In rotazione radiofonica dal 19 luglio 2019, Now You’re Gone di Tom Walker in collaborazione con Zara Larsson, non mancherà di attirare subito l’attenzione degli ascoltatori e a conquistare il loro cuore.

Dopo il successo di Just You And I, Tom Walker continua a deliziarci con canzoni bellissime, proprio come Now You’re Gone. Ad aggiungere quel tocco in più al testo, anche la cristallina voce della pop star Zara Larsson.

Now You’re Gone è tratta da“What A Time To Be Alive”, il primo album di Walker che l’ha subito consacrato, sin dal suo debutto.

Il video di Now You’re Gone

Il video ufficiale di Now You’re Gone coglie alla lettera, sebbene in modo metaforico, il significato della canzone. Now You’re Gone parla infatti della perdita, della fine di un amore, che ne video viene rappresentato da una coppia di prestigiatore e assistente che si esibiscono in vari spettacoli, fino a quando lui non sbaglia e colpisce lei ferendola.

Una metafora perfetta per la fine di un rapporto di fiducia e amore.

Now You’re Gone – Testo di Tom Walker ft Zara Larsson

Oh, all the battles that I’ve won

They don’t matter now you’re gone

Nothing matters now you’re gone

Oh, all the battles that I’ve won

They don’t matter now you’re gone

Nothing matters now you’re gone

I said, “I’m down with you”

But I can’t help it when I lay down, still think of you

Keeps me awake at night and

Why do I let it get so far?

How did we end with broken hearts?

How did we end with broken hearts?

Broken hearts

So was it really worth it?

Caught in the moment while we burn it down

No one’s perfect

Try to connect and we turn it ‘round

Well, I’m over this game

No one’s taken the blame

So was it really worth it?

Was it really worth it?

Everything we’ve been criticizin’

Well, I don’t wanna live like that

Overthinking and analyzing

Never gonna take it back

I thought I was winning but I was dying

Everything we never had

Losing you is what I want fighting

Oh, all the battles that I’ve won

They don’t matter now you’re gone

Nothing matters now you’re gone

Oh, all the battles that I’ve won

They don’t matter now you’re gone

Nothing matters now you’re gone

Well, you said you hated me

Tried to forget but it stays with me

What scares me is when I’m locked up, got me feeling free

Does it come from the heart?

Words cut deep, cut deeper than scars

Thought that you were perfect

Was it really worth it?

Everything we’ve been criticizin’

Well, I don’t wanna live like that

Overthinking and analyzing

Never gonna take it back

I thought I was winning but I was dying

Everything we never had

Losing you is what I want fighting

Oh, all the battles that I’ve won

They don’t matter now you’re gone

Nothing matters now you’re gone

Oh, all the battles that I’ve won

They don’t matter now you’re gone

Nothing matters now you’re gone

I’m too proud to call you

But I’m still thinking of you

Oh, I think I love you (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

I’m too proud to call you

But I’m still thinking of you

Oh, I think I love you (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

I’m too proud to call you

But I’m still thinking of you

Oh, I think I love you (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

I’m too proud to call you

But I’m still thinking of you

Oh, I think I love you (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

Oh, all the battles that I’ve won

They don’t matter now you’re gone

Nothing matters now you’re gone

Oh, all the battles that I’ve won

They don’t matter now you’re gone

Nothing matters now you’re gone

