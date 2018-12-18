Dogman di nuovo fuori dalle nomination

Regalo di Natale anticipato per tutti i cinefili, l’Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences pubblica le shortlist di 9 categorie degli Oscar, dopo il recente annuncio delle nomination dei Golden Globes, già torniamo a discutere della più famosa competizione della Settima Arte.

La lista completa delle nomination la scopriremo il 22 gennaio, nel frattempo iniziamo a memorizzare queste:

DOCUMENTARIO:

Charm City

Communion

Crime + Punishment

Dark Money

The Distant Barking of Dogs

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

Sulle sue spalle

RBG

Shirkers

The Silence of Others

Three Identical Strangers

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

CORTOMETRAGGIO DOCUMENTARIO:

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

Los Comandos

My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

’63 Boycott

Women of the Gulag

Zion

ACCONCIATURA E TRUCCO:

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

Border

Maria regina di Scozia

Stanlio & Ollio

Suspiria

Vice

FILM STRANIERO:

Birds of Passage (Colombia)

The Guilty (Danimarca)

Opera senza autore (Germania)

Un affare di famiglia (Giappone)

Ayka (Kazakistan)

Cafarnao (Libano)

Roma (Messico)

Cold War (Polonia)

Burning (Corea del Sud)

COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE:

Annihilation

Avengers: Infinity War

La ballata di Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Crazy Rich Asians

La morte di Stalin

Fantastic Beasts: I crimini di Grindelwald

First Man

Se la strada potesse parlare

L’isola dei cani

Il ritorno di Mary Poppins

A Quiet Place

Ready Player One

Vice

CANZONE ORIGINALE:

When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings da La ballata di Buster Scruggs

Treasure da Beautiful Boy

All the Stars da Black Panther

Revelation da Boy Erased

Girl In The Movies da Dumplin’

We Won’t Move da The Hate U Give

The Place Where Lost Things Go da Il ritorno di Mary Poppins

Trip A Little Light Fantastic da Il ritorno di Mary Poppins

Keep Reachin’ da Quincy

I’ll Fight da RBG

A Place Called Slaughter Race da Ralph Spacca Internet

OYAHYTT da Sorry to Bother You

Shallow da A Star Is Born

Suspirium da Suspiria

The Big Unknown da Widows

CORTOMETRAGGIO ANIMATO:

Age of Sail

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Bilby

Bird Karma

Late Afternoon

Lost & Found

One Small Step

Pépé le Morse

Weekends

CORTOMETRAGGIO DAL VIVO:

Caroline

Chuchotage

Detainment

Fauve

Icare

Marguerite

May Day

Mother

Skin

Wale

EFFETTI VISIVI:

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Vi presento Christopher Robin

First Man

Jurassic World: Il regno distrutto

Il ritorno di Mary Poppins

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Benvenuti a Marwen

Grandissima delusione per l’Italia, la quale non vede fra i candidati Dogman di Matteo Garrone, film vincitore di otto Nastri d’Argento, acclamato dal pubblico e dalla critica, non potrà vincere nessuna statuetta. Era una nomination tanto attesa e sperata visto che non era stato candidato per il Golden Globes.

Doppietta invece per Suspiria di Luca Guadagnino che è in gara sia per Acconciatura e Trucco e Miglior Canzone Originale firmata dal frontman dei Radiohead, Thom Yorke.