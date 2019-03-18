I Panic! at the Disco hanno presentato in anteprima il video musicale di “Dancing’s Not a Crime” nella giornata di oggi (18 marzo 2019) su YouTube.
Dancing’s Not a Crime è il quarto singolo ufficiale estratto dall’album “Pray for the Wicked“
Diretto da Brandon Dermer, il video musicale creato per “Dancing’s Not a Crime” mostra il ritorno del burattino preso in prestito dal video musicale di “Hey Look Ma, I Made It“. Il burattino – che qui impersona Brendon Urie – si reca nella location del concerto dei Panic! at the Disco e si diverte con i fan della band tra selfie e bevute. Alla fine del video ci sarà un faccia a faccia con Brendon Urie che, un po’ seccato, deciderà di chiamare la sicurezza e allontanare il burattino dal suo camerino. Povero ragazzo!
Avresti preferito un nuovo singolo estratto dall’album o Dancing’s Not a Crime ti convince? Qui sotto trovi anche il testo in lingua originale del brano.
Significato di Dancing’s Not a Crime
Questa canzone allegra mette in mostra le purezza del primo amore, usando la metafora della semplice danza.
Testo di Dancing’s Not A Crime dei Panic! At The Disco
I’m a moon-walker, I’m like MJ up in the clouds
I know it sounds awkward, I’m filthy as charged, filthy as charged
You’re a sweet talker, but darlin’ whatcha gonna say now?
The midnight marauders, the higher never come down, never come down
You can’t take me anywhere, anywhere
You can’t take me anywhere, anywhere
I’m still uninvited, I’m still gonna light it, I’m going insane
And I don’t care
Whatever they tell you…
Dancin’ (ooo), dancin’ (ooo)
Dancin’s not a crime, ‘less you do it without me, ‘less you do it without me
Oooh
Dancin’ (ooo), dancin’ (ooo)
Dancin’s not a crime
Unless you do it, do it, do it do it do it without me
Without me
And if you’re night crawlin’ with him, I won’t take it lying down
I’ve got a few lawyers and you’re guilty as charged, guilty as charged
We could be waltzin’, yeah
But darlin’ don’t be throwing shade now
Don’t call me Saint California if you’re at another altar
Just gimme your vows, gimme your vows, yeah
You can’t take me anywhere, anywhere
You can’t take me anywhere, anywhere
I’m still uninvited, I’m still gonna light it, I’m going insane
And I don’t care
Whatever they tell you…
Dancin’ (ooo), dancin’ (ooo)
Dancin’s not a crime, ‘less you do it without me, ‘less you do it without me
Dancin’ (ooo), dancin’ (ooo)
Dancin’s not a crime
Unless you do it, do it, do it do it do it without me
Without me
Oh-oh-oh
What’s come over you?
Baby, just tell me now
Oh-oh-oh
Why did you make that move?
‘Cause I just wanna be your boyfriend/girlfriend, oh yeah
And I just wanna be your boyfriend/girlfriend, oh yeah, oh yea
Whatever they tell you…
Dancin’ (ooo), dancin’ (ooo)
Dancin’s not a crime, ‘less you do it without me, ‘less you do it without me
Dancin’ (ooo), dancin’ (ooo)
Dancin’s not a crime
Unless you do it, do it, do it do it do it without me
Without me
Do it, do it, do it without me
Without me
Without me
