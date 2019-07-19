Sono state finalmente annunciate le nomination per i 45° Saturn Award, premi che celebrano la televisione, la motion picture, l’intrattenimento in casa e le produzioni dal vivo sul palcoscenico.

Per la prima volta quest’anno, i premi verranno trasmessi globalmente per i fan grazie ad canali streaming che verranno annunciati a breve. La cerimonia avrà luogo il 13 Settembre di quest’anno, nello storico teatro Avalon, Los Angeles.

Tempo di annunci in questo periodo: sono state svelate le nomination anche per gli Emmy, con la serie HBO Game of Thrones che ha stabilito un nuovo record di ben 32 candidature.

Con ben 14 Saturn Award Nomination, al primo posto si piazza – senza forse troppe sorprese – “Avengers: Endgame“, il film Marvel ora di nuovo al cinema con contenuti inediti e la scena post-credits.

Al secondo posto, il Live Action Disney “Aladdin“, con 9 candidature.

Per il piccolo schermo, “Game Of Thrones” trionfa anche qui con 9 nomination, seguito da “The Hounting of Hill House” (Netflix) e “The Walking Dead” (AMC studios) che ne hanno 6 ciascuno.

Come studio di produzione, è la Disney a vincere in maniera assoluta con 44 nomination con un totale di 12 film, naturalmente considerando le collaborazioni con altre compagnie quali Marvel, Walt Disney Studios, Pixar, Lucasfilm e Disney Channel.

Ben sei suoi film competono nella categoria animazione: “Il Grinch“, “Dragon Traier 3: The Hidden World“, “Gli Incredibili 2“, “Ralph Spacca-Internet“, “Spider-Man: Un Nuovo Universo” (anche nominato nella categoria Comic-To-Motion Picture) e infine, il recente “Toy Story 4“.

Il trailer ufficiale di “Spider-Man: Un nuovo Universo”. Il film ha ricevuto due candidature ai Saturn Awards

Di seguito, trovate una parziale lista dei candidati. Per conoscerli tutti, andate sul sito: thesaturnawards.com.

BEST ANIMATED FILM RELEASE

The Grinch Universal Pictures

How to Train Your Dragon 3: The Hidden World Universal Pictures

The Incredibles 2 Pixar Animation / Walt Disney Studios

Ralph Breaks the Internet Walt Disney Studios

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sony Pictures

Toy Story 4 Walt Disney Studios

BEST FILM SPECIAL/VISUAL EFFECTS

A Quiet Place Paramount

Aladdin Walt Disney Studios

Avengers: Endgame Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

Godzilla, King of the Monsters Warner Bros. / Legendary

Mission: Impossible – Fallout Paramount

Ready Player One Warner Bros.

Spider-Man: Far From Home Sony Pictures

BEST COMIC-TO-MOTION PICTURE RELEASE

Aquaman Warner Bros. Pictures

Avengers: Endgame Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

Avengers: Infinity War Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

Captain Marvel Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

Shazam! Warner Bros. Pictures

Spider-Man: Far From Home Sony / Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sony Pictures

BEST SCIENCE FICTION FILM RELEASE

Alita: Battle Angel 20th Century Fox

Bumblebee Paramount

Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom Universal Pictures

Ready Player One Warner Bros. Pictures

Solo: A Star Wars Story Lucasfilm Ltd. / Walt Disney Studios

Sorry to Bother You Mirror Releasing – Annapurna Pictures

BEST FANTASY FILM RELEASE

Aladdin Walt Disney Studios

Dumbo Walt Disney Studios

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Warner Bros. Pictures

Godzilla, King of the Monsters Warner Bros. / Legendary Pictures

Mary Poppins Returns Walt Disney Studios

Toy Story 4 Pixar Animation / Walt Disney Studios

Yesterday Universal Pictures

Godzilla: King of Monsters

BEST ANIMATED SERIES ON TELEVISION

Archer FX

DuckTales Disney Channel

Family Guy Fox

The Simpsons Fox

Star Wars Resistance Disney Channel

BEST SUPERHERO TELEVISION SERIES

Arrow The CW

Black Lightning The CW

Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger Freeform

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow The CW

The Flash The CW

Gotham Fox

Supergirl The CW

BEST SCIENCE FICTION TELEVISION SERIES

The 100 The CW

Counterpart Starz

Doctor Who BBC America

Krypton SyFy

Manifest NBC

The Orville Fox

Roswell, New Mexico The CW

Westworld HBO

Il Poster di “The 100“

BEST FANTASY TELEVISION SERIES

American Gods Starz

Charmed The CW

Game of Thrones HBO

The Good Place NBC

The Good Witch Hallmark Channel

The Magicians SyFy

Outlander Starz

The Outpost The CW

Game of Thrones (HBO)

BEST STREAMING SUPERHERO TELEVISION SERIES

DC’s Doom Patrol DC Universe

DC’s Swamp Thing DC Universe

Marvel’s Daredevil Netflix

Marvel’s Jessica Jones Netflix

Marvel’s The Punisher Netflix

Marvel’s Runaways Hulu

The Umbrella Academy Netflix

BEST STREAMING SCIENCE FICTION, ACTION, & FANTASY SERIES

Black Mirror Netflix

The Expanse Amazon

Lost in Space Netflix

Good Omens Amazon

Russian Doll Netflix

Star Trek: Discovery CBS All Access

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Amazon

Appuntamento al 13 Settembre prossimo per scoprire chi vincerà!