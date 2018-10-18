Zayn sdolcinato.
Zayn è diventato un fabbricatore di dolciumi musicali?
Ah… l’amore! Il cantante sta pubblicando canzoni sdolcinate a ripetizione e Fingers è l’ultima di una lunga serie.
L’artista ne ha rilasciato diverse negli ultimi mesi senza però pubblicare il suo attesissimo secondo album da solista.
Se il nostro conteggio non è sbagliato, questa nuova traccia dal titolo Fingers è la settima canzone che Zayn ha pubblicato al di fuori del suo primo album in studio da solista. Potremo anche sbagliarci eh.
Chissà perché ha realizzato così tante canzoni senza includerle in un LP. Lo scopriremo presto.
Comunque Fingers è una traccia R&B con un beat molto sensuale in cui la voce soft dell’ex One Direction rende bene.
I testi parlano di, correggeteci se sbagliamo, un Zayn eccitato, incapace di chiedere una cosa importante alla ragazza che ama alla follia tramite un sms. Zayn spera comunque che la ragazza lo contatti, mandandogli anche la sua posizione, così che lui possa raggiungerla.
In bocca al lupo rubacuori Zayn.
Testo di Fingers di Zayn Malik
Fucked, then I want ya
Looked, then I loved ya
Stuck, now I need ya
Hopin’ I’d see ya
Touch and I feel how
Much can you see her, no
Hiding all your features, sliding down the filter
Show me, you just in the middle
Don’t be hiding what you thinkin’ ‘bout
I’ve been fucked and I want ya, I can’t even text ya
‘Cause my fingers ain’t working, but my heart is
If you wanna let me know where you hiding
I could come and love (I could come and love)
I could come and love (I could come and love ya)
I could come and love ya (I could come and love)
I could come and love ya (I could come and love ya)
What did I tell ya? Typo said I loved ya
Didn’t mean what I was saying
No, I wasn’t playing, just confused
Was tryna play it smooth
Start spinnin’ in this room
In this state, I think I’m too
This state, I think I’m too
‘Cause I’m fucked and I want ya, I can’t even text ya
‘Cause my fingers ain’t working, but my heart is
If you wanna let me know where you hiding
I could come and love (I could come and love)
I could come and love (I could come and love ya)
I could come and love ya (I could come and love)
I could come and love ya (I could come and love ya)
I know it’s taking all your strength to keep it straight
‘Cause you got different things replacing
All the feelings that you’ve felt
Know you’re seeing it for yourself
Where’s the shame? No shame in what you need
Fucked and I want ya, I can’t even text ya
‘Cause my fingers ain’t working, but my heart is
If you wanna let me know where you hiding
I could come and love (I could come and love)
I could come and love (I could come and love ya)
I could come and love ya (I could come and love)
I could come and love ya (I could come and love ya)
