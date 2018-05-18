Il ritorno dei Backstreet Boys con “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”: video, testo e traduzione

I Backstreet Boys tornano con il singolo “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”. Guarda il video ufficiale e leggi testo e traduzione

A volte ritornano. Una delle boy band più famose e seguite degli anni ’90, quella dei Backstreet Boys, torna a far grande musica con il singolo “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart“. La canzone è stata pubblicata nelle ultime ore, ed è disponibile su tutte le piattaforme digitali per l’acquisto.

Già pubblicato anche il video ufficiale dove, a guardare i 5 ragazzi, non sembrano proprio passati 25 anni dall’inizio delle loro carriere. I Backstreet Boys, infatti, si esibiscono nel video con una delle loro coreografie, cantando il testo della canzone.

In questi lunghi 5 anni, nonostante non ci siano stati nuovi album, i Backstreet Boys si sono comunque tenuti attivi, in primis con un documentario, e poi con la crociera con i fan, che ha regalato momenti davvero indimenticabili.

I Backsteet Boys sono davvero pronti a tornare? Voi cosa ne pensate?

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart – testo

I got mixed emotions

Did I finally find me a river that could lead me out to the ocean?

Cause I’ve only ever known the kind of love that leaves you bodied and broken

So forgive me for my mixed emotions, yeah yeah

I’m not that kind of person who can fall in and out of love with you

That’s not what love’s supposed to do

I’m not that kind of person who can fall in and out of love with you

That’s not what love’s supposed to do

Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart

Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart

Cause it’s the only one I got

Cause it’s the only one I got

Am I being too open?

Cause I told you everything I have to say and now we’re having a moment

Does it make you wanna pick up all your things and drive away like it’s stolen?

Just forgive me if I’m being too open, no no no no, yeah yeah yeah

I’m not that kind of person who can fall in and out of love with you

That’s not what love’s supposed to do (what love’s supposed to do)

I’m not that kind of person who can fall in and out of love with you

That’s not what love’s supposed to do

Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart

Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart

Cause it’s the only one I got

Cause it’s the only one I got

Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart

Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart

Cause it’s the only one I got

Cause it’s the only one I got

I’ve been broken, I’ve been bruised

But now I’m all in ‘cause of you

So if you’re gonna love me, love me right, yeah

But if you’re gonna be someone that hurts somebody just for fun

Then do it to a heart that isn’t mine

Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart

Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart

Cause it’s the only one I got

Cause it’s the only one I got

Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart

Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart

Cause it’s the only one I got

It’s the only one, it’s the only one I got

Cause it’s the only one I got

Baby don’t go…

Traduzione

Ho avuto emozioni contrastanti

Ho finalmente trovato un fiume che potrebbe condurmi verso l’oceano?

Perché ho sempre e solo conosciuto il tipo di amore che ti lascia corposo e spezzato

Quindi perdonami per le mie emozioni contrastanti, sì sì

Non sono quel tipo di persona che può innamorarsi e disinnamorarsi con te

Questo non è ciò che l’amore dovrebbe fare

Non sono quel tipo di persona che può innamorarsi e disinnamorarsi con te

Questo non è ciò che l’amore dovrebbe fare

Piccola, non spezzarmi il ​​cuore, spezzarmi il cuore

Piccola, non spezzarmi il ​​cuore, spezzarmi il cuore

Perché è l’unico che ho

Perché è l’unico che ho

Sono troppo diretto?

Perché ti ho detto tutto quello che ho da dire e ora stiamo passando un momento

Ti fa venir voglia di raccogliere tutte le tue cose e scappare via come ti fosse rubato?

Perdonami se sono troppo sfacciato, no no no no, si si si

Non sono quel tipo di persona che può innamorarsi e disinnamorarsi con te

Questo non è ciò che l’amore dovrebbe fare

Non sono quel tipo di persona che può innamorarsi e disinnamorarsi con te

Questo non è ciò che l’amore dovrebbe fare

Piccola, non spezzarmi il ​​cuore, spezzarmi il cuore

Piccola, non spezzarmi il ​​cuore, spezzarmi il cuore

Perché è l’unico che ho

Perché è l’unico che ho

Piccola, non spezzarmi il ​​cuore, spezzarmi il cuore

Piccola, non spezzarmi il ​​cuore, spezzarmi il cuore

Perché è l’unico che ho

Perché è l’unico che ho

Sono stato distrutto, sono stato ferito

Ma ora sono così per causa tua

Quindi se mi vuoi bene, amami bene, si

Ma se sarai qualcuno che fa del male a qualcuno solo per divertimento

Allora fallo con un cuore che non sia il mio

Piccola, non spezzarmi il ​​cuore, spezzarmi il cuore

Piccola, non spezzarmi il ​​cuore, spezzarmi il cuore

Perché è l’unico che ho

Perché è l’unico che ho

Piccola, non spezzarmi il ​​cuore, spezzarmi il cuore

Piccola, non spezzarmi il ​​cuore, spezzarmi il cuore

Perché è l’unico che ho

Perché è l’unico che ho

Baby non andare…