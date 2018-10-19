Il più bello dei 3.
Kiss And Make Up di Dua Lipa & BLACKPINK è esattamente la canzone che apettavamo.
Dua Lipa ha pubblicato l’edizione super deluxe del suo album di debutto omonimo, intitolato “Dua Lipa: The Complete Edition“, nella giornata di oggi e insieme al disco sono arrivate 3 nuove canzoni.
Due le avevamo già ascoltate:
- Running è stato presentato in live;
- Want To è stato pubblicato tramite la pubblicità della Jaguar-
E il terzo singolo della complete edition è “Kiss and Make Up” con il gruppo k-pop del momento BLACKPINK.
Evidentemente questa era la canzone più attesa delle 3 ed è per questo motivo che Dua l’ha rilasciata per ultima.
Dua Lipa aveva ragione perché Kiss and Make Up è un brano molto orecchiabile ed immediato.
È un synth-pop in cui Dua Lipa e le ragazze BLACKPINK cantano di non voler perdere un bravo ragazzo per delle situazioni di poco conto.
Le BLACKPINK cantano sia in coreano che in inglese.
Speriamo che questa collaborazione con Dua Lipa sia l’inizio di molti altri duetti in salsa orientale.
Testo di Kiss And Make Up di Dua Lipa
We haven’t talked all morning
Bang my head, bang my head against the wall
I’m scared I’m falling
Losing all, losing my all control
And I’m tired of talking
Feel myself saying the same old things
But this love’s important
Don’t wanna lose, don’t wanna lose you this way
I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I
Feel like we about to break up
I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I
Just wanna kiss and make up one last time
Touch me like you touch nobody
Put your hands all up on me
Tired of hearing sorry
Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up
How about we leave this party?
‘Cause all I want is you up on me
Tired of hearing sorry
Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up
Ajigdo neoleul
Mos tteonago ? issneun geonji
Eonjengan-eun kkeutnal geol
Tteonal geol algo issjiman
Gojangnan ulil
Dasi gochyeobol suneun eobs-eul ji
Amuleon maldo hajima
Majimag-eun eobs-eo
I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I
Feel like we about to break up
I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I
Just wanna kiss and make up one last time
Touch me like you touch nobody
Put your hands all up on me
Tired of hearing sorry
Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up
How about we leave this party?
‘Cause all I want is you up on me
Tired of hearing sorry
Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up
Geuge mwoga doeeossgeon da pil-yo eobs-eo neomyeon dwaess-eo
So tell me, can we work this whole thing out?
Work this whole thing out
Nal cheoeum mannassdeon seolledeon sungan geut-taecheoleom
So tell me, can we work this whole thing out?
Work this whole thing out
Kiss, kiss and make up
Touch me like you touch nobody
Put your hands all up on me
Tired of hearing sorry
Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up
How about we leave this party?
‘Cause all I want is you up on me
Tired of hearing sorry
Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up
Lascia un commento