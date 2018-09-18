Bene, questo è imbarazzante.

Se sei appassionato di gossip ricorderai che qualche tempo fa Noah Cyrus e Lil Xan hanno pubblicato una canzone insieme dal titolo Live or Die.

Bene, quella canzone è stata rilasciata quando i due stavano ancora uscendo insieme.

Ma dopo una rottura drammatica e per me divertente (Noah ha mandato a Lil Xan una foto di Charlie Puth nudo nel suo telefono, questo messaggio lo ha fatto un po’ arrabbiare e ha chiuso la relazione molto rapidamente con la sorella di Miley) l’etichetta avrà detto ai due: e mo che ci facciamo con questa canzone?

Ecco che quindi è stato pubblicato in rete – forse per sbaglio – il video musicale di Live or Die. Dico per sbaglio perché non è stato caricato in nessuna delle pagine ufficiali di YouTube degli artisti, ma su qualche canale casuale.

Alcuni dicono che il video è soltanto trapelato, ma penso che uno dell’etichetta abbia inviato la clip in questo canale affinché la canzone prendesse quota e non venissero buttati via i soldi spesi per la produzione.

Il video musicale di Live or Die è stato girato con un basso budget e mostra Noah Cyrus e Lil Xan in una stanza mentre si fanno coccole a non finire. Che ci sia aria di ricongiungimento? Chissà… vi lasciamo al testo della canzone.

Testo di Live Or Die di Noah Cyrus e Lil Xan

On our way to the sky

We’re gonna look down on tonight

When we die, you and I

Two heartbreak soldiers

When you lay by my side

I see the whole world through your eyes

Ride or die, you and I

Live or die, yah

Live or die

Got you and I

Got you tonight, yah

Live or die, yah

Live or die

Got you and I

Got you tonight

Have you ever seen a red flower? Yeah

Have you ever seen a gold flower? Aye

Came from a broken home, parents never saw it

Now I’m living all alone, taking care of us all, yeah

Flashes in my face, I guess that’s what you get with all this fame

Just because it’s that you gang does not mean that you really gang

Weather changes with my mood, it never really stays the same

And one plus one is two, and without you I think I’d go insane

And what you think? Pause, let it sink in

They threw me in and now I’m drowning in the deep end

If I’m religious, you’re the one that I believe in

You’ve been here with me to help me fight all my demons

On our way to the sky

We’re gonna look down on tonight

When we die, you and I

Two heartbreak soldiers

When you lay by my side

I see the whole world through your eyes

Ride or die, you and I

To live or die, what’s the price on a life?

If there ain’t no price tag, I might take it right

If I hit it from the back, I might just hit it twice

Rest in peace to everyone that we lost in life

And I just wanna run away-ay-ay

I just wanna run away-ay-ay

I just wanna run away-ay-ay, yeah-eah-eah-eah,ay

(With you, baby)

Live or die, yah

Live or die

Got you and I

Got you tonight, yah

Live or die, yah

Live or die

Got you and I

Got you tonight