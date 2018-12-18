Dogman di nuovo fuori dalle nomination
Regalo di Natale anticipato per tutti i cinefili, l’Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences pubblica le shortlist di 9 categorie degli Oscar, dopo il recente annuncio delle nomination dei Golden Globes, già torniamo a discutere della più famosa competizione della Settima Arte.
La lista completa delle nomination la scopriremo il 22 gennaio, nel frattempo iniziamo a memorizzare queste:
DOCUMENTARIO:
Charm City
Communion
Crime + Punishment
Dark Money
The Distant Barking of Dogs
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
Sulle sue spalle
RBG
Shirkers
The Silence of Others
Three Identical Strangers
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
CORTOMETRAGGIO DOCUMENTARIO:
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
Los Comandos
My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.
’63 Boycott
Women of the Gulag
Zion
ACCONCIATURA E TRUCCO:
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
Border
Maria regina di Scozia
Stanlio & Ollio
Suspiria
Vice
FILM STRANIERO:
Birds of Passage (Colombia)
The Guilty (Danimarca)
Opera senza autore (Germania)
Un affare di famiglia (Giappone)
Ayka (Kazakistan)
Cafarnao (Libano)
Roma (Messico)
Cold War (Polonia)
Burning (Corea del Sud)
COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE:
Annihilation
Avengers: Infinity War
La ballata di Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Crazy Rich Asians
La morte di Stalin
Fantastic Beasts: I crimini di Grindelwald
First Man
Se la strada potesse parlare
L’isola dei cani
Il ritorno di Mary Poppins
A Quiet Place
Ready Player One
Vice
CANZONE ORIGINALE:
When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings da La ballata di Buster Scruggs
Treasure da Beautiful Boy
All the Stars da Black Panther
Revelation da Boy Erased
Girl In The Movies da Dumplin’
We Won’t Move da The Hate U Give
The Place Where Lost Things Go da Il ritorno di Mary Poppins
Trip A Little Light Fantastic da Il ritorno di Mary Poppins
Keep Reachin’ da Quincy
I’ll Fight da RBG
A Place Called Slaughter Race da Ralph Spacca Internet
OYAHYTT da Sorry to Bother You
Shallow da A Star Is Born
Suspirium da Suspiria
The Big Unknown da Widows
CORTOMETRAGGIO ANIMATO:
Age of Sail
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Bilby
Bird Karma
Late Afternoon
Lost & Found
One Small Step
Pépé le Morse
Weekends
CORTOMETRAGGIO DAL VIVO:
Caroline
Chuchotage
Detainment
Fauve
Icare
Marguerite
May Day
Mother
Skin
Wale
EFFETTI VISIVI:
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Vi presento Christopher Robin
First Man
Jurassic World: Il regno distrutto
Il ritorno di Mary Poppins
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Benvenuti a Marwen
Grandissima delusione per l’Italia, la quale non vede fra i candidati Dogman di Matteo Garrone, film vincitore di otto Nastri d’Argento, acclamato dal pubblico e dalla critica, non potrà vincere nessuna statuetta. Era una nomination tanto attesa e sperata visto che non era stato candidato per il Golden Globes.
Doppietta invece per Suspiria di Luca Guadagnino che è in gara sia per Acconciatura e Trucco e Miglior Canzone Originale firmata dal frontman dei Radiohead, Thom Yorke.
Lascia un commento