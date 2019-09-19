I produttori degli Emmy Awards 2019 hanno rivelato il gruppo iniziale di quelli che saranno i presentatori della cerimonia di quest’anno: tra gli altri, Zendaya, Michael Douglas, Viola Davis, Taraji P. Henson, Billy Porter, Angela Bassett, e Naomi

Alla cerimonia della consegna degli Emmy Awards 2019 manca davvero pochissimo. Per questo i produttori Don Mischer Productions e Done+Dusted hanno rivelato l’iniziale gruppo di presentatori per l’evento che si terrà domenica 22 Settembre.

L’annuncio comprende grandi nomi nello scenario seriali di questi tempi: tra gli altri, i presentatori includeranno Zendaya, Michael Douglas, Viola Davis, Taraji P. Henson, Billy Porter, Angela Bassett, e Naomi.

Ci sarà anche una sorpresa per i fan che aspettano i vari ospiti d’onore che presentano vari late-night show: ci saranno infatti anche Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, e Stephen Colbert.

Insieme a questa grandissime star ormai conosciute in tutto il mondo, presenteranno gli Emmy Awards – con grande sorpresa dei fan della serie – anche alcuni membri del cast della popolare serie HBO Game Of Thrones tra cui Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Maisie Williams insieme ad altri che vedremo durante la consegna dei premi.

La settantunesima edizione degli Emmy Awards verrà trasmessa dal Microsoft Theatre di Los Angeles il 22 Settembre sul canale Fox. Il mese precedente è stato fatto sapere che la cerimonia non avrebbe avuto un presentatore ufficiale: la motivazione è da ricercare nel fatto che troppi nomi erano in lizza per il ruolo.

Gli Emmy awards vengono considerati i premi più importanti del piccolo schermo, che vanno ad onorare le eccellenze dell’industria della TV. Per dirla molto, molto più banalmente, sono come gli Oscar delle serie TV.

Le nomination quest’anno sono state rese pubbliche ed annunciate il 16 Luglio scorso. In testa, Game of Thrones con 14 nomination, di cui nove per la recitazione e tre per la direzione. When They See Us ha ben undici nomination, seguito da Barry con nove.

Game of Thrones ha stabilito il record di serie TV a ricevere più Emmy Awards nello stesso anno, con 32 premi in totale.

Hollywood. Zendaya sarà tra le attrici a presentare gli Emmy Awards 2019

Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2019: la lista completa dei vincitori

Lo scorso sabato si sono tenuti al Microsoft Theatre i “Creative Arts Emmy Awards“, con Game of Thrones che ha portato a casa ben 10 statuette. Questo evento si differenzia dagli Emmy Awards della prossima settimana in quanto vengono premiate le categorie di una serie TV puramente tecniche.

Nella categoria serie TV, RuPaul ha vinto il suo quarto Emmy consecutivo mentre la serie Queer Eye ha ricevuto ben quattro premi. Il documentario già vincitore di un Oscar “Free Solo” ha vinto sette premi, mentre la NASA è stata premiata con due awards per la missione interattiva Coverage.

La HBO si è dimostrata il network di punta vincendo un totale di 25 premi, seguito da Netflix con 23.

Qui la lista completa dei vincitori dei Creative Emmy Awards 2019:

• Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series – Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



• Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series – Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale



• Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series – Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



• Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series – Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale



• Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy or Drama Series – Chris O’Dowd, State of the Union



• Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy or Drama Series – Rosamund Pike, State of the Union



• Outstanding Structured Reality Program – Queer Eye



• Outstanding Variety Special (Live) – Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear Presents: All in the Family and The Jeffersons



• Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) – Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney



• Outstanding Choreography (Variety / Reality) – Rent



• Outstanding Interactive Program – NASA and SpaceX: The Interactive Demo-1 Launch



• Outstanding Technical Direction / Camerawork / Video Control (Special) – The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019



• Outstanding Technical Direction / Camerawork / Video Control (Series) – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — Psychics



• Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction / Reality – Creating Saturday Night Live



• Outstanding Writing (Variety Special) – Hannah Gadsby: Nanette



• Outstanding Writing (Nonfiction) – Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown — Kenya



• Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking – RBG and The Sentence



• Outstanding Informational Series or Special – Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown



• Outstanding Documentary / Nonfiction Special – Leaving Neverland



• Outstanding Documentary / Nonfiction Series – Our Planet



• Outstanding Makeup (Multi-Camera, Non-Prosthetic) – Saturday Night Live (Host: Adam Sandler)



• Outstanding Hairstyling (Multi-Camera) – RuPaul’s Drag Race — Trump: The Rusical



• Outstanding Costumes (Variety / Nonfiction / Reality) – RuPaul’s Drag Race — Trump: The Rusical



• Outstanding Directing (Reality) – Queer Eye — Black Girl Magic



• Outstanding Casting (Reality) – Queer Eye



• Outstanding Directing (Documentary / Nonfiction) – Free Solo



• Outstanding Directing (Variety Special) – Springsteen on Broadway



• Outstanding Animated Program – The Simpsons — Mad About the Toy



• Best Character Voice-Over Performance – Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy



• Best Picture Editing (Variety) – Last Week Tonight — The Wax and the Furious



• Outstanding Picture Editing (Unstructured Reality) – United Shades of America — Hmong Americans and the Secret War



• Outstanding Sound Mixing (Variety) – Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul



• Outstanding Sound Mixing (Nonfiction) – Free Solo



• Outstanding Sound Editing (Nonfiction) – Free Solo



• Outstanding Lighting Design / Direction ( Variety Special) – Rent



• Outstanding Lighting Design / Direction (Variety Series) – Saturday Night Live (Host: John Mulaney)



• Outstanding Reality Host – RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race



• Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program – United Shades of America



• Outstanding Cinematography (Nonfiction) – Free Solo



• Outstanding Cinematography (Reality) – Life Below Zero



• Outstanding Choreography (Scripted Program) – Kathryn Burns, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend



• Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series – Fleabag



• Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series – Game of Thrones



• Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special – When They See Us



• Outstanding Children’s Program – When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special



• Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie – Chernobyl – Jakob Ihre (Episode: Please Remain Calm)

• Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series – The Ranch – Donald A. Morgan (Episode: Reckless)

• Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour) – Russian Doll – Chris Teague (Episode: Ariadne)



• Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour) – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – M. David Mullen (Episode: Simone) (Prime Video)



• Outstanding Commercial – Dream Crazy (Nike)



• Outstanding Contemporary Costumes – Russian Doll (Episode: Superiority Complex)



• Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within A Scripted Program – Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)



• Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie – Fosse/Verdon



• Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



• Outstanding Main Title Design – Game of Thrones



• Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic) – Fosse/Verdon



• Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic) – Game of Thrones



• Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series – One Day at a Time



• Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score) – Hildur Gudnadottir, Chernobyl



• Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score) – Ramin Djawadi, Game of Thrones



• Outstanding Music Supervision – Robin Urdang, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



• Outstanding Original Interactive Program – NASA InSight’s Mars Landing (NASA TV)



• Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music – Nicholas Britell, Succession



• Outstanding Period Costumes – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



• Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour) – Russian Doll



• Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More) – The Handmaid’s Tale



• Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More) – Chernobyl



• Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special – Star Trek: Discovery



• Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series – State of the Union



• Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series – Barry – Kyle Reiter (Episode: berkman > block); Barry – Jeff Buchanan (Episode: ronny/lily); Fleabag – Gary Dollner (Episode 1)



• Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series: Game of Thrones – Tim Porter (Episode: The Long Night)



• Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie: Chernobyl – Simon Smith (Episode: Please Remain Calm)

• Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special: Chernobyl



• Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour): Game of Thrones



• Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation – Barry



• Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation – Barry



• Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) – Game of Thrones



• Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie – Chernobyl



• Outstanding Special Visual Effects – Game of Thrones



• Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role – Chernobyl



• Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program – GLOW



• Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie – Game of Thrones