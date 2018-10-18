L’estate in autunno con Blow That Smoke.

I Major Lazer e la cantante svedese Tove Lo hanno collaborato insieme per creare una nuova canzone intitolata Blow That Smoke.

La traccia è stata suonata su Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 e immediatamente dopo la collaborazione è stata rilasciata sulle piattaforme digitali.

Piccola curiosità: sappiamo che il video musicale di “Blow That Smoke” è stato girato lo scorso mese in California, ma la sua data di uscita non si conosce ancora. Vi aggiorneremo comunque.

Blow That Smoke è un sacco di cose: è reggae, è dancehall, è pop, ed è chiaramente un pezzo che rivendica l’estate. Con il caldo che sta facendo in questi giorni questa canzone calza a pennello.

I club hanno bisogno di canzoni divertenti anche in autunno e sono sicuro che Blow That Smoke sarà ben accolto anche in questi mesi più freddi da tutte le discoteche.

Forse è la prima volta che sento Tove Lo cantare sopra un beat del genere ed ammetto che se la cavicchia piuttosto bene. Il ritornello è forse la parte migliore di tutta la canzone, che brilla per il suo ritmo allegro e incalzante.

Testo di Blow That Smoke dei Major Lazer e Tove Lo

Darkness bring out our emotions

Mix ‘em up with night-life potions (Lose my head for you)

Countless times we catch the sunrise

Fix ‘em, scars we share with white lies (Lose my head for you)

I got the keys to heaven now

Baes all around and they got my mind spinnin’

I got the keys to heaven now

Baes all around and they got my mind spinnin’

I got the keys to heaven now

Baes all around and they got my mind spinnin’

Suddenly doors just open wide

Doors open wide

Blow that smoke and let me love that fire

I don’t need no memories

Bed is broken now I’m floating higher

This madness so good for me

Blow that smoke and let me love that fire

I don’t need no memories

Bed is broken now I’m floating higher

This madness so good for me, oh

So good, so good for me

So good for me

So good, so good for me

Pretty pictures keep me dreaming

You’re living big but still deceiving (Lose my head for you)

I’m in deep but I don’t mind

I want that moment, one of a kind

I got the keys to heaven now

Baes all around and they got my mind spinnin’

I got the keys to heaven now

Baes all around and they got my mind spinnin’

I got the keys to heaven now

Baes all around and they got my mind spinnin’

Suddenly doors just open wide

Doors open wide

Blow that smoke and let me love that fire

I don’t need no memories

Bed is broken now I’m floating higher

This madness so good for me

Blow that smoke and let me love that fire

I don’t need no memories

Bed is broken now I’m floating higher

This madness so good for me, oh

You’re so good for me

So good, so good for me

So good for me, so good for me

So good, so good for me

Love that fire

Memories floating higher

Good for me (So good for me)

Love that fire

Memories floating higher

You’re so good for me

Blow that smoke and let me love that fire

I don’t need no memories

Bed is broken now I’m floating higher

This madness so good for me

Blow that smoke and let me love that fire

I don’t need no memories

Bed is broken now I’m floating higher

This madness so good for me, oh

You’re so good for me

So good, so good for me

So good for me

So good, so good for me