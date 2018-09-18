Ecco una hit!

Mi sono bastate poche note per riconoscerla. Quanto hai a che fare con una super canzone te ne accorgi subito. Questa sensazione mi è venuta ascoltando anche This Feeling.

Ricapitolando, i The Chainsmokers hanno pubblicato il loro nuovo singolo intitolato “This Feeling” con la cantante country Kelsea Ballerini.

La canzone è praticamente un ibrido tra “Paris” e “Closer“, due precedenti brani del duo, e dopo un primo ascolto penso che This Feeling sia finalmente la hit che i The Chainsmokers hanno cercato di fare da molti mesi a questa parte.

Non gli venivano più canzoni fighe ma con This Feeling hanno ritrovato il ritmo giusto. Era ora penserà qualcuno.

Giuro che mi farò prete se questa canzone non avrà successo nelle classifiche di vendita. È veramente stra orecchiabile. Il ritmo ti prende tantissimo.

E poi Kelsea Ballerini ha una voce magnifica, ci sta proprio bene in This Feeling.

Ci sono tutti gli ingredienti per far bene… e voi che ne pensate? Vi piace il brano?

Testo di This Feeling dei The Chainsmokers e Kelsea Ballerini

I’ll tell you a story before it tells itself

I’ll lay out all my reasons, you’ll say that I need help

We all got expectations, and sometimes they go wrong

But no one listens to me, so I put it in this song

They tell me think with my head, not that thing in my chest

They got their hands at my neck this time

But you’re the one that I want, if that’s really so wrong

Then they don’t know what this feeling is like

And I say yeah-eah

Yeah-eah-eah-eah

Yeah-eah

Yeah-eah-eah-eah

And I say yeah-eah

Yeah-eah-eah-eah

Yeah-eah

Yeah-eah-eah-eah

I’ll tell them a story, they’ll sit and nod their heads

I tell you all my secrets, and you tell all your friends

Hold on to your opinions, and stand by what you say (stand by what you say)

In the end, it’s my decision, so it’s my fault when it ends

They tell me think with my head, not that thing in my chest

They got their hands at my neck this time

But you’re the one that I want, if that’s really so wrong

Then they don’t know what this feeling is like

And I say yeah-eah

Yeah-eah-eah-eah

Yeah-eah

Yeah-eah-eah-eah

And I say yeah-eah

Yeah-eah-eah-eah

Yeah-eah

Yeah-eah-eah-eah

I’ll tell you a story before it tells itself

I’ll lay out all my reasons, you’ll say that I need help

We all got expectations, and sometimes they go wrong

But no one listens to me, so I put it in this song

They tell me think with my head, not that thing in my chest

They got their hands at my neck this time

But you’re the one that I want, if that’s really so wrong

Then they don’t know what this feeling is like

My friends say no-o, no-o-o

Then they don’t know

No-o, no-o-o

Yeah, no-o, no-o-o

They don’t know

No-o, no-o-o

No, no

And I say no, oh, oh

And I say no, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

They don’t know, oh