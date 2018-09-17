Meglio di Love Lies?

Non sapevo come descrivere questa canzone di Khalid all’inizio, ma ora lo so. Questa è una bellissima traccia d’amore.

La nuova canzone di Khalid dal titolo Better è uscita su tutte le piattaforme digitali lo scorso venerdì.

Su Twitter e i social in generale il brano ha spopolato.

Better è a mio avviso una delle migliori canzoni di Khalid. Non so se definirla la migliore perché ne ha rilasciato diverse molto fighe, tra cui Love Lies, ma probabilmente è una delle sue più belle.

Non so se diventerà una hit come Love Lies perché temo che la sua etichetta vorrà promuovere ancora quest’ultima traccia però chissà. Io avrei dato un’opportunità a Better perché è un pezzo davvero niente male.

Khalid è un cantante molto versatile e mi ha dimostrato che riesce a fluttuare agilmente tra generi diversi senza problemi, e con Better mi ha anche dimostrato che riesce a cantare e comporre una canzone d’amore alla perfezione.

“Niente mi fa sentire meglio, no no. Non dobbiamo nasconderlo. Niente mi fa sentire meglio di questo”, canta felicemente Khalid nel ritornello di Better.

Khalid ha trovato l’amore e vuole che tutto il mondo lo sappia. Penso che dedicherò Better alla mia prossima ragazza. Se farò centro il merito sarà anche un po’ di Khalid.

Testo di Better di Khalid

Love

Just know that I’ll ever be here

I’ll be with you, love

It’s not alright and I’ll never get that back now

I’m not…it doesn’t sound so good

I love to see you shine in the night like the diamond you are

(I love to see you shine in the night like the diamond you are)

I’m on the other side, it’s alright, just hold me in the dark

(I’m on the other side, it’s alright, just hold me in the dark)

No one’s got your number, what we do, hit me up when you’re gone

(No one’s got your number what we do, hit me up when you’re gone)

‘Cause all the counter space

Are we made when you name that you choose

Nothing feels better than this

Nothing feels better

Nothing feels better than this

Nothing feels better, no, no

We don’t got to hide, this is what you like, I gotta make

Nothing feels better than this

You say we’re just friends but I swear when nobody’s around

(You say we’re just friends but I swear when nobody’s around)

You keep an arm around your neck, to connect, are you feeling it now?

(You keep an arm around your neck, to connect, are you feeling it now?)

‘Cause I am

I’m just a hide under the nest but it got me feel my feel lift the crown

Oh, yeah

You battle against the world, this is all you’ve been talking about

And my answer is

Nothing feels better

Nothing feels better than this

Nothing feels better

Nothing feels better than this

Nothing feels better, no

We don’t got to hide, this is what you like, I gotta make

Nothing feels better than this

No left, right left, like

Take it back to you’re side to side

Like than I hate

No left, right left, like

Take it back to you’re side to side

Like

Nothing feels better than this

Nothing feels better

Nothing feels better than this

Nothing feels better, no

We don’t got to hide, this is what you like, I gotta make

Nothing feels better than this

Nothing feels better than this