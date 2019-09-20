I Maroon 5 hanno sorpreso tutti i fan pubblicando oggi 20 settembre 2019 un nuovo singolo dal titolo Memories, una piacevolissima canzone che rimanda al sentimento della nostalgia, e che ci appare da subito come la perfetta canzone per questo autunno.

Dopo il successo di Girl Like You, finalmente un nuovo singolo per i Maroon 5, che non ha niente da invidiare al precedente, e che sicuramente sentiremo molto nei prossimi mesi.

Il significato del testo di Memories

Come ha spiegato lo stesso Adam Levine, il testo di Memories non voleva parlare di un amore finito e passato, ma del sentimento della nostalgia, quel flusso di ricordi e di sensazioni che ci riporta a pensare al passato e che ci rende infinitamente umani.

E con il ritmo e la melodia di Memories in effetti la prima cosa che si prova è una dolce nostalgia. Una canzone, lo ripetiamo, perfetta per questo periodo dell’anno, quando salutando l’estate ormai passata, ci avviamo verso i mesi freddi.

Memories: testo della canzone

Here’s to the ones that we got

Cheers to the wish you were here, but you’re not

‘Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

Of everything we’ve been through

Toast to the ones here today

Toast to the ones that we lost on the way

‘Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

And the memories bring back, memories bring back you

There’s a time that I remember, when I did not know no pain

When I believed in forever, and everything would stay the same

Now my heart feel like December when somebody say your name

‘Cause I can’t reach out to call you, but I know I will one day, yeah

Everybody hurts sometimes

Everybody hurts someday, ayy-ayy

But everything gon’ be alright

Go and raise a glass and say, ayy

Here’s to the ones that we got

Cheers to the wish you were here, but you’re not

‘Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

Of everything we’ve been through

Toast to the ones here today

Toast to the ones that we lost on the way

‘Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

And the memories bring back, memories bring back you

Doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo

Memories bring back, memories bring back you

There’s a time that I remember when I never felt so lost

When I felt all of the hatred was too powerful to stop (Ooh, yeah)

Now my heart feel like an ember and it’s lighting up the dark

I’ll carry these torches for ya that you know I’ll never drop, yeah

Everybody hurts sometimes

Everybody hurts someday, ayy-ayy

But everything gon’ be alright

Go and raise a glass and say, ayy

Here’s to the ones that we got (Oh-oh)

Cheers to the wish you were here, but you’re not

‘Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

Of everything we’ve been through (No, no)

Toast to the ones here today (Ayy)

Toast to the ones that we lost on the way

‘Cause the drinks bring back all the memories (Ayy)

And the memories bring back, memories bring back you

Doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo

Memories bring back, memories bring back you

Doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo (Ooh, yeah)

Memories bring back, memories bring back you

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, no, no

Memories bring back, memories bring back you

TRADUZIONE

Questo è per tutti quelli che abbiamo

Salute al desiderio che tu sia qui, ma non lo sei

Perche’ i drink riportano indietro tutti i ricordi

Di tutto quello che abbiamo passato

Un brindisi a quelli qui oggi

Un brindisi a quelli che abbiamo perso lungo la strada

Perche’ i drink riportano riportano indietro tutti i ricordi

E i ricordi riportano indietro, i ricordi riportano a te

C’è un tempo che ricordo, quando non conoscevo il dolore

Quando ho creduto nel per sempre, e che tutto sarebbe rimasto lo stesso

Ora il mio cuore si sente come a Dicembre, quando qualcuno dice il tuo nome

Perche’ non posso raggiungerti per chiamarti, ma so che un giorno lo faro’, sì

Tutti soffrono a volte

Tutti soffrono a volte, ayy-ayyyyyyy

Ma andrà tutto bene

Vai e alza un bicchiere e di, ayy

Questo è per tutti quelli che abbiamo

Salute al desiderio che tu sia qui, ma non lo sei

Perche’ i drink riportano indietro tutti i ricordi

Di tutto quello che abbiamo passato

Un brindisi a quelli qui oggi

Un brindisi a quelli che abbiamo perso lungo la strada

Perche’ i drink riportano riportano indietro tutti i ricordi

E i ricordi riportano indietro, i ricordi riportano a te

Doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doooo

Doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo-doooo

Doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doooo

I ricordi riportano indietro, i ricordi riportano a te

C’e’ un tempo che ricordo in cui non mi sono mai sentito cosi’ perso

Quando ho sentito che tutto l’odio era troppo potente per fermarsi (Ooh, si)

Ora il mio cuore si sente come un’ambra e sta illuminando il buio

Portero’ queste torce per te che sai che non farò mai cadere, sì

Tutti soffrono a volte

Tutti soffrono a volte, ayy-ayyyyyyy

Ma andrà tutto bene

Vai e alza un bicchiere e di, ayy

Questo è per tutti quelli che abbiamo

Salute al desiderio che tu sia qui, ma non lo sei

Perche’ i drink riportano indietro tutti i ricordi

Di tutto quello che abbiamo passato

Un brindisi a quelli qui oggi

Un brindisi a quelli che abbiamo perso lungo la strada

Perche’ i drink riportano riportano indietro tutti i ricordi

E i ricordi riportano indietro, i ricordi riportano a te

Doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doooo

Doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo-doooo

Doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doooo

I ricordi riportano indietro, i ricordi riportano a te

Doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doooo

Doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo-doooo

Doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo (Ooh, yeah)

I ricordi riportano indietro, i ricordi riportano a te

Sì, sì, sì,

Sì, sì, sì, sì, sì, sì, sì no, no

I ricordi riportano indietro, i ricordi riportano a te