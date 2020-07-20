L’hitmaker Steve Aoki ha deciso di chiamare il collega Frank Walker e la pop star emergente AJ Mitchell per creare un nuovo singolo chiamato “Imagine“.

Come potresti immaginarlo tu stesso si tratta di un inno dance estivo con un ritornello pop-friendly. Diciamo sullo stile Steve Aoki. Con tutta la buona volontà da parte delle radio, Imagine potrebbe diventare un crossover di successo nei prossimi mesi.

“Sto perdendo la testa, è il modo in cui mi fai sentire dentro,” inizia così la canzone AJ Mitchell sulla produzione di Steve & Frank.

“Mi stai facendo impazzire, la mia immaginazione si scatena.” Quando arriviamo al coro, il diciannovenne può vedere nella sua testa l’intera relazione.

“Voglio tutte le cose buone, voglio tutte le cose cattive”, grida. “Le voglio con te, posso solo immaginarlo.”

Cosa dice Aoki su Imagine?

“Questa traccia, in cui collaborano anche Frank & AJ, è un qualcosa in cui abbiamo riversato il nostro cuore e le nostre anime, e sono molto contento per il fatto di essere riuscito a pubblicarla in tempo per l’estate”, spiega Steve nel comunicato stampa. “Tutti possono immedesimarsi nei testi, e il ritmo lo possono ballare tutti. Vorrei che potessimo fartelo ascoltare dal vivo, ma abbiamo dei piani speciali a riguardo.”

Leggi il testo di Imagine qui di seguito e scrivici la tua opinione nei commenti qui sotto.

Il testo di Imagine

[Verso 1]

I’m losing my mind

The way you make me feel inside it’s

It’s making me high

Imagination’s running wild

[Pre-Ritornello]

Under your control

Don’t you let me go

Take my heart and soul

I give you it all

Don’t know what to believe

It feels like a dream

What you do to me

What you do

[Ritornello]

I want all the good things

I want all the bad things

I want it with you

I can only imagine

The pain and the passion

I want it with you

[Post-Ritornello]

I want it with you

I want it with you

I want it with you

I want it with you

[Verso 2]

I’m losing my mind

The way you make me feel inside it’s

It’s making me high, yeah

Imagination’s running wild

[Pre-Ritornello]

Under your control

Don’t you let me go

Take my heart and soul

I give you it all

Don’t know what to believe

It feels like a dream

What you do to me

What you do

[Ritornello]

I want all the good things

I want all the bad things

I want it with you

I can only imagine

The pain and the passion

I want it with you

I want all the good things

I want all the bad things

I want it with you

I can only imagine

The pain and the passion

I want it with you

[Post-Ritornello]

I want it with you

I want it with you

I want it with you

I want it with you

I want it with you

[Conclusione]

I want all the good things

I want all the bad things

I want it with you

I can only imagine

The pain and the passion

I want it with you