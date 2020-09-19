Lady Gaga pubblica il suo nuovo singolo dal titolo “911”. Il brano è estratto dall’ultimo album, “Chromatica”.
“911” è l’ottava traccia del sesto album di Lady Gaga, ed esce dopo la pubblicazione di altri due brani “Stupid Love” e “Rain on me” (in collaborazione con Ariana Grande). Il testo parla delle conseguenze che Gaga ha avuto dopo l’assunzione di farmaci antipsicotici, e il conseguente l’effetto che hanno avuto sulla sua vita.
Testo di “911”
[Verse 1]
Turnin’ up emotional faders
Keep repeating self-hating phrases
I have heard enough of these voices
Almost like I have no choice
This is biological stasis
My mood’s shifting to manic places
Wish I laughed and kept the good friendships
Watch life, here I go again
[Pre-Chorus]
I can’t see me cry
Can’t see me cry ever again (Ooh)
I can’t see me cry
Can’t see me cry, this is the end (Ooh)
[Chorus]
My biggest enemy is me, pop a 911
My biggest enemy is me, pop a 911
My biggest enemy is me ever since day one
Pop a 911, then pop another one
[Verse 2]
Keep my dolls inside diamond boxes
Save ‘em ‘til I know I’m gon’ drop this
Front I’ve built around my oasis
Paradise is in my hands
Holdin’ on so tight to this status
It’s not real, but I’ll try to grab it
Keep myself in beautiful places
Paradise is in my hands
[Pre-Chorus1]
I can’t see me cry
Can’t see me cry ever again (Ooh)
I can’t see me cry
Can’t see me cry, this is the end (Ooh)
[Chorus]
My biggest enemy is me, pop a 911
My biggest enemy is me, pop a 911
My biggest enemy is me ever since day one
Pop a 911, then pop another one
[Bridge]
Pop, pop another one (Ooh)
Pop a 911, then pop another one (Ooh)
[Pre-Chorus]
I can’t see me cry
Can’t see me cry ever again (Ooh)
I can’t see me cry
Can’t see me cry, this is the end (Ooh)
[Chorus]
My biggest enemy is me, pop a 911
My biggest enemy is me, pop a 911
My biggest enemy is me ever since day one
Pop a 911, then pop another one
[Outro]
Please patch the line, please patch the line
Need a 911, can you patch the line?
Please patch the line, please patch the line
Need a 911, can you patch the line?
Traduzione di “911”
(Strofa 1)
Alzando il volume delle emozioni
Ripetendo frasi di auto-odio
Ne ho sentite abbastanza di queste voci
Come se non avessi scelta
Questa è una stasi biologica
Il mio umore si sta spostando verso posti maniacali
Vorrei aver riso e aver mantenuto le buone amicizie
Guarda vita, eccomi di nuovo
(Pre-Ritornello)
Non posso vedermi piangere
Non posso vedermi piangere ancora (Ooh)
Non posso vedermi piangere
Non posso vedermi piangere ancora (Ooh)
(Ritornello)
La mia più grande nemica sono io, prendo la 911
La mia più grande nemica sono io, prendo la 911
La mia più grande nemica sono io fin dal primo giorno
Prendi la 911, poi ne prendo un’altra
(Strofa 2)
Tengo le mie bambole dentro scatole di diamante
Le conservo fino a quando so che lascerò perdere
Davanti ho costruito intorno alla mia oasi
Il paradiso nelle mie mani
Aggrappandomi a questo stato
Non è reale, ma proverò ad afferrarlo
Mi tengo in posti bellissimi
Il paradiso nelle mie mani
(Pre-Ritornello)
Non posso vedermi piangere
Non posso vedermi piangere ancora (Ooh)
Non posso vedermi piangere
Non posso vedermi piangere, questa è la fine (Ooh)
(Ritornello)
La mia più grande nemica sono io, prendo la 911
La mia più grande nemica sono io, prendo la 911
La mia più grande nemica sono io fin dal primo giorno
Prendi la 911, poi ne prendo un’altra
(Ponte)
Prendo, ne prendo un’altra (Ooh)
Prendo la 911, e poi ne prendo un’altra (Ooh)
(Pre-Ritornello)
Non posso vedermi piangere
Non posso vedermi piangere ancora (Ooh)
Non posso vedermi piangere
Non posso vedermi piangere, questa è la fine (Ooh)
(Ritornello)
La mia più grande nemica sono io, prendo la 911
La mia più grande nemica sono io, prendo la 911
La mia più grande nemica sono io fin dal primo giorno
Prendi la 911, poi ne prendo un’altra
[Finale]
Ti prego prendi la linea, ti prego prendi la linea
Serve il 911, puoi prendere la linea?
Ti prego prendi la linea, ti prego prendi la linea
Serve il 911, puoi prendere la linea?
