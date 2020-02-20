The Weeknd ha annunciato l’uscita del nuovo album “After Hours”, che potremo ascoltare dal prossimo 20 Marzo. Alla notizia ha accompagnato il rilascio della traccia che dà il titolo al progetto.

Dopo “Heartless” e “Blinding Lights” The Weeknd ci regala sei minuti di sound electro-pop con il brano “After Hours“, che si avvicina maggiormente al materiale passato del cantante piuttosto che agli ultimi due brani.

Con il suo rinomato falsetto canta la fine di una storia d’amore e il pentimento per aver fatto soffrire la sua lei, che resta nei suoi pensieri nonostante i tentativi di distrazione.

“Le mie ore più oscure

Ragazza, mi sono sentito così solo in questa stanza colma di gente

Diverse ragazze in pista, mentre mi distraggono dal pensarti

Sono diventato l’uomo che ero” Estratto dal testo di After Hours di The Weeknd

Il mea culpa e le scuse che accompagnano la volontà di poter sistemare le cose con l’unica persona che per lui conta davvero.

“Mi dispiace aver spezzato il tuo cuore

E come ho detto, tesoro

Ti tratterò meglio di come ho fatto prima

Ti terrò stretta e non ti lascerò andare

Questa volta, non spezzerò il tuo cuore” Estratto dal testo di After Hours di The Weeknd

Insieme al brano ha rivelato anche la copertina del nuovo disco in uscita il mese prossimo. Continua la serie di foto che lo ritraggono macchiato di sangue mentre sorride, quasi come se il dolore provato gli donasse piacere, o fosse rassegnato a esso.

“After Hours” sarà il quarto disco per The Weeknd, dopo l’enorme successo ottenuto con “Starboy” nel 2016. L’ultimo progetto risale tuttavia a due anni fa, con l’EP “My Dear Melancholy”.

In attesa dell’album date un ascolto alla nuova traccia dalla quale prende il titolo, e fateci sapere cosa ne pensate!

Traduzione del testo di After Hours di The Weeknd

[Verso 1]

Ho pensato di essere quasi morto nuovamente nei miei sogni

Mentre lottavo per la vita, non riuscivo a respirare di nuovo

Sto cadendo dentro qualcosa di nuovo

Senza di te, perderò i sensi

Perchè il mio cuore appartiene a te

Rischierei tutto per te

Non me ne andrei soltanto

Questa volta, non me ne andrò mai

Voglio condividere dei bambini

Protezione, non ne avremo bisogno

Il tuo corpo accanto a me

È solo un ricordo?

Sto cadendo troppo in profondità

Senza di te, sono addormentato

È colpa mia, solo mia

Parlami, senza di te non riesco a respirare

[Verso 2]

Le mie ore più oscure

Ragazza, mi sono sentito così solo in questa stanza colma di gente

Diverse ragazze in pista, mentre mi distraggono dal pensarti

Sono diventato l’uomo che ero

Mi sono messo a letto

Così da poter essere più vicino a te nei miei sogni

Non volevo svegliarmi a meno che tu non fossi accanto a me

Volevo solo chiamarti e dirti, dirti

[Ritornello]

Oh, tesoro

Dove sei ora che ho più bisogno di te?

Darei tutto solo per stringerti

Scusa se ti ho spezzato il cuore, spezzato il cuore

[Verso 3]

Non l’ho mai realizzato

Stavo scappando piuttosto che affrontare la realtà

Mentre sprecavo tutto il mio tempo a vivere delle fantasie

Spendendo soldi per compensare

Perchè voglio te, tesoro

Vivrò in paradiso quando sarò dentro di te

Era decisamente una benedizione svegliarmi accanto a te

Non ti deluderò di nuovo, di nuovo

[Ritornello]

Oh, tesoro

Dove sei ora che ho più bisogno di te?

Darei tutto solo per stringerti

Scusa se ti ho spezzato il cuore, spezzato il cuore

Come ho detto, tesoro

Ti tratterò meglio di come ho fatto in passato

Ti terrò stretta e non ti lascerò andare

Questa volta non spezzerò il tuo cuore, il tuo cuore



[Bridge]

So che è tutta colpa mia

Ti ho fatto abbassare la guardia

So di averti fatta cadere

Ho detto che eri sbagliata per me

Ti ho mentito, ti ho mentito, ti ho mentito

Non posso nascondere la verità, sono rimasto con lei nonostante te

Hai fatto alcune cose di cui ti penti, ma ancora giuste per te

Perchè questo alloggio non è casa

[Ritornello]

Senza il mio tesoro

Dove sei ora che ho più bisogno di te?

Darei tutto solo per stringerti

Scusa se ti ho spezzato il cuore, spezzato il cuore

Come ho detto, tesoro

Ti tratterò meglio di come ho fatto in passato

Ti terrò stretta e non ti lascerò andare

Questa volta non spezzerò il tuo cuore, il tuo cuore

Testo di After Hours di The Weeknd

[Verse 1]

Thought I almost died in my dream again

Fightin’ for my life, I couldn’t breathe again

I’m fallin’ into new

Without you, gonna swoon

‘Cause my heart belongs to you

I’ll risk it all for you

I won’t just leave

This time, I’ll never leave

I wanna share babies

Protection, we won’t need

Your body next to me

Is just a memory

I’m fallin’ in too deep, oh

Without you, I’m asleep

It’s on me, only me, oh

Talk to me, without you, I can’t breathe

[Verse 2]

My darkest hours

Girl, I felt so alone inside of this crowded room

Different girls on the floor, distractin’ my thoughts of you

I turned into the man I used to be, to be

Put myself asleep

Just so I can act closer to you inside my dreams

Didn’t wanna wake up ‘less you were beside me

I just wanted to call you and say, and say



[Chorus]

Oh, baby

Where are you now when I need you most?

I’d give it all just to hold you close

Sorry that I broke your heart, your heart

[Verse 3]

Never comin’ through, uh

I was running away from facin’ reality, uh

Wastin’ all of my time on living my fantasies

Spendin’ money to compensate, compensate

‘Cause I want you, baby, uh

I’ll be livin’ in Heaven when I’m inside of you

It was definitely a blessing, wakin’ beside you

I’ll never let you down again, again

[Chorus]

Oh, baby

Where are you now when I need you most?

I’d give it all just to hold you close

Sorry that I broke your heart, your heart

I said, baby

I’ll treat you better than I did before

I’ll hold you down and not let you go

This time, I won’t break your heart, your heart, yeah

[Bridge]

I know it’s all my fault

Made you put down your guard

I know I made you fall

I said you were wrong for me

I lied to you, I lied to you, I lied to you

Can’t hide the truth, I stayed with her in spite of you

You did some things that you regret, still right for you

‘Cause this house is not a home

[Chorus]

Without my baby

Where are you now when I need you most?

I gave it all just to hold you close

Sorry that I broke your heart, your heart

And I said, baby

I’ll treat you better than I did before

I’ll hold you down and not let you go

This time, I won’t break your heart, your heart, no