I Maroon 5 hanno sorpreso tutti i fan pubblicando oggi 20 settembre 2019 un nuovo singolo dal titolo Memories, una piacevolissima canzone che rimanda al sentimento della nostalgia, e che ci appare da subito come la perfetta canzone per questo autunno.
Dopo il successo di Girl Like You, finalmente un nuovo singolo per i Maroon 5, che non ha niente da invidiare al precedente, e che sicuramente sentiremo molto nei prossimi mesi.
Il significato del testo di Memories
Come ha spiegato lo stesso Adam Levine, il testo di Memories non voleva parlare di un amore finito e passato, ma del sentimento della nostalgia, quel flusso di ricordi e di sensazioni che ci riporta a pensare al passato e che ci rende infinitamente umani.
E con il ritmo e la melodia di Memories in effetti la prima cosa che si prova è una dolce nostalgia. Una canzone, lo ripetiamo, perfetta per questo periodo dell’anno, quando salutando l’estate ormai passata, ci avviamo verso i mesi freddi.
Memories: testo della canzone
Here’s to the ones that we got
Cheers to the wish you were here, but you’re not
‘Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
Of everything we’ve been through
Toast to the ones here today
Toast to the ones that we lost on the way
‘Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
And the memories bring back, memories bring back you
There’s a time that I remember, when I did not know no pain
When I believed in forever, and everything would stay the same
Now my heart feel like December when somebody say your name
‘Cause I can’t reach out to call you, but I know I will one day, yeah
Everybody hurts sometimes
Everybody hurts someday, ayy-ayy
But everything gon’ be alright
Go and raise a glass and say, ayy
Here’s to the ones that we got
Cheers to the wish you were here, but you’re not
‘Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
Of everything we’ve been through
Toast to the ones here today
Toast to the ones that we lost on the way
‘Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
And the memories bring back, memories bring back you
Doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo
Memories bring back, memories bring back you
There’s a time that I remember when I never felt so lost
When I felt all of the hatred was too powerful to stop (Ooh, yeah)
Now my heart feel like an ember and it’s lighting up the dark
I’ll carry these torches for ya that you know I’ll never drop, yeah
Everybody hurts sometimes
Everybody hurts someday, ayy-ayy
But everything gon’ be alright
Go and raise a glass and say, ayy
Here’s to the ones that we got (Oh-oh)
Cheers to the wish you were here, but you’re not
‘Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
Of everything we’ve been through (No, no)
Toast to the ones here today (Ayy)
Toast to the ones that we lost on the way
‘Cause the drinks bring back all the memories (Ayy)
And the memories bring back, memories bring back you
Doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo
Memories bring back, memories bring back you
Doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo (Ooh, yeah)
Memories bring back, memories bring back you
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, no, no
Memories bring back, memories bring back you
TRADUZIONE
Questo è per tutti quelli che abbiamo
Salute al desiderio che tu sia qui, ma non lo sei
Perche’ i drink riportano indietro tutti i ricordi
Di tutto quello che abbiamo passato
Un brindisi a quelli qui oggi
Un brindisi a quelli che abbiamo perso lungo la strada
Perche’ i drink riportano riportano indietro tutti i ricordi
E i ricordi riportano indietro, i ricordi riportano a te
C’è un tempo che ricordo, quando non conoscevo il dolore
Quando ho creduto nel per sempre, e che tutto sarebbe rimasto lo stesso
Ora il mio cuore si sente come a Dicembre, quando qualcuno dice il tuo nome
Perche’ non posso raggiungerti per chiamarti, ma so che un giorno lo faro’, sì
Tutti soffrono a volte
Tutti soffrono a volte, ayy-ayyyyyyy
Ma andrà tutto bene
Vai e alza un bicchiere e di, ayy
Questo è per tutti quelli che abbiamo
Salute al desiderio che tu sia qui, ma non lo sei
Perche’ i drink riportano indietro tutti i ricordi
Di tutto quello che abbiamo passato
Un brindisi a quelli qui oggi
Un brindisi a quelli che abbiamo perso lungo la strada
Perche’ i drink riportano riportano indietro tutti i ricordi
E i ricordi riportano indietro, i ricordi riportano a te
Doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doooo
Doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo-doooo
Doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doooo
I ricordi riportano indietro, i ricordi riportano a te
C’e’ un tempo che ricordo in cui non mi sono mai sentito cosi’ perso
Quando ho sentito che tutto l’odio era troppo potente per fermarsi (Ooh, si)
Ora il mio cuore si sente come un’ambra e sta illuminando il buio
Portero’ queste torce per te che sai che non farò mai cadere, sì
Tutti soffrono a volte
Tutti soffrono a volte, ayy-ayyyyyyy
Ma andrà tutto bene
Vai e alza un bicchiere e di, ayy
Questo è per tutti quelli che abbiamo
Salute al desiderio che tu sia qui, ma non lo sei
Perche’ i drink riportano indietro tutti i ricordi
Di tutto quello che abbiamo passato
Un brindisi a quelli qui oggi
Un brindisi a quelli che abbiamo perso lungo la strada
Perche’ i drink riportano riportano indietro tutti i ricordi
E i ricordi riportano indietro, i ricordi riportano a te
Doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doooo
Doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo-doooo
Doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doooo
I ricordi riportano indietro, i ricordi riportano a te
Doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doooo
Doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo-doooo
Doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo (Ooh, yeah)
I ricordi riportano indietro, i ricordi riportano a te
Sì, sì, sì,
Sì, sì, sì, sì, sì, sì, sì no, no
I ricordi riportano indietro, i ricordi riportano a te
