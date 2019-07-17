Alec Benjamin continua a costruirsi un posto d’onore nelle classifiche musicali presentando “Jesus In LA“.

Il venticinquenne ha fatto il salto di qualità con Narrated For You lo scorso anno. Il mixtape gli ha dato la possibilità di introdurre la sua musicalità al pubblico.

Gli ha anche aperto la strada per il 2019. Nel nuovo anno e precisamente il mese scorso abbiamo sentito “Must Have Been The Wind“. Dalla sua uscita, la traccia ha accumulato oltre 8 milioni di stream su Spotify. Non solo, il singolo rappresenta l’evoluzione di Alec Benjamin come cantautore.

E il nuovo singolo Jesus In LA?

E’ altrettanto forte. Descrive nel dettaglio l’esperienza che si prova quando ci si trasferisce a Los Angeles per la prima volta. In particolare, la stella nascente fa notare che in quel momento tutti i suoi sogni non si erano concretizzati.

“Quando ti hanno venduto il sogno avevi solo 16 anni. Preparavi una borsa e con quella andavi via. Ed è un vero peccato che tu sia venuto fin qui, perché non c’è Gesù a Los Angeles,” canta Alec nella canzone Jesus In LA.

Il cantante ha fatto una rivelazione importante: “Fu allora che capii che era ora di tornare a casa. In quel momento avevo intuito che ero solo. E lì che tutti i colori delle luci della celebrità si attenuano”.

“Quando sono arrivato a Los Angeles, ho pensato che avrei finalmente trovato la felicità che cercavo da sempre. Non molto tempo dopo il mio arrivo, ho firmato il mio primo contratto discografico. Da lì a poco sono crollato. Ho perso gli amici e tutti i miei soldi… e sono dovuto tornare a casa dai miei genitori”, ha detto il cantante in un comunicato stampa. “È stato allora che ho capito che la cosa che cercavo di più era di fronte a me per tutto il tempo. I miei veri amici e la mia famiglia. La canzone non parla di religione o Gesù Cristo”.

Si tratta di inseguire la speranza e la felicità e rendersi conto che quelle cose non sono sempre dove pensi di trovarle.

Wow… a voi questo testo non vi va impazzire? E’ stracolmo di significato.

Un ultima considerazione. Il video musicale che vedete qui sopra è stato diretto da Joey Brodnax.

Alec Benjamin in una foto del 2019

Il testo di Jesus In LA

[Verso 1]

Well, I shook hands with the devil

Down on the south side

And he bought us both a drink

With a pad and a pencil sat by his side

I said, “Tell me what you think”

[Pre-Ritornello]

I’ve been looking for my savior, looking for my truth

I even asked my shrink

He brought me down to his level

Said, “Son, you’re not special

You won’t find him where you think”

[Ritornello]

You won’t find him down on Sunset

Or at a party in the hills

At the bottom of the bottle

Or when you’re tripping on some pills

When they sold you the dream you were just 16

Packed a bag and ran away

And it’s a crying shame you came all this way

‘Cause you won’t find Jesus in LA

And it’s a crying shame you came all this way

‘Cause you won’t find Jesus in LA

[Verso 2]

Took a sip of his whiskey

Said, “Now that you’re with me

Well, I think that you should stay”

Yeah, I know you’ve been busy

Searching through the city

So let me share the way

[Pre-Ritornello]

I know I’m not your savior

Know I’m not your truth

But I think we could be friends

He said “Come down to my level

Hang out with the devil

Let me tell you, in the end…

[Ritornello]

You won’t find him down on sunset

Or at a party in the hills

At the bottom of the bottle

Or when you’re tripping on some pills

When they sold you the dream you were just 16

Packed a bag and ran away

And it’s a crying shame you came all this way

‘Cause you won’t find Jesus in LA

And it’s a crying shame you came all this way

‘Cause you won’t find Jesus in LA”

[Ponte]

And that is when I knew that it was time to go home

And that is when I realized that I was alone

And all the vibrant colors from the lights fade away

And I don’t care what they say

[Ritornello]

You won’t find him down on sunset

Or at a party in the hills

At the bottom of the bottle

Or when you’re tripping on some pills

When they sold you the dream you were just 16

Packed a bag and ran away

And it’s a crying shame you came all this way

‘Cause you won’t find Jesus in LA

I won’t find him down on sunset

Or at a party in the hills

At the bottom of the bottle

Or when I’m tripping on some pills

When they sold me the dream I was just 16

Packed my bag and ran away

And it’s a crying shame I came all this way

‘Cause I won’t find Jesus in LA

And it’s a crying shame I came all this way

‘Cause I won’t find Jesus in LA