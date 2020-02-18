Oltre a dominare il rap negli ultimi anni, Nicki Minaj è anche famosa per alcune canzoni pop dance che hanno invaso le classifiche musicali.
Beh, sto parlando delle hit “Starships“, “Turn Me On” e “Pound The Alarm“. Tuttavia, quando Nicki ha pubblicato il suo terzo album alla fine del 2014, si era allontanata un po’ da questo genere. Per fortuna o purtroppo (dipende dai gusti) è tornata alle sue grintose radici nel mixtape per The Pinkprint. Con un’eccezione.
Nicki ha voluto deliziarci con un piccolo ma bellissimo brano pop – che è stato condannato dalla critica. Non da me ovviamente.
The Night Is Still Young spiccava nel terzo album di Nicki, ma non in modo negativo.
Offriva una piccola tregua ai fan del pop e ci ricordava che Nicki poteva e doveva fare anche altri generi. Inoltre, “The Night Is Still Young” è pezzo davvero immediato, ti prende dalla prima nota. La produzione è firmata da Dr. Luke, che come sappiamo, non si trova sicuramente nella sezione amici stretti di Nicki Minaj. Ma è in buona compagnia. Nel video musicale c’è persino un cameo dell’ex fidanzato/attuale nemesi Meek Mill.
Il significato di The Night is Still Young
Quando a Minaj è stato chiesto di descrivere la canzone in una parola durante un domanda e risposta su Twitter, in realtà ha risposto con quattro:
“Mi fa sentire viva”.
Minaj ha detto a Complex che The Pinkprint è stato ispirato dall’album The Blueprint di Jay Z.
“La gente continua a chiedermi di The Blueprint di Jay e pensa che stia facendo qualcosa del genere. Ho fatto riferimento a “The Blueprint “perché Jay è il più grande rapper dei nostri tempi. Il nome dell’album ha preso come fonte di ispirazione quello del disco di Jay, ma non ho preso spunto dalle canzoni.”
Il brano è stato pubblicato come il sesto singolo estratto da Pinkprint e ha raggiunto la posizione numero 31 nella Billboard Hot 100. Meritava di più a mio avviso.
Come molte altre canzoni uscite in quel periodo anche “The Night Is Still Young” sembra un po’ datata se ascoltata nel 2020. Tuttavia, rimane uno dei migliori ibridi pop/rap del 21° secolo ed è la colonna sonora perfetta per ogni grande serata.
Acquistala su Amazon cliccando qui.
Tu che ne pensi? Quante volte hai ballato The Night Is Still Young? Dai la tua opinione nei commenti qui sotto. Ti lascio alla traduzione del testo in lingua italiana.
La traduzione del testo di The Night Is Styll Young di Nicki Minaj
Yo, stasera mi sballo
Mix Moscato and Vodka, I’ma mix it
Myx Moscato e vodka, sono come la loro miscela
Roll that spaceship, we ‘bout to get lifted
Rolla quella bomba, stiamo cominciando a vedere i draghi
Live in the present, that gift is for the gifted
Vivi il presente, quel dono è per chi se lo merita
This what you came, this what you came for
Questo è quello che è accaduto, questo è ciò per cui siete venuti
You get what you buy, this what you paid for
Hai ciò che compri, questo è quello per cui hai pagato
So make sure the stars is what you aim for
Quindi assicurati che siano le stelle ciò a cui punti
Make mistakes though
Commetti anche errori
I never worry, life is a journey
Non mi preoccupo mai, la vita è un viaggio
I just wanna enjoy the ride
Voglio solo godermelo
What is the hurry? It’s pretty early
Che fretta c’è? È abbastanza presto
It’s okay, we’ll take our time
Va bene, ci prenderemo il nostro tempo
The night is still young
La notte è ancora giovane
The night is still young
La notte è ancora giovane
The night is still young
La notte è ancora giovane
And so are we
E così siamo noi
The night is still young (How dare we sit quietly)
La notte è ancora giovane (Come facciamo a starcene qui impalati)
The night is still young (And watch the world pass us by-y-y)
La notte è ancora giovane (Guarda il mondo che ci passa davanti)
The night is still young (How dare we sit quietly)
La notte è ancora giovane (Come facciamo a starcene qui impalati)
So are we
come noi
Ayo, drinks on you or the drinks is on me
Ayo, il drink è tuo o mio
We ain’t going nowhere like tanks is on E
Non andiamo da nessuna parte come carri armati
We still gettin’ money, what bank it’s gon’ be?
Prendiamo ancora soldi, che banca sarà?
If he sexy, he planking on me
Lui è sexy, mi sta puntando
So when them big boys want all of that (Ay)
Così, quando quei grandi ragazzi vogliono tutto questo
Tell the bartender, say my order back (Ay)
Dite al barista, che il mio ordine torna indietro
It’s bottle service, he ordered that (Ay)
Spende 500 dollari per venti bottiglie di liquore, le ha ordinate lui
Might let him take it home and slaughter that
Potrebbe permettersi di portarla a casa e starci insieme
He got friends for all of my friends
Ha chiamato amici per tutte le mie amiche
They ain’t leaving ‘til we say when
Non se ne andranno fin quando non glielo diremo noi
And we gon’ hangover the next day
E avremo i postumi il giorno dopo
But we will remember this day
Ma ci ricorderemo questo giorno
So drop the pop and get low
Quindi abbassa la musica e lasciati andare
Or we can drop the top and just cruise
Oppure lasciati cadere e arriva fino al pavimento
We fresh to death, down to the shoes
Oppure andiamocene, siamo meravigliosamente fantastici
My only motto in life is don’t lose
Il mio unico motto nella vita è non perdere
I never worry, life is a journey
Non mi preoccupo mai, la vita è un viaggio
I just wanna enjoy the ride
Voglio solo godermelo
What is the hurry? It’s pretty early
Che fretta c’è? È abbastanza presto
It’s okay, we’ll take our time
Va bene, ci prenderemo il nostro tempo
The night is still young
La notte è ancora giovane
The night is still young
La notte è ancora giovane
The night is still young
La notte è ancora giovane
And so are we
E così siamo noi
The night is still young (How dare we sit quietly)
La notte è ancora giovane (Come facciamo a starcene qui impalati)
The night is still young (And watch the world pass us by-y-y)
La notte è ancora giovane (Guarda il mondo che ci passa davanti)
The night is still young (How dare we sit quietly)
La notte è ancora giovane (Come facciamo a starcene qui impalati)
So are we
come noi
We’re just getting started, yeah yeah
stiamo solo iniziando, si, si
We’re just getting started, yeah yeah
stiamo solo iniziando, si, si
Can’t you see the night’s still early?
Non capisci che la notte è ancora giovane?
And we gon’ get it wild and crazy
E perderemo la testa
We’re just getting started, yeah yeah
stiamo solo iniziando, si, si
We’re just getting started, yeah yeah
stiamo solo iniziando, si, si
Can’t you see the night’s still early?
Non capisci che la notte è ancora giovane?
And we gon’ get it wild and crazy
E perderemo la testa
The night is still young
La notte è ancora giovane
The night is still young
La notte è ancora giovane
The night is still young
La notte è ancora giovane
And so are we
E così siamo noi
The night is still young (How dare we sit quietly)
La notte è ancora giovane (Come facciamo a starcene qui impalati)
The night is still young (And watch the world pass us by-y-y)
La notte è ancora giovane (Guarda il mondo che ci passa davanti)
The night is still young (How dare we sit quietly)
La notte è ancora giovane (Come facciamo a starcene qui impalati)
So are we
come noi
How dare we sit quietly
(Come facciamo a starcene qui impalati)
And watch the world pass us by-y-y?
(Guarda il mondo che ci passa davanti)
How dare we sit quietly
(Come facciamo a starcene qui impalati)
And watch the world pass us by-y-y?
(Guarda il mondo che ci passa davanti)
Lascia un commento