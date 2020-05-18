Le stelle pare che si siano finalmente allineate anche per Noah Cyrus, la sorella di Miley, che di recente ha pubblicato “July“. Il suono pop con toni country da alla sua voce una nuova luce e ci da qualche nuova indicazione del potere della sua penna. Eh si, perché Noah è molto brava a scrivere canzoni. Dopo July sono arrivati altri ottimi singoli come “Lonely” e “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus”, ma per ora nessuno di questi gli ha permesso di raggiungere le posizioni di vertice nelle classifiche musicali. Eppure a nostro avviso Noah Cyrus meriterebbe qualcosa in più, perché il talento lo ha… e secondo noi sarebbe riuscita a farsi valere nella musica che conta anche senza il suo cognome.

Un esempio è il singolo che ti presentiamo in questo articolo.

“Young & Sad” ha la stessa potenza di “July” e sembra quel gioiello perfetto per adornare l’Ep The End Of Everything appena pubblicato.

Prodotto da PJ Harding e M Phazes, “Young & Sad” è un resoconto straordinariamente onesto della lotta della cantante con la depressione e dell’impatto emotivo di crescere all’ombra della sua famosa sorella.

“Mia sorella è come il sole, porterà sempre buona luce ovunque andrà”, canta Noah nel secondo verso. “E io sono nata per far piovere le nuvole.” Tuttavia, la traccia non glorifica la depressione. Si tratta essenzialmente di una lotta per uscire dall’oscurità. “Non voglio essere giovane e triste un altro giorno di più”, e continua nel ritornello: “Non voglio sentirmi insensibile o arrabbiata. Quindi io vado, non ho bisogno che tu pulisca le mie lacrime.”

Non so te, ma a noi piace molto questo testo biografico scritto da Noah. Che ne pensi?

Puoi ascoltare l’interessante EP The End Of Everything di Noah qui sotto e vedere il video di “Young & Sad” qui sopra.

Il testo di Young & Sad

Hey bud, this is old dad

Just wanted you to know, you ain’t alone

Keep a smile on your face

Everything’s gonna be fine

I love you

They say you should smile more

Darlin’, show your eyes more

Aren’t you satisfied?

I’m tired of trying to please some

Wonder does it even care what’s on my mind

Let me go, I don’t need you to wipe my tears

Don’t you know I’m only child to disappear

Don’t wanna be young and sad another day longer

Don’t wanna feel numb or mad until I go under

And I know that you only want me to be happy

But I still feel lonely tonight

Don’t wanna be young and sad another day longer

Another day longer

My sister’s like sunshine

Always bringing good light wherever she will go

Yet I was born on rain clouds

Wind that blew the flame out and messed in our shadows

So et me go, I don’t need you to wipe my tears

Don’t you know I’m only child to disappear

Don’t wanna be young and sad another day longer

Don’t wanna feel numb or mad until I go under

And I know that you only want me to be happy

But I still feel lonely tonight

Don’t wanna be young and sad another day longer

Another day longer

Don’t wanna be young and sad, yeah

Don’t wanna be young and sad

Don’t wanna be young and sad, yeah

Don’t wanna be young and sad another day longer

Don’t wanna feel numb or mad until I go under