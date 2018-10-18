Una Mariah super romantica.

Il nuovo album di Mariah Carey è stato ufficialmente rilasciato oggi – 18 ottobre 2018 – e con esso è stata rilasciata una nuova canzone.

La traccia numero 5 dell’album si intitola The Distance ed un R&B mid-tempo eseguito con la collaborazione del rapper Ty Dolla $ign, alias ragazzo di Lauren Jauregui.

The Distance è carina ma nulla di più. Io voglio le super canzoni di Mariah Carey, quelle che sanno far emozionare…

“Ha detto che non potevamo andare lontano, sì, guardaci, stiamo andando lontano”, canta Mariah Carey nel ritornello di The Distance.

The Distance parla di una relazione romantica tra un uomo e una donna. Entrambi hanno lottato con le unghie per mantenerla bella come all’inizio. A loro non interessa quello che pensano gli altri. Questi pensavano che loro due non sarebbero durati tanto insieme ed invece…

Testo di The Distance di Mariah Carey

S-P-I-R-I-T, it’s great to see

We got it, the spirit

Hey, hey, let’s hear it

Ain’t nobody stopping us

What we have is dangerous

Left they opinions in the dust

Said can’t nobody fuck with us

They’ll never find a way to make us fade away

Our love won’t fade away (no)

They’ll never find a way to make us fade away

Our love won’t fade away

Warm days, cold nights

Late October

Separated, people saying what we have is over

But the hate only made us get closer (close)

And closer (yah, yah, yah)

Said we couldn’t go the distance, yeah

Look at us, we’re going the distance

They just wanna be us

They don’t wanna see us

Going the distance (yeah)

For life, for life, la di da

Said we couldn’t go the distance

For life, for life, la di da

Look at us, we’re going the distance

The distance, oh

It was no good

Having hands up

Trying to diminish me

Always staying up

Camping out crowds

In spite of them difficulties

But they can’t, but they can’t, but they can’t

Take away them precious memories (yeah)

And I won’t, and I won’t, and I won’t

Let ‘em come between you and me (woo)

Warm days, cold nights

Late October

Separated, people saying what we have is over

But the hate, only made

Us get closer, (close)

Closer

Said we couldn’t go the distance

Look at us, we’re going the distance (hey)

They just wanna be us

They don’t wanna see us

Going the distance (yeah)

For life, for life, la di da

Said we couldn’t go the distance

For life, for life, la di da

Look at us, we’re going the distance

We’ve been goin’ all the way (ay)

For the longest (ooh yeah)

We’re too strong (too strong)

We’re too silent (ooh yeah)

They can’t stop it now

We in Prada now (ooh)

Fuck all their comments (their comments)

They be so toxic (they be so toxic)

We be kissing in public

You like it, I love it

You with it, I’m with it

We going the distance

Said we couldn’t go the distance (nah)

Look at us we’re going the distance (hey)

They just wanna be us

They don’t wanna see us

Going the distance (yeah)

For life, for life, la di da

They said we couldn’t go the distance

For life, for life, la di da (ooh yeah)

Look at us, we’re going the distance

S-P-I-R-I-T, it’s great to see

We got it, the spirit

Aye, aye, let’s hear it