Il più bello dei 3.

Kiss And Make Up di Dua Lipa & BLACKPINK è esattamente la canzone che apettavamo.

Dua Lipa ha pubblicato l’edizione super deluxe del suo album di debutto omonimo, intitolato “Dua Lipa: The Complete Edition“, nella giornata di oggi e insieme al disco sono arrivate 3 nuove canzoni.

Due le avevamo già ascoltate:

Running è stato presentato in live;

è stato presentato in live; Want To è stato pubblicato tramite la pubblicità della Jaguar-

E il terzo singolo della complete edition è “Kiss and Make Up” con il gruppo k-pop del momento BLACKPINK.

Evidentemente questa era la canzone più attesa delle 3 ed è per questo motivo che Dua l’ha rilasciata per ultima.

Dua Lipa aveva ragione perché Kiss and Make Up è un brano molto orecchiabile ed immediato.

È un synth-pop in cui Dua Lipa e le ragazze BLACKPINK cantano di non voler perdere un bravo ragazzo per delle situazioni di poco conto.

Le BLACKPINK cantano sia in coreano che in inglese.

Speriamo che questa collaborazione con Dua Lipa sia l’inizio di molti altri duetti in salsa orientale.

Testo di Kiss And Make Up di Dua Lipa

We haven’t talked all morning

Bang my head, bang my head against the wall

I’m scared I’m falling

Losing all, losing my all control

And I’m tired of talking

Feel myself saying the same old things

But this love’s important

Don’t wanna lose, don’t wanna lose you this way

I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I

Feel like we about to break up

I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I

Just wanna kiss and make up one last time

Touch me like you touch nobody

Put your hands all up on me

Tired of hearing sorry

Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up

How about we leave this party?

‘Cause all I want is you up on me

Tired of hearing sorry

Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up

Kiss, kiss and make up

Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up

Kiss, kiss and make up

Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up

Ajigdo neoleul

Mos tteonago ? issneun geonji

Eonjengan-eun kkeutnal geol

Tteonal geol algo issjiman

Gojangnan ulil

Dasi gochyeobol suneun eobs-eul ji

Amuleon maldo hajima

Majimag-eun eobs-eo

I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I

Feel like we about to break up

I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I

Just wanna kiss and make up one last time

Touch me like you touch nobody

Put your hands all up on me

Tired of hearing sorry

Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up

How about we leave this party?

‘Cause all I want is you up on me

Tired of hearing sorry

Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up

Kiss, kiss and make up

Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up

Kiss, kiss and make up

Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up

Geuge mwoga doeeossgeon da pil-yo eobs-eo neomyeon dwaess-eo

So tell me, can we work this whole thing out?

Work this whole thing out

Nal cheoeum mannassdeon seolledeon sungan geut-taecheoleom

So tell me, can we work this whole thing out?

Work this whole thing out

Kiss, kiss and make up

Touch me like you touch nobody

Put your hands all up on me

Tired of hearing sorry

Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up

How about we leave this party?

‘Cause all I want is you up on me

Tired of hearing sorry

Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up

Kiss, kiss and make up

Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up

Kiss, kiss and make up

Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up

Kiss, kiss and make up

Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up

Kiss, kiss and make up

Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up