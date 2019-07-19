Sono state finalmente annunciate le nomination per i 45° Saturn Award, premi che celebrano la televisione, la motion picture, l’intrattenimento in casa e le produzioni dal vivo sul palcoscenico.
Per la prima volta quest’anno, i premi verranno trasmessi globalmente per i fan grazie ad canali streaming che verranno annunciati a breve. La cerimonia avrà luogo il 13 Settembre di quest’anno, nello storico teatro Avalon, Los Angeles.
Tempo di annunci in questo periodo: sono state svelate le nomination anche per gli Emmy, con la serie HBO Game of Thrones che ha stabilito un nuovo record di ben 32 candidature.
Con ben 14 Saturn Award Nomination, al primo posto si piazza – senza forse troppe sorprese – “Avengers: Endgame“, il film Marvel ora di nuovo al cinema con contenuti inediti e la scena post-credits.
Al secondo posto, il Live Action Disney “Aladdin“, con 9 candidature.
Per il piccolo schermo, “Game Of Thrones” trionfa anche qui con 9 nomination, seguito da “The Hounting of Hill House” (Netflix) e “The Walking Dead” (AMC studios) che ne hanno 6 ciascuno.
Come studio di produzione, è la Disney a vincere in maniera assoluta con 44 nomination con un totale di 12 film, naturalmente considerando le collaborazioni con altre compagnie quali Marvel, Walt Disney Studios, Pixar, Lucasfilm e Disney Channel.
Ben sei suoi film competono nella categoria animazione: “Il Grinch“, “Dragon Traier 3: The Hidden World“, “Gli Incredibili 2“, “Ralph Spacca-Internet“, “Spider-Man: Un Nuovo Universo” (anche nominato nella categoria Comic-To-Motion Picture) e infine, il recente “Toy Story 4“.
Di seguito, trovate una parziale lista dei candidati. Per conoscerli tutti, andate sul sito: thesaturnawards.com.
BEST ANIMATED FILM RELEASE
The Grinch Universal Pictures
How to Train Your Dragon 3: The Hidden World Universal Pictures
The Incredibles 2 Pixar Animation / Walt Disney Studios
Ralph Breaks the Internet Walt Disney Studios
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sony Pictures
Toy Story 4 Walt Disney Studios
BEST FILM SPECIAL/VISUAL EFFECTS
A Quiet Place Paramount
Aladdin Walt Disney Studios
Avengers: Endgame Marvel / Walt Disney Studios
Godzilla, King of the Monsters Warner Bros. / Legendary
Mission: Impossible – Fallout Paramount
Ready Player One Warner Bros.
Spider-Man: Far From Home Sony Pictures
BEST COMIC-TO-MOTION PICTURE RELEASE
Aquaman Warner Bros. Pictures
Avengers: Endgame Marvel / Walt Disney Studios
Avengers: Infinity War Marvel / Walt Disney Studios
Captain Marvel Marvel / Walt Disney Studios
Shazam! Warner Bros. Pictures
Spider-Man: Far From Home Sony / Marvel Studios
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sony Pictures
BEST SCIENCE FICTION FILM RELEASE
Alita: Battle Angel 20th Century Fox
Bumblebee Paramount
Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom Universal Pictures
Ready Player One Warner Bros. Pictures
Solo: A Star Wars Story Lucasfilm Ltd. / Walt Disney Studios
Sorry to Bother You Mirror Releasing – Annapurna Pictures
BEST FANTASY FILM RELEASE
Aladdin Walt Disney Studios
Dumbo Walt Disney Studios
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Warner Bros. Pictures
Godzilla, King of the Monsters Warner Bros. / Legendary Pictures
Mary Poppins Returns Walt Disney Studios
Toy Story 4 Pixar Animation / Walt Disney Studios
Yesterday Universal Pictures
BEST ANIMATED SERIES ON TELEVISION
Archer FX
DuckTales Disney Channel
Family Guy Fox
The Simpsons Fox
Star Wars Resistance Disney Channel
BEST SUPERHERO TELEVISION SERIES
Arrow The CW
Black Lightning The CW
Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger Freeform
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow The CW
The Flash The CW
Gotham Fox
Supergirl The CW
BEST SCIENCE FICTION TELEVISION SERIES
The 100 The CW
Counterpart Starz
Doctor Who BBC America
Krypton SyFy
Manifest NBC
The Orville Fox
Roswell, New Mexico The CW
Westworld HBO
BEST FANTASY TELEVISION SERIES
American Gods Starz
Charmed The CW
Game of Thrones HBO
The Good Place NBC
The Good Witch Hallmark Channel
The Magicians SyFy
Outlander Starz
The Outpost The CW
BEST STREAMING SUPERHERO TELEVISION SERIES
DC’s Doom Patrol DC Universe
DC’s Swamp Thing DC Universe
Marvel’s Daredevil Netflix
Marvel’s Jessica Jones Netflix
Marvel’s The Punisher Netflix
Marvel’s Runaways Hulu
The Umbrella Academy Netflix
BEST STREAMING SCIENCE FICTION, ACTION, & FANTASY SERIES
Black Mirror Netflix
The Expanse Amazon
Lost in Space Netflix
Good Omens Amazon
Russian Doll Netflix
Star Trek: Discovery CBS All Access
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Amazon
Lascia un commento