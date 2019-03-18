I Panic! at the Disco hanno presentato in anteprima il video musicale di “Dancing’s Not a Crime” nella giornata di oggi (18 marzo 2019) su YouTube.

Dancing’s Not a Crime è il quarto singolo ufficiale estratto dall’album “Pray for the Wicked“

Diretto da Brandon Dermer, il video musicale creato per “Dancing’s Not a Crime” mostra il ritorno del burattino preso in prestito dal video musicale di “Hey Look Ma, I Made It“. Il burattino – che qui impersona Brendon Urie – si reca nella location del concerto dei Panic! at the Disco e si diverte con i fan della band tra selfie e bevute. Alla fine del video ci sarà un faccia a faccia con Brendon Urie che, un po’ seccato, deciderà di chiamare la sicurezza e allontanare il burattino dal suo camerino. Povero ragazzo!

Avresti preferito un nuovo singolo estratto dall’album o Dancing’s Not a Crime ti convince? Qui sotto trovi anche il testo in lingua originale del brano.

Significato di Dancing’s Not a Crime

Questa canzone allegra mette in mostra le purezza del primo amore, usando la metafora della semplice danza.

Testo di Dancing’s Not A Crime dei Panic! At The Disco

I’m a moon-walker, I’m like MJ up in the clouds

I know it sounds awkward, I’m filthy as charged, filthy as charged

You’re a sweet talker, but darlin’ whatcha gonna say now?

The midnight marauders, the higher never come down, never come down

You can’t take me anywhere, anywhere

You can’t take me anywhere, anywhere

I’m still uninvited, I’m still gonna light it, I’m going insane

And I don’t care

Whatever they tell you…

Dancin’ (ooo), dancin’ (ooo)

Dancin’s not a crime, ‘less you do it without me, ‘less you do it without me

Oooh

Dancin’ (ooo), dancin’ (ooo)

Dancin’s not a crime

Unless you do it, do it, do it do it do it without me

Without me

And if you’re night crawlin’ with him, I won’t take it lying down

I’ve got a few lawyers and you’re guilty as charged, guilty as charged

We could be waltzin’, yeah

But darlin’ don’t be throwing shade now

Don’t call me Saint California if you’re at another altar

Just gimme your vows, gimme your vows, yeah

You can’t take me anywhere, anywhere

You can’t take me anywhere, anywhere

I’m still uninvited, I’m still gonna light it, I’m going insane

And I don’t care

Whatever they tell you…

Dancin’ (ooo), dancin’ (ooo)

Dancin’s not a crime, ‘less you do it without me, ‘less you do it without me

Dancin’ (ooo), dancin’ (ooo)

Dancin’s not a crime

Unless you do it, do it, do it do it do it without me

Without me

Oh-oh-oh

What’s come over you?

Baby, just tell me now

Oh-oh-oh

Why did you make that move?

‘Cause I just wanna be your boyfriend/girlfriend, oh yeah

And I just wanna be your boyfriend/girlfriend, oh yeah, oh yea

Whatever they tell you…

Dancin’ (ooo), dancin’ (ooo)

Dancin’s not a crime, ‘less you do it without me, ‘less you do it without me

Dancin’ (ooo), dancin’ (ooo)

Dancin’s not a crime

Unless you do it, do it, do it do it do it without me

Without me

Do it, do it, do it without me

Without me

Without me