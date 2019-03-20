Il cantante pop inglese HRVY ha presentato in anteprima il video musicale per il suo ultimo singolo “Told You So” la scorsa notte (18 marzo 2019) su YouTube.

Il significato di Told You So

Se ti piacciono le canzoni che parlano di relazioni finite male ma ottimistiche, amerai “Told You So”.

Il cantante parla del suo stato d’animo dopo la rottura con la sua ex ragazza Loren Gray. Dice che ha sofferto per come si sia comportato e soffre perché non è stato in grado di far funzionare questa relazione. Afferma molto chiaramente che questa relazione non era salutare e doveva cessare.



Tuttavia, ho trovato il video musicale di “Told You So” un po’ off-topic in quanto non ho visto molti “cuori spezzati” ma tanti fuochi d’artificio, sorrisi e danze tra HRVY e la ragazza che in teoria avrebbe dovuto essere sconvolta.

“Ora te ne sei andata per sempre”, canta HRVY in Told You So.

Allora perché è ancora “vicino” a quella ragazza nel video musicale? La trama non segue il filone del testo. Chissà perché hanno scelto di realizzare un video così. Qui sotto trovi il testo in lingua originale.

Testo di Told You So di HRVY

Cancel my subscription

I don’t need your issues, yeah

Quit tryna make me feel bad

When I can do that on my own

You were my addiction

That’s why I’m gonna miss you, yeah

Why you tryna hurt me

When I can do that on my own?

All the nights, and the fights

‘Til we forgot what we fighting for

And I knew I was right

We can’t do it like this no more

I hate that it didn’t work out this time

Like I thought it would

I was getting kinda used to calling you mine

Now you’re gone for good

I told you that I’m not that strong

I wanted you to prove me wrong

And I hate to say that I told you so (Told you so)

But I told you so

But I told you so (Told you so)

But I told you so

I said it from the first kiss, yeah, yeah, yeah

I coulda heard the clock tick, yeah, yeah, yeah

Remember how I told you, yeah, yeah

We were better off alone

All the nights, all the fights

‘Til we forgot what we fighting for

And I knew I was right

We can’t do it like this no more

I hate that it didn’t work out this time

Like I thought it would (Yeah)

I was getting kinda used to calling you mine

Now you’re gone for good

I told you that I’m not that strong (Not that strong)

I wanted you to prove me wrong

And I hate to say that I told you so

But I told you so

I hate that it didn’t work out this time

Like I thought it would

I was getting kinda used to calling you mine

Now you’re gone for good

I told you that I’m not that strong

I wanted you to prove me wrong

And I hate to say that I told you so (Told you so)

But I told you so

All the nights, and the fights

‘Til we forgot what we fighting for

And I knew I was right

We can’t do it like this no more

I hate that it didn’t work out this time

Like I thought it would

I was getting kinda used to calling you mine

Now you’re gone for good

I told you that I’m not that strong

I wanted you to prove me wrong

And I hate to say that I told you so (Told you so)

But I told you so

But I told you so (Told you so)

But I told you so

And I hate to say that I told you so (Told you so)

But I told you so