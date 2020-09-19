Lady Gaga pubblica il suo nuovo singolo dal titolo “911”. Il brano è estratto dall’ultimo album, “Chromatica”.

“911” è l’ottava traccia del sesto album di Lady Gaga, ed esce dopo la pubblicazione di altri due brani “Stupid Love” e “Rain on me” (in collaborazione con Ariana Grande). Il testo parla delle conseguenze che Gaga ha avuto dopo l’assunzione di farmaci antipsicotici, e il conseguente l’effetto che hanno avuto sulla sua vita.

Testo di “911”



[Verse 1]

Turnin’ up emotional faders

Keep repeating self-hating phrases

I have heard enough of these voices

Almost like I have no choice

This is biological stasis

My mood’s shifting to manic places

Wish I laughed and kept the good friendships

Watch life, here I go again

[Pre-Chorus]

I can’t see me cry

Can’t see me cry ever again (Ooh)

I can’t see me cry

Can’t see me cry, this is the end (Ooh)

[Chorus]

My biggest enemy is me, pop a 911

My biggest enemy is me, pop a 911

My biggest enemy is me ever since day one

Pop a 911, then pop another one

[Verse 2]

Keep my dolls inside diamond boxes

Save ‘em ‘til I know I’m gon’ drop this

Front I’ve built around my oasis

Paradise is in my hands

Holdin’ on so tight to this status

It’s not real, but I’ll try to grab it

Keep myself in beautiful places

Paradise is in my hands



[Pre-Chorus1]

I can’t see me cry

Can’t see me cry ever again (Ooh)

I can’t see me cry

Can’t see me cry, this is the end (Ooh)

[Chorus]

My biggest enemy is me, pop a 911

My biggest enemy is me, pop a 911

My biggest enemy is me ever since day one

Pop a 911, then pop another one

[Bridge]

Pop, pop another one (Ooh)

Pop a 911, then pop another one (Ooh)

[Pre-Chorus]

I can’t see me cry

Can’t see me cry ever again (Ooh)

I can’t see me cry

Can’t see me cry, this is the end (Ooh)

[Chorus]

My biggest enemy is me, pop a 911

My biggest enemy is me, pop a 911

My biggest enemy is me ever since day one

Pop a 911, then pop another one



[Outro]

Please patch the line, please patch the line

Need a 911, can you patch the line?

Please patch the line, please patch the line

Need a 911, can you patch the line?

Traduzione di “911”



(Strofa 1)

Alzando il volume delle emozioni

Ripetendo frasi di auto-odio

Ne ho sentite abbastanza di queste voci

Come se non avessi scelta

Questa è una stasi biologica

Il mio umore si sta spostando verso posti maniacali

Vorrei aver riso e aver mantenuto le buone amicizie

Guarda vita, eccomi di nuovo

(Pre-Ritornello)

Non posso vedermi piangere

Non posso vedermi piangere ancora (Ooh)

Non posso vedermi piangere

Non posso vedermi piangere ancora (Ooh)

(Ritornello)

La mia più grande nemica sono io, prendo la 911

La mia più grande nemica sono io, prendo la 911

La mia più grande nemica sono io fin dal primo giorno

Prendi la 911, poi ne prendo un’altra

(Strofa 2)

Tengo le mie bambole dentro scatole di diamante

Le conservo fino a quando so che lascerò perdere

Davanti ho costruito intorno alla mia oasi

Il paradiso nelle mie mani

Aggrappandomi a questo stato

Non è reale, ma proverò ad afferrarlo

Mi tengo in posti bellissimi

Il paradiso nelle mie mani

(Pre-Ritornello)

Non posso vedermi piangere

Non posso vedermi piangere ancora (Ooh)

Non posso vedermi piangere

Non posso vedermi piangere, questa è la fine (Ooh)

(Ritornello)

La mia più grande nemica sono io, prendo la 911

La mia più grande nemica sono io, prendo la 911

La mia più grande nemica sono io fin dal primo giorno

Prendi la 911, poi ne prendo un’altra

(Ponte)

Prendo, ne prendo un’altra (Ooh)

Prendo la 911, e poi ne prendo un’altra (Ooh)

(Pre-Ritornello)

Non posso vedermi piangere

Non posso vedermi piangere ancora (Ooh)

Non posso vedermi piangere

Non posso vedermi piangere, questa è la fine (Ooh)

(Ritornello)

La mia più grande nemica sono io, prendo la 911

La mia più grande nemica sono io, prendo la 911

La mia più grande nemica sono io fin dal primo giorno

Prendi la 911, poi ne prendo un’altra



[Finale]

Ti prego prendi la linea, ti prego prendi la linea

Serve il 911, puoi prendere la linea?

Ti prego prendi la linea, ti prego prendi la linea

Serve il 911, puoi prendere la linea?