Ecco una hit!
Mi sono bastate poche note per riconoscerla. Quanto hai a che fare con una super canzone te ne accorgi subito. Questa sensazione mi è venuta ascoltando anche This Feeling.
Ricapitolando, i The Chainsmokers hanno pubblicato il loro nuovo singolo intitolato “This Feeling” con la cantante country Kelsea Ballerini.
La canzone è praticamente un ibrido tra “Paris” e “Closer“, due precedenti brani del duo, e dopo un primo ascolto penso che This Feeling sia finalmente la hit che i The Chainsmokers hanno cercato di fare da molti mesi a questa parte.
Non gli venivano più canzoni fighe ma con This Feeling hanno ritrovato il ritmo giusto. Era ora penserà qualcuno.
Giuro che mi farò prete se questa canzone non avrà successo nelle classifiche di vendita. È veramente stra orecchiabile. Il ritmo ti prende tantissimo.
E poi Kelsea Ballerini ha una voce magnifica, ci sta proprio bene in This Feeling.
Ci sono tutti gli ingredienti per far bene… e voi che ne pensate? Vi piace il brano?
Testo di This Feeling dei The Chainsmokers e Kelsea Ballerini
I’ll tell you a story before it tells itself
I’ll lay out all my reasons, you’ll say that I need help
We all got expectations, and sometimes they go wrong
But no one listens to me, so I put it in this song
They tell me think with my head, not that thing in my chest
They got their hands at my neck this time
But you’re the one that I want, if that’s really so wrong
Then they don’t know what this feeling is like
And I say yeah-eah
Yeah-eah-eah-eah
Yeah-eah
Yeah-eah-eah-eah
And I say yeah-eah
Yeah-eah-eah-eah
Yeah-eah
Yeah-eah-eah-eah
I’ll tell them a story, they’ll sit and nod their heads
I tell you all my secrets, and you tell all your friends
Hold on to your opinions, and stand by what you say (stand by what you say)
In the end, it’s my decision, so it’s my fault when it ends
They tell me think with my head, not that thing in my chest
They got their hands at my neck this time
But you’re the one that I want, if that’s really so wrong
Then they don’t know what this feeling is like
And I say yeah-eah
Yeah-eah-eah-eah
Yeah-eah
Yeah-eah-eah-eah
And I say yeah-eah
Yeah-eah-eah-eah
Yeah-eah
Yeah-eah-eah-eah
I’ll tell you a story before it tells itself
I’ll lay out all my reasons, you’ll say that I need help
We all got expectations, and sometimes they go wrong
But no one listens to me, so I put it in this song
They tell me think with my head, not that thing in my chest
They got their hands at my neck this time
But you’re the one that I want, if that’s really so wrong
Then they don’t know what this feeling is like
My friends say no-o, no-o-o
Then they don’t know
No-o, no-o-o
Yeah, no-o, no-o-o
They don’t know
No-o, no-o-o
No, no
And I say no, oh, oh
And I say no, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
They don’t know, oh
