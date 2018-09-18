Bene, questo è imbarazzante.
Se sei appassionato di gossip ricorderai che qualche tempo fa Noah Cyrus e Lil Xan hanno pubblicato una canzone insieme dal titolo Live or Die.
Bene, quella canzone è stata rilasciata quando i due stavano ancora uscendo insieme.
Ma dopo una rottura drammatica e per me divertente (Noah ha mandato a Lil Xan una foto di Charlie Puth nudo nel suo telefono, questo messaggio lo ha fatto un po’ arrabbiare e ha chiuso la relazione molto rapidamente con la sorella di Miley) l’etichetta avrà detto ai due: e mo che ci facciamo con questa canzone?
Ecco che quindi è stato pubblicato in rete – forse per sbaglio – il video musicale di Live or Die. Dico per sbaglio perché non è stato caricato in nessuna delle pagine ufficiali di YouTube degli artisti, ma su qualche canale casuale.
Alcuni dicono che il video è soltanto trapelato, ma penso che uno dell’etichetta abbia inviato la clip in questo canale affinché la canzone prendesse quota e non venissero buttati via i soldi spesi per la produzione.
Il video musicale di Live or Die è stato girato con un basso budget e mostra Noah Cyrus e Lil Xan in una stanza mentre si fanno coccole a non finire. Che ci sia aria di ricongiungimento? Chissà… vi lasciamo al testo della canzone.
Testo di Live Or Die di Noah Cyrus e Lil Xan
On our way to the sky
We’re gonna look down on tonight
When we die, you and I
Two heartbreak soldiers
When you lay by my side
I see the whole world through your eyes
Ride or die, you and I
Live or die, yah
Live or die
Got you and I
Got you tonight, yah
Live or die, yah
Live or die
Got you and I
Got you tonight
Have you ever seen a red flower? Yeah
Have you ever seen a gold flower? Aye
Came from a broken home, parents never saw it
Now I’m living all alone, taking care of us all, yeah
Flashes in my face, I guess that’s what you get with all this fame
Just because it’s that you gang does not mean that you really gang
Weather changes with my mood, it never really stays the same
And one plus one is two, and without you I think I’d go insane
And what you think? Pause, let it sink in
They threw me in and now I’m drowning in the deep end
If I’m religious, you’re the one that I believe in
You’ve been here with me to help me fight all my demons
On our way to the sky
We’re gonna look down on tonight
When we die, you and I
Two heartbreak soldiers
When you lay by my side
I see the whole world through your eyes
Ride or die, you and I
To live or die, what’s the price on a life?
If there ain’t no price tag, I might take it right
If I hit it from the back, I might just hit it twice
Rest in peace to everyone that we lost in life
And I just wanna run away-ay-ay
I just wanna run away-ay-ay
I just wanna run away-ay-ay, yeah-eah-eah-eah,ay
(With you, baby)
Live or die, yah
Live or die
Got you and I
Got you tonight, yah
Live or die, yah
Live or die
Got you and I
Got you tonight
