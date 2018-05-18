Il ritorno dei Backstreet Boys con “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”: video, testo e traduzione
I Backstreet Boys tornano con il singolo “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”. Guarda il video ufficiale e leggi testo e traduzione
A volte ritornano. Una delle boy band più famose e seguite degli anni ’90, quella dei Backstreet Boys, torna a far grande musica con il singolo “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart“. La canzone è stata pubblicata nelle ultime ore, ed è disponibile su tutte le piattaforme digitali per l’acquisto.
Già pubblicato anche il video ufficiale dove, a guardare i 5 ragazzi, non sembrano proprio passati 25 anni dall’inizio delle loro carriere. I Backstreet Boys, infatti, si esibiscono nel video con una delle loro coreografie, cantando il testo della canzone.
In questi lunghi 5 anni, nonostante non ci siano stati nuovi album, i Backstreet Boys si sono comunque tenuti attivi, in primis con un documentario, e poi con la crociera con i fan, che ha regalato momenti davvero indimenticabili.
I Backsteet Boys sono davvero pronti a tornare? Voi cosa ne pensate?
Don’t Go Breaking My Heart – testo
I got mixed emotions
Did I finally find me a river that could lead me out to the ocean?
Cause I’ve only ever known the kind of love that leaves you bodied and broken
So forgive me for my mixed emotions, yeah yeah
I’m not that kind of person who can fall in and out of love with you
That’s not what love’s supposed to do
I’m not that kind of person who can fall in and out of love with you
That’s not what love’s supposed to do
Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart
Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart
Cause it’s the only one I got
Cause it’s the only one I got
Am I being too open?
Cause I told you everything I have to say and now we’re having a moment
Does it make you wanna pick up all your things and drive away like it’s stolen?
Just forgive me if I’m being too open, no no no no, yeah yeah yeah
I’m not that kind of person who can fall in and out of love with you
That’s not what love’s supposed to do (what love’s supposed to do)
I’m not that kind of person who can fall in and out of love with you
That’s not what love’s supposed to do
Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart
Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart
Cause it’s the only one I got
Cause it’s the only one I got
Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart
Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart
Cause it’s the only one I got
Cause it’s the only one I got
I’ve been broken, I’ve been bruised
But now I’m all in ‘cause of you
So if you’re gonna love me, love me right, yeah
But if you’re gonna be someone that hurts somebody just for fun
Then do it to a heart that isn’t mine
Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart
Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart
Cause it’s the only one I got
Cause it’s the only one I got
Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart
Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart
Cause it’s the only one I got
It’s the only one, it’s the only one I got
Cause it’s the only one I got
Baby don’t go…
Traduzione
Ho avuto emozioni contrastanti
Ho finalmente trovato un fiume che potrebbe condurmi verso l’oceano?
Perché ho sempre e solo conosciuto il tipo di amore che ti lascia corposo e spezzato
Quindi perdonami per le mie emozioni contrastanti, sì sì
Non sono quel tipo di persona che può innamorarsi e disinnamorarsi con te
Questo non è ciò che l’amore dovrebbe fare
Non sono quel tipo di persona che può innamorarsi e disinnamorarsi con te
Questo non è ciò che l’amore dovrebbe fare
Piccola, non spezzarmi il cuore, spezzarmi il cuore
Piccola, non spezzarmi il cuore, spezzarmi il cuore
Perché è l’unico che ho
Perché è l’unico che ho
Sono troppo diretto?
Perché ti ho detto tutto quello che ho da dire e ora stiamo passando un momento
Ti fa venir voglia di raccogliere tutte le tue cose e scappare via come ti fosse rubato?
Perdonami se sono troppo sfacciato, no no no no, si si si
Non sono quel tipo di persona che può innamorarsi e disinnamorarsi con te
Questo non è ciò che l’amore dovrebbe fare
Non sono quel tipo di persona che può innamorarsi e disinnamorarsi con te
Questo non è ciò che l’amore dovrebbe fare
Piccola, non spezzarmi il cuore, spezzarmi il cuore
Piccola, non spezzarmi il cuore, spezzarmi il cuore
Perché è l’unico che ho
Perché è l’unico che ho
Piccola, non spezzarmi il cuore, spezzarmi il cuore
Piccola, non spezzarmi il cuore, spezzarmi il cuore
Perché è l’unico che ho
Perché è l’unico che ho
Sono stato distrutto, sono stato ferito
Ma ora sono così per causa tua
Quindi se mi vuoi bene, amami bene, si
Ma se sarai qualcuno che fa del male a qualcuno solo per divertimento
Allora fallo con un cuore che non sia il mio
Piccola, non spezzarmi il cuore, spezzarmi il cuore
Piccola, non spezzarmi il cuore, spezzarmi il cuore
Perché è l’unico che ho
Perché è l’unico che ho
Piccola, non spezzarmi il cuore, spezzarmi il cuore
Piccola, non spezzarmi il cuore, spezzarmi il cuore
Perché è l’unico che ho
Perché è l’unico che ho
Baby non andare…