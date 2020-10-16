Ava Max sta vivendo un ottimo 2020 grazie al successo mondiale di “Kings & Queens” (uno dei veri successi dormienti dell’anno) e all’impressionante risultato del suo LP di debutto, Heaven & Hell.

La cantante non si adagia sugli allori, anzi, è tornata con un inno natalizio molto ottimista dal titolo “Christmas Without You“.

E no, non è mai troppo presto per diffondere un po’ di allegria.

“Luci sugli alberi sotto la neve che cade, ti avvicini un po’ quando fa freddo”, inizia la canzone di Ava. “Ora non vedo l’ora che tu sia al mio fianco, con tutti i migliori regali che non puoi comprare.”

Questo ci porta al romantico ritornello.

“Ovunque tu sia, illumini la stanza”. “Spero che tornerai presto a casa, perché non sarà Natale senza di te.”

Per quanto riguarda i moderni inni natalizi, questo è uno dei migliori. La canzone è stata scritta da Cirkut, Ava Max, Jesse Aicher, Gian Stone & Sam Martin.

Ava Max in una foto per sponsorizzare il suo singolo di Natale “Christmas Without You”.

Sarà interessante vedere se “Christmas Without You” guadagnerà terreno – nelle classifiche musicali si intende – nelle prossime settimane. Se sarà così, non essere troppo sorpreso se Ava pubblicherà un video musicale in versione regina del natale dominando le classifiche musicali natalizie. Chi se ne frega se l’ha pubblicata così presto. Vogliamo tutti che la magia del Natale arrivi presto e canzoni come questa ci rendono sempre felici. Grazie Ava! 😊

Il testo di Christmas Without You

[Verso 1]

Lights on the trees under falling snow

You get a bit closer when winter’s cold

Now I can’t wait ‘til you’re by my side

All of the best gifts, you just can’t buy

[Ritornello]

Wherever you go, you light up the room

I hope that you’ll make it back home soon

‘Cause it won’t feel like Christmas Without You

[Verso 2]

I wish we were kissing under mistletoe

The stars on the sky just can’t match your glow

Now I can’t wait ‘til you’re by my side

We’ll be warm by the fire all night, ohh

[Verso 3]

I wanna hold you while the bells are all ringing

Want you to be here while the angel’s singing

Days are perfect when I got you near

My only wish is you here

[Ritornello]

Wherever you go, you light up the room

I hope that you’ll make it back home soon

‘Cause it won’t feel like Christmas Without You

Wherever you are, you brighten the Moon

I hope that you’ll make it back home soon

‘Cause it won’t feel like Christmas Without You (Without you)



[Ponte]

We could be outside dancing on the moonlight

Watching the sky roll over our heads

We could be inside trying to sing the lines right

Laughing until we fall out of bed

So when I wake up on Christmas Day

I hope the first thing I see is your face

[Ritornello]

Wherever you go, you light up the room

I hope that you’ll make it back home soon

‘Cause it won’t feel like Christmas Without You

Wherever you are, you brighten the Moon

I hope that you’ll make it back home soon

‘Cause it won’t feel like Christmas Without You (Without you)

[Conclusione]

It won’t feel like Christmas Without You