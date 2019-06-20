Pubblicato il video di Time Waits For No One, il brano riadattato nel 2019 dal musicista Dave Clark con immagini inedite di Freddie Mercury.

Un turbinio di emozioni per questa bellissima versione del brano conosciuto come “Time“, recuperato nella sua registrazione originale da Clark e riarrangiato con una struggente melodia al pianoforte.

Le immagini del video di Time Waits For No One, mai mostrate prima, ci regalano un intenso Freddie Mercury. Il video da brividi è stato girato al Dominion Theatre di Londra.

Significato del testo di Time (Waits For No One)

Il significato del testo di Time è davvero bello e profondo. Parla dell’importanza di usare il nostro tempo per cambiare insieme il mondo, per tenderci la mano e diventare amici.

Delle parole che, aggiunte alla voce di Freddie Mercury, sono capaci di commuovere e far vibrare le corde più nascoste del nostro animo.

Time – testo della canzone

Time waits for nobody

Time waits for nobody

We all must plan our hopes together

Or we’ll have no more future at all

Time waits for nobody



We might as well be deaf and dumb and blind

I know that sounds unkind

But it seems to me we’ve not listened to

Or spoken about it at all

No no, Time don’t wait for no one

Let’s learn to be friends with one another

Or there’ll be no more future at all



Time, Time waits for nobody

Waits for nobody

Time, time, time, time…

Waits for nobody at all

Time waits for nobody

Time don’t wait, waits for no one

Let us free this world forever

And build a brand new future for us all

Time

Waits for nobody, nobody, nobody

For no one

Traduzione di Time

Il tempo non aspetta nessuno



Il tempo non aspetta nessuno

Tutti noi dobbiamo programmare insieme le nostre speranze

O non avremo per niente un futuro

Il tempo non aspetta nessuno



Noi potremmo anche essere sordi, muti e ciechi

So che suona sgradevole

ma è come se non avessimo affatto ascoltato

o parlato di questo

del fatto che il tempo sta per finire per tutti noi



Il tempo non aspetta nessuno

Il tempo non aspetta nessuno

dobbiamo costruire questo mondo insieme

O non avremo per niente un futuro

Perchè il tempo non aspetta nessuno



Non hai bisogno che io ti dica cosa è andato male

Tu sai cosa sta succedendo

Ma mi sembra che non ce ne sia importato abbastanza

O non abbiamo confidato l’uno nell’altro è come se fossimo tutti con le spalle al muro



Il tempo non aspetta nessuno

Il tempo non aspetta nessuno

dobbiamo aver fiducia l’uno nell’altro

o non avremo per niente un futuro

tempo



sì, il tempo non aspetta nessuno

no, no, il tempo non aspetta nessuno

impariamo ad essere amici!

o non ci sarà più un futuro



il tempo non aspetta nessuno

il tempo, il tempo, non aspetta proprio nessuno



il tempo non aspetta nessuno, già

il tempo non aspetta, aspetta nessuno

liberiamo per sempre questo mondo

e costruiamo un nuovo futuro per tutti noi



il tempo non aspetta nessuno, nessuno, nessuno

nessuno.