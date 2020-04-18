Il produttore musicale norvegese Kygo ha presentato il suo nuovo album con un brano da ballare in ogni party dal titolo “Like It Is“, collaborazione con Zara Larsson e Tyga, per poi ricongiungersi con Sasha Sloan in un inno emotivo intitolato “I’m Wait“. Il 28enne ama le collaborazioni così da sfruttare ottime voci per le sue produzioni. Ora è il turno di Zak Abel, che ha prestato la sua voce per la canzone “Freedom“, un brano perfetto per l’estate… ma che dovrà fare i conti con la quarantena.

“Mi dai qualcosa a cui posso aggrapparmi, un po’ di luce quando sono in ginocchio”, dice in Freedom il cantante britannico.

“Ero così perso dentro me prima di trovarti, e in quel momento mi hai fatto rinascere.” Continua nel ritornello: “mi dai libertà, libertà, libertà”, canta Zak. “Ho cercato la libertà, la libertà, sei tu.”

Il significato di Freedom

Per tutta la canzone, Abel canta di aver trovato la libertà nella vita e questo è merito di una persona. La produzione sonora è molto simile al singolo principale dell’album “Like It Is” con la distinzione del beat tropical che Kygo ha inserito dopo il ritornello.

Il terzo LP del DJ è stato completato durante la quarantena, come lo stesso Kygo ha affermato.

“Ho trascorso le ultime due settimane a casa, e so che molti di voi si trovano nella stessa situazione”, ha detto su Instagram. “La cosa buona di essere a casa tutto il giorno è che ho molto tempo per lavorare su nuove canzoni”.

E una di queste nuove canzoni è proprio Freedom. A noi non è dispiaciuta. Tu cosa ne pensi? Scrivi la tua opinione nei commenti. Ti lasciamo al testo in lingua originale del brano.

Il testo di Freedom, canzone di Kygo

[Intro]

Freedom-dom, freedom-dom, freedom

Freedom-dom I’ve been looking for

Freedom-dom, freedom-dom, freedom

Freedom-dom I’ve been looking for

[Verso 1]

I was living a lie, living a lie

This is my confession

I was living a lie before we met

There were so many nights, so many nights

Full of dark temptation

There was so many nights that I regret

[Pre-Ritornello]

You give me something that I can hold on to

A little light when I’m down on my knees

I was so lost in myself when I found you

But in that moment you made me believe

[Ritornello]

You give me freedom, freedom

Freedom I’ve been looking for

Freedom, freedom is you

You give me freedom, freedom

Freedom I’ve been looking for

Freedom, freedom is you

[Pre-Drop]

You give me freedom-dom, freedom-dom, freedom

You give me freedom-dom I’ve been looking for

You give me freedom-dom, freedom-dom, freedom

You give me freedom-dom I’ve been looking for

[Drop]

You give me freedom-dom, freedom-dom, freedom

You give me freedom-dom I’ve been looking for

You give me freedom-dom, freedom-dom, freedom

You give me freedom-dom I’ve been looking for

[Verso 2]

I didn’t care, I didn’t care enough

To stop me falling

I didn’t care about myself

‘Til you lifted me up, lifted me up

When I was down and out

It’s the highest I have ever felt

[Pre-Ritornello]

You give me something that I can hold on to

A little light when I’m down on my knees

I was so lost in myself when I found you

But in that moment you made me believe

[Ritornello]

You give me freedom, freedom

Freedom I’ve been looking for

Freedom, freedom is you

You give me freedom, freedom

Freedom I’ve been looking for

Freedom, freedom is you

[Pre-Drop]

You give me freedom-dom, freedom-dom, freedom

You give me freedom-dom I’ve been looking for

You give me freedom-dom, freedom-dom, freedom

You give me freedom-dom I’ve been looking for

[Drop]

You give me freedom-dom, freedom-dom, freedom

You give me freedom-dom I’ve been looking for

You give me freedom-dom, freedom-dom, freedom

You give me freedom-dom I’ve been looking for

[Conclusione]

You give me freedom, freedom

Freedom I’ve been looking for

Freedom, freedom is you