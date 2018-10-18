L’estate in autunno con Blow That Smoke.
I Major Lazer e la cantante svedese Tove Lo hanno collaborato insieme per creare una nuova canzone intitolata Blow That Smoke.
La traccia è stata suonata su Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 e immediatamente dopo la collaborazione è stata rilasciata sulle piattaforme digitali.
Piccola curiosità: sappiamo che il video musicale di “Blow That Smoke” è stato girato lo scorso mese in California, ma la sua data di uscita non si conosce ancora. Vi aggiorneremo comunque.
Blow That Smoke è un sacco di cose: è reggae, è dancehall, è pop, ed è chiaramente un pezzo che rivendica l’estate. Con il caldo che sta facendo in questi giorni questa canzone calza a pennello.
I club hanno bisogno di canzoni divertenti anche in autunno e sono sicuro che Blow That Smoke sarà ben accolto anche in questi mesi più freddi da tutte le discoteche.
Forse è la prima volta che sento Tove Lo cantare sopra un beat del genere ed ammetto che se la cavicchia piuttosto bene. Il ritornello è forse la parte migliore di tutta la canzone, che brilla per il suo ritmo allegro e incalzante.
Testo di Blow That Smoke dei Major Lazer e Tove Lo
Darkness bring out our emotions
Mix ‘em up with night-life potions (Lose my head for you)
Countless times we catch the sunrise
Fix ‘em, scars we share with white lies (Lose my head for you)
I got the keys to heaven now
Baes all around and they got my mind spinnin’
I got the keys to heaven now
Baes all around and they got my mind spinnin’
I got the keys to heaven now
Baes all around and they got my mind spinnin’
Suddenly doors just open wide
Doors open wide
Blow that smoke and let me love that fire
I don’t need no memories
Bed is broken now I’m floating higher
This madness so good for me
Blow that smoke and let me love that fire
I don’t need no memories
Bed is broken now I’m floating higher
This madness so good for me, oh
So good, so good for me
So good for me
So good, so good for me
Pretty pictures keep me dreaming
You’re living big but still deceiving (Lose my head for you)
I’m in deep but I don’t mind
I want that moment, one of a kind
I got the keys to heaven now
Baes all around and they got my mind spinnin’
I got the keys to heaven now
Baes all around and they got my mind spinnin’
I got the keys to heaven now
Baes all around and they got my mind spinnin’
Suddenly doors just open wide
Doors open wide
Blow that smoke and let me love that fire
I don’t need no memories
Bed is broken now I’m floating higher
This madness so good for me
Blow that smoke and let me love that fire
I don’t need no memories
Bed is broken now I’m floating higher
This madness so good for me, oh
You’re so good for me
So good, so good for me
So good for me, so good for me
So good, so good for me
Love that fire
Memories floating higher
Good for me (So good for me)
Love that fire
Memories floating higher
You’re so good for me
Blow that smoke and let me love that fire
I don’t need no memories
Bed is broken now I’m floating higher
This madness so good for me
Blow that smoke and let me love that fire
I don’t need no memories
Bed is broken now I’m floating higher
This madness so good for me, oh
You’re so good for me
So good, so good for me
So good for me
So good, so good for me
