannica all’inizio della canzone. “Ma una dozzina di rose morenti sono ai nostri piedi.”

Leggendo il testo si intuisce subito che il suo ex non se ne va via, così come un cattivo odore.

“È divertente come ti manchi, più di quanto tu possa mai amarmi”, e continua nel ritornello. “Prima non potevi darmi tutto e ora vuoi tutto da me.”

La traccia è orecchiabile e potrebbe funzionare anche in radio.

“Quando ho ascoltato per la prima volta la voce di Jasmine in questa canzone, ne sono rimasto stupito e ho voluto continuare a lavorare con lei”, rivela Zedd nel comunicato stampa. “C’è così tanta emozione ed energia in questa canzone e la voce di Jasmine la cattura perfettamente.”

Jasmine spiega il significato della canzone.

“Dopo aver detto basta a una relazione, le persone vogliono rimettersi insieme e vogliono fare un nuovo tentativo,” dice la cantante. “Ho vissuto una relazione che non funzionava e non appena si è conclusa, il mio ex avrebbe voluto trascorrere più tempo insieme a me. Prima no, vero?”

Zedd e Jasmine Thompson nella cover di Funny

Per quanto riguarda la collaborazione con uno dei maggiori produttori EDM Jasmine dice:

“Collaborare con Zedd è stata un’esperienza straordinaria: il suo approccio è unico, ha dato alla canzone un’energia incredibile e l’ha davvero portata in vita”.

Guarda il simpatico video (audio) qui sopra, che presenta un cameo a sorpresa di Lewis Capaldi.

A te è piaciuta la canzone? Secondo te potrebbe funzionare nelle radio italiane? Ti lasciamo al testo in lingua originale.

Il testo di Funny di Jasmine Thompson

[Verso 1]

The curtains are closed now, nothin’ to see

But a dozen dying roses at our feet

Your timing’s perfect, ironic to me

Showing up the moment that you shouldn’t be, oh

[Pre-Ritornello]

Last time I checked, you’re the one that left

Last words you said, that you couldn’t care less

[Ritornello]

It’s funny how you miss me

More than you could ever love me

How you couldn’t give me everything

And now you want it from me

Yeah, it’s funny how it’s different

Now that I got somebody

Yeah, it’s funny, ooh

[Post-Ritornello]

Yeah, it’s funny (Funny, funny)

(How you answer, answer, answer

‘Cause his lips seem, lips seem, lips seem)

Both my hands are on his body

Yeah, it’s funny how it’s different

Now that I got somebody

Yeah, it’s funny (Yeah, it’s funny, oh)

[Verso 2]

Sending a message through mutual friends

It’s like I’m talking to you using them

You heard I was happy and I heard you’re not

I guess freedom didn’t free you like you thought, oh

[Pre-Ritornello]

Last time I checked, you’re the one that left

Last words you said, that you couldn’t care less

[Ritornello]

It’s funny how you miss me

More than you could ever love me

How you couldn’t give me everything

And now you want it from me

Yeah, it’s funny how it’s different

Now that I got somebody

Yeah, it’s funny

[Post-Ritornello]

Yeah, it’s funny (Funny, funny)

(How you answer, answer, answer

‘Cause his lips seem, lips seem, lips seem)

Both my hands are on his body

Yeah, it’s funny how it’s different

Now that I got somebody

Yeah, it’s funny (Oh)

[Ponte]

It’s funny how you miss me

More than you could ever love me

How you couldn’t give me everything

And now you want it from me

Yeah, it’s funny how it’s different

Now that I got somebody

Yeah, it’s funny (Yeah, it’s funny)

[Ritornello]

It’s funny how you’re calling

Couldn’t answer if I wanted

‘Cause his lips are on my lips

And both my hands are on his body

Yeah, it’s funny how it’s different

Now that I got somebody

Yeah, it’s funny (Yeah, it’s funny)

[Post-Ritornello]

Yeah, it’s funny (Funny, funny)

(How you answer, answer, answer

‘Cause his lips seem, lips seem, lips seem)

Both my hands are on his body

Yeah, it’s funny how it’s different

Now that I got somebody

Yeah, it’s funny (Yeah, it’s funny, oh)

[Conclusione]

Who’s laughing now? Who’s laughing now? Oh

Who’s laughing now? Who’s laughing now? Oh