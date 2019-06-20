Pubblicato il video di Time Waits For No One, il brano riadattato nel 2019 dal musicista Dave Clark con immagini inedite di Freddie Mercury.
Un turbinio di emozioni per questa bellissima versione del brano conosciuto come “Time“, recuperato nella sua registrazione originale da Clark e riarrangiato con una struggente melodia al pianoforte.
Le immagini del video di Time Waits For No One, mai mostrate prima, ci regalano un intenso Freddie Mercury. Il video da brividi è stato girato al Dominion Theatre di Londra.
Significato del testo di Time (Waits For No One)
Il significato del testo di Time è davvero bello e profondo. Parla dell’importanza di usare il nostro tempo per cambiare insieme il mondo, per tenderci la mano e diventare amici.
Delle parole che, aggiunte alla voce di Freddie Mercury, sono capaci di commuovere e far vibrare le corde più nascoste del nostro animo.
Time – testo della canzone
Time waits for nobody
Time waits for nobody
We all must plan our hopes together
Or we’ll have no more future at all
Time waits for nobody
We might as well be deaf and dumb and blind
I know that sounds unkind
But it seems to me we’ve not listened to
Or spoken about it at all
Time waits for nobody
Time waits for nobody
We all must plan our hopes together
Or we’ll have no more future at all
Time waits for nobody
We might as well be deaf and dumb and blind
I know that sounds unkind
But it seems to me we’ve not listened to
Or spoken about it at all
No no, Time don’t wait for no one
Let’s learn to be friends with one another
Or there’ll be no more future at all
Time, Time waits for nobody
Waits for nobody
Time, time, time, time…
Waits for nobody at all
Time waits for nobody
Time don’t wait, waits for no one
Let us free this world forever
And build a brand new future for us all
Time
Waits for nobody, nobody, nobody
For no one
Traduzione di Time
Il tempo non aspetta nessuno
Il tempo non aspetta nessuno
Tutti noi dobbiamo programmare insieme le nostre speranze
O non avremo per niente un futuro
Il tempo non aspetta nessuno
Noi potremmo anche essere sordi, muti e ciechi
So che suona sgradevole
ma è come se non avessimo affatto ascoltato
o parlato di questo
del fatto che il tempo sta per finire per tutti noi
Il tempo non aspetta nessuno
Il tempo non aspetta nessuno
dobbiamo costruire questo mondo insieme
O non avremo per niente un futuro
Perchè il tempo non aspetta nessuno
Non hai bisogno che io ti dica cosa è andato male
Tu sai cosa sta succedendo
Ma mi sembra che non ce ne sia importato abbastanza
O non abbiamo confidato l’uno nell’altro è come se fossimo tutti con le spalle al muro
Il tempo non aspetta nessuno
Il tempo non aspetta nessuno
dobbiamo aver fiducia l’uno nell’altro
o non avremo per niente un futuro
tempo
sì, il tempo non aspetta nessuno
no, no, il tempo non aspetta nessuno
impariamo ad essere amici!
o non ci sarà più un futuro
il tempo non aspetta nessuno
il tempo, il tempo, non aspetta proprio nessuno
il tempo non aspetta nessuno, già
il tempo non aspetta, aspetta nessuno
liberiamo per sempre questo mondo
e costruiamo un nuovo futuro per tutti noi
il tempo non aspetta nessuno, nessuno, nessuno
nessuno.
