So I can finally reveal that my new album LP1 will be out on 6th December! I’m so happy with it and I’m sorry it’s taken longer than planned. You can pre-order some extremely limited signed versions of the album, coloured vinyl, a brand new merch drop and more in my bio. Thanks for all your support as always, you’re the best fans I could ask for. I can’t wait to share the album with you with you all 🙌🏼 #LP1