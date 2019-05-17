Madison Beer ha assolutamente attirato la nostra attenzione da quando è uscito “Dead” nel 2017. L’inno di ghiaccio sferra un pugnale al cuore di un ex fidanzato e rimane una delle migliori canzoni che parlano della fine di una relazione degli ultimi anni.

Dopo aver catturato le nostre orecchie, la diva ha rilasciato il suo ottimo EP di debutto dal titolo As She Pleases. Dopo questo, ha proseguito la sua ascesa con “Hurts Like Hell” l’anno scorso . Quest’anno ha messo in mostra la sua versatilità unendo le sue forze a quelle di Jax Jones e Martin Solveig nel brano disco dance “All Day And Night“. Quello era solo l’inizio perché ora, a 20 anni, Madison è pronta per il grande salto e il suo combustibile è il nuovo singolo “Dear Society“.

Come suggerisce il titolo, la canzone è una sorta di lettera per il mondo in cui viviamo. E il messaggio di Madison non è esattamente esaltante, ma sicuramente riconoscibile.

“Sono un disastro naturale, ma anche dopo tutto quello che faccio, sei tu che mi ucciderai”, canta Madison Beer in Dear Society.

“Sei il male per la mia salute. Probabilmente dovrei chiedere aiuto. Non riesco a controllarmi, sono dipendente dall’inferno.”

Madison ha presentato la canzone con un tweet:

“Dear Society è ufficialmente uscito. Si tratta di una bellissima sensazione. Questa canzone significa molto per me.”

Sebbene non sappiamo ancora molto riguardo al suo nuovo album, Madison ha rilasciato alcune importanti informazioni sui social media. In particolare, ha chiarito che il disco sarà composto solo ed esclusivamente da materiale inedito.

E voi che ne dite riguardo a Dear Society? Qui sotto trovate il testo in lingua originale.

Testo di Dear Society

Sleepless nights and cigarettes

My daily dose of internet

And all the things I shoulda quit, but never did, oh

Evil voices in my head

I woke up in a strangers bed

I lost my phone in Amsterdam, it’s 5 AM

I’m a natural disaster

But even after all that I do

It’s you who’s gonna be the death of me

And none of this matters

Baby, it’s you, it’s you



You’re bad for my health

I should probably get some help

I can’t control myself, I’m addicted to the hell

My heart is getting sick from the tar that’s on your lips

Yeah, you’re bad for my health

You should hurt somebody else

You’re bad for my health

I should probably get some help

I can’t control myself, I’m addicted to the hell

My heart is getting sick from the tar that’s on your lips

Oh, baby, you’re so bad for my health

You’re bad for my health

I should probably get some help

I can’t control myself, I’m addicted to the hell

My heart is getting sick from the tar that’s on your lips

Yeah, you’re bad for my health

You should hurt somebody else

You’re bad for my health

I should probably get some help

I can’t control myself, I’m addicted to the hell

My heart is getting sick from the tar that’s on your lips

Oh, baby, you’re so bad for my health

Diets that I shouldn’t try, it feels like social suicide

And honestly, it’s cyanide, I’m ‘bout to die

Been 21 since 17, thanks to all the magazines

Man, sometimes, I just wanna scream and break my screen

I’m a natural disaster

But even after all that I do

It’s you who’s gonna be the death of me

And none of this matters

Baby, it’s you, it’s you

You’re bad for my health

I should probably get some help

I can’t control myself, I’m addicted to the hell

My heart is getting sick from the tar that’s on your lips

Yeah, you’re bad for my health

You should hurt somebody else

You’re bad for my health

I should probably get some help

I can’t control myself, I’m addicted to the hell

My heart is getting sick from the tar that’s on your lips

Oh, baby, you’re so bad for my health

Dear society, you’ve pushed me to the edge

So here’s some clarity (Clarity)

The truth is, you’re the one who’s always there for me

With my daily dose of internet

And all the things that I should quit, but can’t

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah

You’re bad for my health

I should probably get some help

I can’t control myself, I’m addicted to the hell

My heart is getting sick from the tar that’s on your lips

Yeah, you’re bad for my health

You should hurt somebody else

You’re bad for my health

I should probably get some help

I can’t control myself, I’m addicted to the hell

My heart is getting sick from the tar that’s on your lips

Oh, baby, you’re so bad for my health