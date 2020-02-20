The Weeknd ha annunciato l’uscita del nuovo album “After Hours”, che potremo ascoltare dal prossimo 20 Marzo. Alla notizia ha accompagnato il rilascio della traccia che dà il titolo al progetto.
Dopo “Heartless” e “Blinding Lights” The Weeknd ci regala sei minuti di sound electro-pop con il brano “After Hours“, che si avvicina maggiormente al materiale passato del cantante piuttosto che agli ultimi due brani.
Con il suo rinomato falsetto canta la fine di una storia d’amore e il pentimento per aver fatto soffrire la sua lei, che resta nei suoi pensieri nonostante i tentativi di distrazione.
“Le mie ore più oscureEstratto dal testo di After Hours di The Weeknd
Ragazza, mi sono sentito così solo in questa stanza colma di gente
Diverse ragazze in pista, mentre mi distraggono dal pensarti
Sono diventato l’uomo che ero”
Il mea culpa e le scuse che accompagnano la volontà di poter sistemare le cose con l’unica persona che per lui conta davvero.
“Mi dispiace aver spezzato il tuo cuoreEstratto dal testo di After Hours di The Weeknd
E come ho detto, tesoro
Ti tratterò meglio di come ho fatto prima
Ti terrò stretta e non ti lascerò andare
Questa volta, non spezzerò il tuo cuore”
Insieme al brano ha rivelato anche la copertina del nuovo disco in uscita il mese prossimo. Continua la serie di foto che lo ritraggono macchiato di sangue mentre sorride, quasi come se il dolore provato gli donasse piacere, o fosse rassegnato a esso.
“After Hours” sarà il quarto disco per The Weeknd, dopo l’enorme successo ottenuto con “Starboy” nel 2016. L’ultimo progetto risale tuttavia a due anni fa, con l’EP “My Dear Melancholy”.
In attesa dell’album date un ascolto alla nuova traccia dalla quale prende il titolo, e fateci sapere cosa ne pensate!
Traduzione del testo di After Hours di The Weeknd
[Verso 1]
Ho pensato di essere quasi morto nuovamente nei miei sogni
Mentre lottavo per la vita, non riuscivo a respirare di nuovo
Sto cadendo dentro qualcosa di nuovo
Senza di te, perderò i sensi
Perchè il mio cuore appartiene a te
Rischierei tutto per te
Non me ne andrei soltanto
Questa volta, non me ne andrò mai
Voglio condividere dei bambini
Protezione, non ne avremo bisogno
Il tuo corpo accanto a me
È solo un ricordo?
Sto cadendo troppo in profondità
Senza di te, sono addormentato
È colpa mia, solo mia
Parlami, senza di te non riesco a respirare
[Verso 2]
Le mie ore più oscure
Ragazza, mi sono sentito così solo in questa stanza colma di gente
Diverse ragazze in pista, mentre mi distraggono dal pensarti
Sono diventato l’uomo che ero
Mi sono messo a letto
Così da poter essere più vicino a te nei miei sogni
Non volevo svegliarmi a meno che tu non fossi accanto a me
Volevo solo chiamarti e dirti, dirti
[Ritornello]
Oh, tesoro
Dove sei ora che ho più bisogno di te?
Darei tutto solo per stringerti
Scusa se ti ho spezzato il cuore, spezzato il cuore
[Verso 3]
Non l’ho mai realizzato
Stavo scappando piuttosto che affrontare la realtà
Mentre sprecavo tutto il mio tempo a vivere delle fantasie
Spendendo soldi per compensare
Perchè voglio te, tesoro
Vivrò in paradiso quando sarò dentro di te
Era decisamente una benedizione svegliarmi accanto a te
Non ti deluderò di nuovo, di nuovo
[Ritornello]
Oh, tesoro
Dove sei ora che ho più bisogno di te?
Darei tutto solo per stringerti
Scusa se ti ho spezzato il cuore, spezzato il cuore
Come ho detto, tesoro
Ti tratterò meglio di come ho fatto in passato
Ti terrò stretta e non ti lascerò andare
Questa volta non spezzerò il tuo cuore, il tuo cuore
[Bridge]
So che è tutta colpa mia
Ti ho fatto abbassare la guardia
So di averti fatta cadere
Ho detto che eri sbagliata per me
Ti ho mentito, ti ho mentito, ti ho mentito
Non posso nascondere la verità, sono rimasto con lei nonostante te
Hai fatto alcune cose di cui ti penti, ma ancora giuste per te
Perchè questo alloggio non è casa
[Ritornello]
Senza il mio tesoro
Dove sei ora che ho più bisogno di te?
Darei tutto solo per stringerti
Scusa se ti ho spezzato il cuore, spezzato il cuore
Come ho detto, tesoro
Ti tratterò meglio di come ho fatto in passato
Ti terrò stretta e non ti lascerò andare
Questa volta non spezzerò il tuo cuore, il tuo cuore
Testo di After Hours di The Weeknd
[Verse 1]
Thought I almost died in my dream again
Fightin’ for my life, I couldn’t breathe again
I’m fallin’ into new
Without you, gonna swoon
‘Cause my heart belongs to you
I’ll risk it all for you
I won’t just leave
This time, I’ll never leave
I wanna share babies
Protection, we won’t need
Your body next to me
Is just a memory
I’m fallin’ in too deep, oh
Without you, I’m asleep
It’s on me, only me, oh
Talk to me, without you, I can’t breathe
[Verse 2]
My darkest hours
Girl, I felt so alone inside of this crowded room
Different girls on the floor, distractin’ my thoughts of you
I turned into the man I used to be, to be
Put myself asleep
Just so I can act closer to you inside my dreams
Didn’t wanna wake up ‘less you were beside me
I just wanted to call you and say, and say
[Chorus]
Oh, baby
Where are you now when I need you most?
I’d give it all just to hold you close
Sorry that I broke your heart, your heart
[Verse 3]
Never comin’ through, uh
I was running away from facin’ reality, uh
Wastin’ all of my time on living my fantasies
Spendin’ money to compensate, compensate
‘Cause I want you, baby, uh
I’ll be livin’ in Heaven when I’m inside of you
It was definitely a blessing, wakin’ beside you
I’ll never let you down again, again
[Chorus]
Oh, baby
Where are you now when I need you most?
I’d give it all just to hold you close
Sorry that I broke your heart, your heart
I said, baby
I’ll treat you better than I did before
I’ll hold you down and not let you go
This time, I won’t break your heart, your heart, yeah
[Bridge]
I know it’s all my fault
Made you put down your guard
I know I made you fall
I said you were wrong for me
I lied to you, I lied to you, I lied to you
Can’t hide the truth, I stayed with her in spite of you
You did some things that you regret, still right for you
‘Cause this house is not a home
[Chorus]
Without my baby
Where are you now when I need you most?
I gave it all just to hold you close
Sorry that I broke your heart, your heart
And I said, baby
I’ll treat you better than I did before
I’ll hold you down and not let you go
This time, I won’t break your heart, your heart, no
