Zara nostalgica!!!

Il nuovo singolo di Zara Larsson “Ruin My Life” presenta un testo molto controverso. Ci arriveremo dopo.

La cantante è tornata con una nuova canzone dal titolo Ruin My Life, una traccia mid tempo pop.

Ruin My Life è stata rilasciata sulle piattaforme digitali questo giovedì mattina, ed è il primo singolo estratto dal terzo album in studio della cantante svedese.

È stato prodotto da The Monsters & Strangerz.

Perché i testi sono così controversi? Zara canta all’inizio: “Mi manchi e mi hai spinto al limite” e poi successivamente canta “Voglio che tu mi rovini la vita. Voglio che tu fotta le mie notti”.

Zara sta affrontando in Ruin My Life i suoi sentimenti in modo nostalgico. A lei manca il comportamento poco gentleman di questo ex amante e vorrebbe tornare insieme a lui.

Non so se il ritmo della canzone riuscirà a stravolgere le classifiche musicali… mi aspettavo di più dal primo singolo musicale. Il ritornello è accattivante ma non riesce a prendermi al 100%.

Sono comunque curioso di vedere il video musicale per Ruin My Life. Lo immagino altamente sexy.

Testo di Ruin My Life di Zara Larsson

I miss you pushing me close to the edge

I miss you

I wish I knew what I had when I left

I miss you

You set fire to my world, couldn’t handle the heat

Now I’m sleeping alone and I’m starting to freeze

Baby, come bring me help

Let it rain over me

Baby, come back to me

I want you to ruin my life, you to ruin my life, you to ruin my life, yeah

I want you to fuck up my nights, yeah

Fuck up my nights, yeah, all of my nights, yeah

I want you to bring it all on

If you make it all wrong, then I’ll make it all right, yeah

I want you to ruin my life, you to ruin my life, you to ruin my life

I want you to ruin my life, you to ruin my life, you to ruin my life, yeah

I want you to fuck up my nights, yeah

Fuck up my nights, yeah, all of my nights, yeah

I want you to bring it all on

If you make it all wrong, then I’ll make it all right, yeah

I want you to ruin my life, you to ruin my life, you to ruin my life

I miss you more than I thought that I could

I miss you

I know you missin’ me too like you should

I miss you

You set fire to my world, couldn’t handle the heat

Now I’m sleeping alone and I’m starting to freeze

Baby, come bring me help

Let it rain over me

Baby, come back to me

(Baby, come back to me)

I want you to ruin my life, you to ruin my life, you to ruin my life, yeah

I want you to fuck up my nights, yeah

Fuck up my nights, yeah, all of my nights, yeah

I want you to bring it all on

If you make it all wrong, then I’ll make it all right, yeah

I want you to ruin my life, you to ruin my life, you to ruin my life

I want you to ruin my life, you to ruin my life, you to ruin my life, yeah

I want you to fuck up my nights, yeah

Fuck up my nights, yeah, all of my nights, yeah

I want you to bring it all on

If you make it all wrong, then I’ll make it all right, yeah

I want you to ruin my life, you to ruin my life, you to ruin my life

I miss you, I miss you

I wish you, I wish you

Would come back, would come back to me

Come back to me, come back to me

I want you to ruin my life, you to ruin my life, you to ruin my life, yeah

I want you to fuck up my nights, yeah

Fuck up my nights, yeah, all of my nights, yeah

I want you to bring it all on

If you make it all wrong, then I’ll make it all right, yeah

I want you to ruin my life, you to ruin my life, you to ruin my life

I want you to ruin my life, you to ruin my life, you to ruin my life, yeah (ruin my life)

I want you to fuck up my nights, yeah

Fuck up my nights, yeah, all of my nights, yeah

I want you to bring it all on

If you make it all wrong, then I’ll make it all right, yeah

I want you to ruin my life, you to ruin my life, you to ruin my life