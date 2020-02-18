Oltre a dominare il rap negli ultimi anni, Nicki Minaj è anche famosa per alcune canzoni pop dance che hanno invaso le classifiche musicali.

Beh, sto parlando delle hit “Starships“, “Turn Me On” e “Pound The Alarm“. Tuttavia, quando Nicki ha pubblicato il suo terzo album alla fine del 2014, si era allontanata un po’ da questo genere. Per fortuna o purtroppo (dipende dai gusti) è tornata alle sue grintose radici nel mixtape per The Pinkprint. Con un’eccezione.

Nicki ha voluto deliziarci con un piccolo ma bellissimo brano pop – che è stato condannato dalla critica. Non da me ovviamente.

The Night Is Still Young spiccava nel terzo album di Nicki, ma non in modo negativo.

Offriva una piccola tregua ai fan del pop e ci ricordava che Nicki poteva e doveva fare anche altri generi. Inoltre, “The Night Is Still Young” è pezzo davvero immediato, ti prende dalla prima nota. La produzione è firmata da Dr. Luke, che come sappiamo, non si trova sicuramente nella sezione amici stretti di Nicki Minaj. Ma è in buona compagnia. Nel video musicale c’è persino un cameo dell’ex fidanzato/attuale nemesi Meek Mill.

Il significato di The Night is Still Young

Quando a Minaj è stato chiesto di descrivere la canzone in una parola durante un domanda e risposta su Twitter, in realtà ha risposto con quattro:

“Mi fa sentire viva”.

Minaj ha detto a Complex che The Pinkprint è stato ispirato dall’album The Blueprint di Jay Z.

“La gente continua a chiedermi di The Blueprint di Jay e pensa che stia facendo qualcosa del genere. Ho fatto riferimento a “The Blueprint “perché Jay è il più grande rapper dei nostri tempi. Il nome dell’album ha preso come fonte di ispirazione quello del disco di Jay, ma non ho preso spunto dalle canzoni.”



Il brano è stato pubblicato come il sesto singolo estratto da Pinkprint e ha raggiunto la posizione numero 31 nella Billboard Hot 100. Meritava di più a mio avviso.

Come molte altre canzoni uscite in quel periodo anche “The Night Is Still Young” sembra un po’ datata se ascoltata nel 2020. Tuttavia, rimane uno dei migliori ibridi pop/rap del 21° secolo ed è la colonna sonora perfetta per ogni grande serata.

La traduzione del testo di The Night Is Styll Young di Nicki Minaj

Yo, stasera mi sballo

Mix Moscato and Vodka, I’ma mix it

Myx Moscato e vodka, sono come la loro miscela

Roll that spaceship, we ‘bout to get lifted

Rolla quella bomba, stiamo cominciando a vedere i draghi

Live in the present, that gift is for the gifted

Vivi il presente, quel dono è per chi se lo merita

This what you came, this what you came for

Questo è quello che è accaduto, questo è ciò per cui siete venuti

You get what you buy, this what you paid for

Hai ciò che compri, questo è quello per cui hai pagato

So make sure the stars is what you aim for

Quindi assicurati che siano le stelle ciò a cui punti

Make mistakes though

Commetti anche errori

I never worry, life is a journey

Non mi preoccupo mai, la vita è un viaggio

I just wanna enjoy the ride

Voglio solo godermelo

What is the hurry? It’s pretty early

Che fretta c’è? È abbastanza presto

It’s okay, we’ll take our time

Va bene, ci prenderemo il nostro tempo

The night is still young

La notte è ancora giovane

The night is still young

La notte è ancora giovane

The night is still young

La notte è ancora giovane

And so are we

E così siamo noi

The night is still young (How dare we sit quietly)

La notte è ancora giovane (Come facciamo a starcene qui impalati)

The night is still young (And watch the world pass us by-y-y)

La notte è ancora giovane (Guarda il mondo che ci passa davanti)

The night is still young (How dare we sit quietly)

La notte è ancora giovane (Come facciamo a starcene qui impalati)

So are we

come noi

Ayo, drinks on you or the drinks is on me

Ayo, il drink è tuo o mio

We ain’t going nowhere like tanks is on E

Non andiamo da nessuna parte come carri armati

We still gettin’ money, what bank it’s gon’ be?

Prendiamo ancora soldi, che banca sarà?

If he sexy, he planking on me

Lui è sexy, mi sta puntando

So when them big boys want all of that (Ay)

Così, quando quei grandi ragazzi vogliono tutto questo

Tell the bartender, say my order back (Ay)

Dite al barista, che il mio ordine torna indietro

It’s bottle service, he ordered that (Ay)

Spende 500 dollari per venti bottiglie di liquore, le ha ordinate lui

Might let him take it home and slaughter that

Potrebbe permettersi di portarla a casa e starci insieme

He got friends for all of my friends

Ha chiamato amici per tutte le mie amiche

They ain’t leaving ‘til we say when

Non se ne andranno fin quando non glielo diremo noi

And we gon’ hangover the next day

E avremo i postumi il giorno dopo

But we will remember this day

Ma ci ricorderemo questo giorno

So drop the pop and get low

Quindi abbassa la musica e lasciati andare

Or we can drop the top and just cruise

Oppure lasciati cadere e arriva fino al pavimento

We fresh to death, down to the shoes

Oppure andiamocene, siamo meravigliosamente fantastici

My only motto in life is don’t lose

Il mio unico motto nella vita è non perdere

I never worry, life is a journey

Non mi preoccupo mai, la vita è un viaggio

I just wanna enjoy the ride

Voglio solo godermelo

What is the hurry? It’s pretty early

Che fretta c’è? È abbastanza presto

It’s okay, we’ll take our time

Va bene, ci prenderemo il nostro tempo

The night is still young

La notte è ancora giovane

The night is still young

La notte è ancora giovane

The night is still young

La notte è ancora giovane

And so are we

E così siamo noi

The night is still young (How dare we sit quietly)

La notte è ancora giovane (Come facciamo a starcene qui impalati)

The night is still young (And watch the world pass us by-y-y)

La notte è ancora giovane (Guarda il mondo che ci passa davanti)

The night is still young (How dare we sit quietly)

La notte è ancora giovane (Come facciamo a starcene qui impalati)

So are we

come noi

We’re just getting started, yeah yeah

stiamo solo iniziando, si, si

We’re just getting started, yeah yeah

stiamo solo iniziando, si, si

Can’t you see the night’s still early?

Non capisci che la notte è ancora giovane?

And we gon’ get it wild and crazy

E perderemo la testa

We’re just getting started, yeah yeah

stiamo solo iniziando, si, si

We’re just getting started, yeah yeah

stiamo solo iniziando, si, si

Can’t you see the night’s still early?

Non capisci che la notte è ancora giovane?

And we gon’ get it wild and crazy

E perderemo la testa

The night is still young

La notte è ancora giovane

The night is still young

La notte è ancora giovane

The night is still young

La notte è ancora giovane

And so are we

E così siamo noi

The night is still young (How dare we sit quietly)

La notte è ancora giovane (Come facciamo a starcene qui impalati)

The night is still young (And watch the world pass us by-y-y)

La notte è ancora giovane (Guarda il mondo che ci passa davanti)

The night is still young (How dare we sit quietly)

La notte è ancora giovane (Come facciamo a starcene qui impalati)

So are we

come noi

How dare we sit quietly

(Come facciamo a starcene qui impalati)

And watch the world pass us by-y-y?

(Guarda il mondo che ci passa davanti)

How dare we sit quietly

(Come facciamo a starcene qui impalati)

And watch the world pass us by-y-y?

(Guarda il mondo che ci passa davanti)