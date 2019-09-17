Charlie Puth ha introdotto il suo terzo album ad agosto, con la bellissima “I Warned Myself”, una canzone che mostrava il lato più dark del cantante. “Mother”, uscita il 12 Settembre, nuovo singolo estratto appunto dal terzo album, ci ricorda un Charlie Puth del passato: diverso, allegro e scherzoso. “Mother” è decisamente destinata a diventare una nuova hit!

Potete vedere il simpatico video ufficiale qui sopra!

Significato di “Mother”, Charlie Puth

“He’s such a nice boy, so well-mannered, he’s so much better than the last one you brought around. I’m gonna make sure that she knows I’m the best she’s found.”, canta Charlie all’inizio della canzone. “E così un bravo ragazzo, di così buone maniere, ed è molto meglio dell’ultimo ragazzo che hai portato. Mi assicurerò lei sappia che sono il miglior ragazzo che abbia mai trovato”.

Come è giusto che sia, cè però un twist. “If your mother knew all the things we do,”, “Oh, se tua madre sapesse le cose che facciamo”, canta il ventisettenne durante il ritornello, nel suo falsetto ormai così riconoscibile, un po’ il suo marchio di fabbrica. “If your mother knew she’d keep me so far from you.”, continua, “Se tua madre sapesse, mi terrebbe lontano da te”.

Il singolo è divertente, estivo, e in un certo senso ricorda il ritmo che Micheal Jackson aveva trovato nel grande classico “The Way You Make Me Feel”. Cosa potremmo volere di più?

Nel video, Charlie si diverte in una piscina e nel retro di una macchina insieme ad alcuni amici, ritrovando la spensieratezza adolescenziale.

Ecco Charlie Puth nel video di “Mother”

Vi piace “Mother”, nuovo singolo di Charlie Puth? Fatemi sapere nei commenti!

Qui sotto trovate testo e traduzione della canzone.

Testo di “Mother”, Charlie Puth

He’s such a nice boy, so well mannered

He’s so much better than the last one you brought around

Please and thank you, everything matters

I’m gonna make sure that she knows I’m the best she’s found

The moment she walks out the door I’m not pretending anymore



If your mother knew all of the things that we do

If your mother knew, all the things we do

If your mother knew she’d keep me so far from you

If your mother knew all the things we do



Sneak out the window, bed stuffed with pillows

I’ll be waiting in the car right around the block

Back of the benzo more than the friend zone

We’ve been hiding since the time they forgot to knock

The moment she walks out that door I’m not pretending anymore



If your mother knew all of the things that we do

If your mother knew, all the things we do

If your mother knew she’d keep me so far from you

If your mother knew all the things we do



Next time that she sees me she gon’ act like she don’t know me

Cuz she knows all of the story now your daddy wants to kill me

Next time that she sees me she gon’ act like she don’t know me

Cuz she knows all of the story now your daddy wants to kill me



If your mother only knew

The moment she walks out the door I’m not pretending anymore



If your mother knew all of the things that we do

If your mother knew, all the things we do

If your mother knew she’d keep me so far from you

If your mother knew all the things we do



Next time that she sees me she gon’ act like she don’t know me

Cuz she knows all of the story now your daddy wants to kill me

Next time that she sees me she gon’ act like she don’t know me

Cuz she knows all of the story now your daddy wants to kill me



If your mother knew all the things we do

If your mother knew all the things we do

If your mother knew all of the things that we do

Traduzione di “Mother”, Charlie Puth

È un ragazzo così gentile, così educato

È molto meglio dell’ultimo che hai portato in giro

Per favore e grazie, tutto conta

Mi assicurerò che sappia che sono la migliore che abbia trovato

Nel momento in cui esce dalla porta non sto più fingendo



Se tua madre sapesse tutte le cose che facciamo

Se tua madre lo sapesse, tutte le cose che facciamo

Se tua madre sapesse che mi avrebbe tenuto così lontano da te

Se tua madre sapesse tutte le cose che facciamo



Sgattaiola fuori dalla finestra, il letto pieno di cuscini

Aspetterò in macchina proprio dietro l’isolato

Dietro il benzo più della zona degli amici

Ci nascondiamo da quando si sono dimenticati di bussare

Nel momento in cui esce da quella porta non sto più fingendo



Se tua madre sapesse tutte le cose che facciamo

Se tua madre lo sapesse, tutte le cose che facciamo

Se tua madre sapesse che mi avrebbe tenuto così lontano da te

Se tua madre sapesse tutte le cose che facciamo



La prossima volta che mi vede si comporterà come se non mi conoscesse

Perché lei conosce tutta la storia ora tuo padre vuole uccidermi

La prossima volta che mi vede si comporterà come se non mi conoscesse

Perché lei conosce tutta la storia ora tuo padre vuole uccidermi



Se solo tua madre lo sapesse

Nel momento in cui esce dalla porta non sto più fingendo



Se tua madre sapesse tutte le cose che facciamo

Se tua madre lo sapesse, tutte le cose che facciamo

Se tua madre sapesse che mi avrebbe tenuto così lontano da te

Se tua madre sapesse tutte le cose che facciamo



La prossima volta che mi vede si comporterà come se non mi conoscesse

Perché lei conosce tutta la storia ora tuo padre vuole uccidermi

La prossima volta che mi vede si comporterà come se non mi conoscesse

Perché lei conosce tutta la storia ora tuo padre vuole uccidermi



Se tua madre sapesse tutte le cose che facciamo

Se tua madre sapesse tutte le cose che facciamo

Se tua madre sapesse tutte le cose che facciamo