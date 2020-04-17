Lauren Jauregui ha pubblicato uno dei migliori singoli del 2020 (l’irresistibile “Lento“) che noi abbiamo inserito nella nostra classifica Wonder Songs, che racchiude le canzoni più belle del 2020. Non contenta, la 23enne ha aperto i suoi account di social media qualche giorno fa per far sapere ai fan che una nuova canzone stava arrivando. “50ft” è il titolo di questo brano e il 17 aprile è la sua data di uscita. Si è proprio oggi. “Sono così entusiasta dell’uscita di questa canzone”, ha scritto l’ex cantante delle Fifth Harmony. “Ho scritto questa canzone dal mio punto di vista, nel senso come interagisco in modo energico con il mondo.”

“50ft riesce a trasmettere la sensazione di distanza di cui parla il testo mentre asserisce alla vicinanza della mia relazione con i miei cari che mi sopportano ogni giorno,” spiega Lauren. “Un altro piccolo pezzo del mio cuore uscirà venerdì e spero che risuoni con te.”

Il significato di 50ft

Lauren Jauregui ha vissuto una vita socialmente chiusa molto prima dell’inizio di questa quarantena, come spiegato in “50ft”.

Nella canzone bilingue, Lauren Jauregui descrive in dettaglio come vede attraverso “le cazzate” e come mantiene un gruppo “esclusivo” di persone che la amano e la rispettano. Tiene tutti gli altri a una distanza di 50 piedi, specialmente se non possono supportarla o incoraggiarla come spera. Il video musicale di 50ft – che puoi vedere qui sopra – è stato girato a dicembre insieme alla sua famiglia e agli amici più cari e mostra alcune foto di loro mentre trascorrono una splendida giornata nella casa di famiglia di Lauren in Florida.

Lauren Jauregui nel video di 50ft

Con una discografia come artista solista sempre più impressionante, è solo una questione di tempo prima che la cantante rilasci un suo personale EP o addirittura un album.

Il testo di 50ft di Lauren Jauregui

[Verso 1]

You know me

I’m not here for any of the bullshit

I see through it

Energy receptive so I keep my clique exclusive

Ya gotta do it

[Pre-Ritornello]

Some people just ain’t in touch (Touch)

They haven’t really done much work (Work)

And only ever see the worst

Oh, naturally inclined to love (Love)

But when the love ain’t flowin’ back (Back)

I pull away and reassess

Gotta protect me

[Ritornello]

Push the negative to the side

So it’s not in front of my eyes

Out of sight, out of mind

I need more than 50 feet

If ya mind, body and soul ain’t aligned

I don’t need you messin’ with mine

Out of sight, out of mind

I need more than 50 feet

(Out of sight, out of mind)

(Out of sight, out of mind)

Need you more than 50 feet away

(Out of sight, out of mind)

(Out of sight, out of mind), mmm

[Verso 2]

Enciendo una blanca velita

Protección te pido, abuelita

Ven, cuídame cuando el mundo me quita la fe, mmm

Making sure that I’m burning my sage

Say a prayer when I’m feeling afraid (Feeling afraid)

That’s what it takes, these days, these days

[Pre-Ritornello]

Some people just ain’t in touch (In touch)

They haven’t really done much work (Work)

And only ever see the worst

Oh, naturally inclined to love (Love)

But when the love ain’t flowin’ back (Back)

I pull away and reassess

Gotta protect me

[Ritornello]

Push the negative to the side

So it’s not in front of my eyes

Out of sight, out of mind

(I want you out of my mind)

I need more than 50 feet

If your mind, body and soul ain’t aligned

I don’t need you messin’ with mine

Out of sight, out of mind

I need more than 50 feet

(Out of sight, out of mind)

(Out of sight, out of mind)

Need you more than 50 feet away

(Out of sight, out of mind)

(Out of sight, out of mind, mmm)

[Conclusione]

Oh, out of sight, out of mind

Away, feet away

Yeah, back up won’t ya?

Yeah, back up for me

Yeah, back up won’t ya?

Yeah, back up for me

Yeah, back up won’t ya?

Back up

I need more than 50 feet of space