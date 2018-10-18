Zayn sdolcinato.

Zayn è diventato un fabbricatore di dolciumi musicali?

Ah… l’amore! Il cantante sta pubblicando canzoni sdolcinate a ripetizione e Fingers è l’ultima di una lunga serie.

L’artista ne ha rilasciato diverse negli ultimi mesi senza però pubblicare il suo attesissimo secondo album da solista.

Se il nostro conteggio non è sbagliato, questa nuova traccia dal titolo Fingers è la settima canzone che Zayn ha pubblicato al di fuori del suo primo album in studio da solista. Potremo anche sbagliarci eh.

Chissà perché ha realizzato così tante canzoni senza includerle in un LP. Lo scopriremo presto.

Comunque Fingers è una traccia R&B con un beat molto sensuale in cui la voce soft dell’ex One Direction rende bene.

I testi parlano di, correggeteci se sbagliamo, un Zayn eccitato, incapace di chiedere una cosa importante alla ragazza che ama alla follia tramite un sms. Zayn spera comunque che la ragazza lo contatti, mandandogli anche la sua posizione, così che lui possa raggiungerla.

In bocca al lupo rubacuori Zayn.

Testo di Fingers di Zayn Malik

Fucked, then I want ya

Looked, then I loved ya

Stuck, now I need ya

Hopin’ I’d see ya

Touch and I feel how

Much can you see her, no

Hiding all your features, sliding down the filter

Show me, you just in the middle

Don’t be hiding what you thinkin’ ‘bout

I’ve been fucked and I want ya, I can’t even text ya

‘Cause my fingers ain’t working, but my heart is

If you wanna let me know where you hiding

I could come and love (I could come and love)

I could come and love (I could come and love ya)

I could come and love ya (I could come and love)

I could come and love ya (I could come and love ya)

What did I tell ya? Typo said I loved ya

Didn’t mean what I was saying

No, I wasn’t playing, just confused

Was tryna play it smooth

Start spinnin’ in this room

In this state, I think I’m too

This state, I think I’m too

‘Cause I’m fucked and I want ya, I can’t even text ya

‘Cause my fingers ain’t working, but my heart is

If you wanna let me know where you hiding

I could come and love (I could come and love)

I could come and love (I could come and love ya)

I could come and love ya (I could come and love)

I could come and love ya (I could come and love ya)

I know it’s taking all your strength to keep it straight

‘Cause you got different things replacing

All the feelings that you’ve felt

Know you’re seeing it for yourself

Where’s the shame? No shame in what you need

Fucked and I want ya, I can’t even text ya

‘Cause my fingers ain’t working, but my heart is

If you wanna let me know where you hiding

I could come and love (I could come and love)

I could come and love (I could come and love ya)

I could come and love ya (I could come and love)

I could come and love ya (I could come and love ya)