Alec Benjamin continua a costruirsi un posto d’onore nelle classifiche musicali presentando “Jesus In LA“.
Il venticinquenne ha fatto il salto di qualità con Narrated For You lo scorso anno. Il mixtape gli ha dato la possibilità di introdurre la sua musicalità al pubblico.
Gli ha anche aperto la strada per il 2019. Nel nuovo anno e precisamente il mese scorso abbiamo sentito “Must Have Been The Wind“. Dalla sua uscita, la traccia ha accumulato oltre 8 milioni di stream su Spotify. Non solo, il singolo rappresenta l’evoluzione di Alec Benjamin come cantautore.
E il nuovo singolo Jesus In LA?
E’ altrettanto forte. Descrive nel dettaglio l’esperienza che si prova quando ci si trasferisce a Los Angeles per la prima volta. In particolare, la stella nascente fa notare che in quel momento tutti i suoi sogni non si erano concretizzati.
“Quando ti hanno venduto il sogno avevi solo 16 anni. Preparavi una borsa e con quella andavi via. Ed è un vero peccato che tu sia venuto fin qui, perché non c’è Gesù a Los Angeles,” canta Alec nella canzone Jesus In LA.
Il cantante ha fatto una rivelazione importante: “Fu allora che capii che era ora di tornare a casa. In quel momento avevo intuito che ero solo. E lì che tutti i colori delle luci della celebrità si attenuano”.
“Quando sono arrivato a Los Angeles, ho pensato che avrei finalmente trovato la felicità che cercavo da sempre. Non molto tempo dopo il mio arrivo, ho firmato il mio primo contratto discografico. Da lì a poco sono crollato. Ho perso gli amici e tutti i miei soldi… e sono dovuto tornare a casa dai miei genitori”, ha detto il cantante in un comunicato stampa. “È stato allora che ho capito che la cosa che cercavo di più era di fronte a me per tutto il tempo. I miei veri amici e la mia famiglia. La canzone non parla di religione o Gesù Cristo”.
Si tratta di inseguire la speranza e la felicità e rendersi conto che quelle cose non sono sempre dove pensi di trovarle.
Wow… a voi questo testo non vi va impazzire? E’ stracolmo di significato.
Un ultima considerazione. Il video musicale che vedete qui sopra è stato diretto da Joey Brodnax.
Il testo di Jesus In LA
[Verso 1]
Well, I shook hands with the devil
Down on the south side
And he bought us both a drink
With a pad and a pencil sat by his side
I said, “Tell me what you think”
[Pre-Ritornello]
I’ve been looking for my savior, looking for my truth
I even asked my shrink
He brought me down to his level
Said, “Son, you’re not special
You won’t find him where you think”
[Ritornello]
You won’t find him down on Sunset
Or at a party in the hills
At the bottom of the bottle
Or when you’re tripping on some pills
When they sold you the dream you were just 16
Packed a bag and ran away
And it’s a crying shame you came all this way
‘Cause you won’t find Jesus in LA
And it’s a crying shame you came all this way
‘Cause you won’t find Jesus in LA
[Verso 2]
Took a sip of his whiskey
Said, “Now that you’re with me
Well, I think that you should stay”
Yeah, I know you’ve been busy
Searching through the city
So let me share the way
[Pre-Ritornello]
I know I’m not your savior
Know I’m not your truth
But I think we could be friends
He said “Come down to my level
Hang out with the devil
Let me tell you, in the end…
[Ritornello]
You won’t find him down on sunset
Or at a party in the hills
At the bottom of the bottle
Or when you’re tripping on some pills
When they sold you the dream you were just 16
Packed a bag and ran away
And it’s a crying shame you came all this way
‘Cause you won’t find Jesus in LA
And it’s a crying shame you came all this way
‘Cause you won’t find Jesus in LA”
[Ponte]
And that is when I knew that it was time to go home
And that is when I realized that I was alone
And all the vibrant colors from the lights fade away
And I don’t care what they say
[Ritornello]
You won’t find him down on sunset
Or at a party in the hills
At the bottom of the bottle
Or when you’re tripping on some pills
When they sold you the dream you were just 16
Packed a bag and ran away
And it’s a crying shame you came all this way
‘Cause you won’t find Jesus in LA
I won’t find him down on sunset
Or at a party in the hills
At the bottom of the bottle
Or when I’m tripping on some pills
When they sold me the dream I was just 16
Packed my bag and ran away
And it’s a crying shame I came all this way
‘Cause I won’t find Jesus in LA
And it’s a crying shame I came all this way
‘Cause I won’t find Jesus in LA
Lascia un commento