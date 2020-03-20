La band pop danese Lukas Graham ha catturato un fulmine con una bottiglia con il singolo del 2015, “7 Years“.

La canzone ha conquistato le classifiche di tutto il mondo e si è aggiudicata sette platini negli Stati Uniti. Risultato modesto oseremo dire. Colpo di culo? Non proprio. Hanno infatti dimostrato che non è stato un colpo di fortuna quando hanno pubblicato “Love Someone” nel 2018.

E ora invece? Nel 2020 gli hitmaker danesi vogliono introdurre il loro quarto album e per farlo hanno scelto una nuova melodia emotiva dal titolo “Scars”. La puoi ascoltare qui sotto tramite Spotify:

Questa canzone riguarda essenzialmente la guarigione.

“Lascia andare tutta l’emozione, apriti”, canta Lukas Forchhammer. “Smetti di gettare sale nelle tue ferite, prenditi un secondo e respira.”

Questo verso ci porta al ritornello anthemico.

“Tutti abbiamo avuto cicatrici, a volte ci hanno fanno male”. “Abbiamo tutti cicatrici, le tue sono uguali alle mie.”

Il frontman della band ha spiegato il significato della canzone Scars nel comunicato stampa ufficiale:

“Le cicatrici si presentano in molte forme”, spiega Lukas. “Quelle fisiche sono spesso le più facili da affrontare, mentre le cicatrici psicologiche possono essere molto difficili da affrontare perché nessuno può vederle, quindi dobbiamo condividerle attivamente. Dobbiamo parlare di queste cose con gli altri per guarire.”

Non possiamo che essere d’accordo con Lukas, spesso le cicatrici interiori sono quelle più difficili da risolvere. E tu che opinione hai? Scrivila nei commenti. Ti lasciamo al testo di Scars in lingua originale.

Il testo di Scars dei Lukas Graham

You’re not the only one who’s feeling broken

You’re not the only one who feels alone

You’re not the only one who’s feeling hopeless

You’re not the only one without a home

Let go of all the emotion

Cutting you open

Stop throwing salt to your wounds

Take a second and breathe

That might be all that you need

Don’t you know, don’t you know, don’t you know it?

We all got scars

We all get hurt sometimes

We all got scars

Yours are the same as mine

We fall apart

We all get hurt sometimes

We all got scars

Yours are the same as mine

Your scars are there to show you that you’re human

Even when you wish they’d wash away

I can feel you must be going through it

It’s like nobody understands your pain

Let go of all the emotion

Cutting you open

Stop throwing salt to your wounds

Take a second and breathe

That might be all that you need

Don’t you know, don’t you know, don’t you know it?

We all got scars

We all get hurt sometimes

We all got scars

Yours are the same as mine

We fall apart

We all get hurt sometimes

We all got scars

Yours are the same as mine

Your scars are there to show yourself

You survived the pain you’ve felt

Underneath it all

You know who you are

And they might never go away

But fade a little every day

Underneath it all

You know who you are

We all got scars

We all get hurt sometimes

We all got scars

Yours are the same as mine

We fall apart

We all get hurt sometimes

We all got scars

Yours are the same as mine

(We all got scars)

(All got scars)

We all got scars