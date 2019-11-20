Il 26 Gennaio 2020 Alicia Keys condurrà i 62esimi Grammy Awards. Annunciata la lista dei nominati.
Sono state annunciate questo pomeriggio le nomination dell’evento più importante sul fronte musicale. Stiamo parlando dei Grammy Awards che arrivati alla loro 62esima edizione continuano a rappresentare per gli artisti una delle aspirazioni maggiori.
A dominare le nomination quest’anno troviamo tre artisti emergenti: prima su tutti Lizzo, la più nominata di questa edizione che nonostante abbia alle spalle diversi anni di carriera è riuscita a consolidare il proprio posto nel mercato musicale solo negli ultimi tempi, grazie al suo album “Cuz I Love You”.
Dopo aver appreso la notizia ha voluto ringraziare attraverso il suo profilo Twitter:
“Grazie. Questo è stato un anno incredibile per la musica e sono solo grata di avere fatto parte. Siamo tutti vincitori!”Lizzo ringrazia per le nomination
A fare compagnia a Lizzo troviamo due giovanissimi che con sei nomination a testa si classificano al secondo posto dietro alla cantante: Billie Eilish e Lil Nas X.
In particolare Billie risulta essere l’artista più giovane che sia mai stata nominata con il proprio disco nella categoria principale “album dell’anno”: insieme a lei troviamo Bon Iver, Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande, H.E.R, Lil Nas X, Lizzo e i Vampire Weekend.
Con le sue quattro nomination Beyoncè si aggiudica invece il titolo di artista più nominata della storia dei Grammy, con più di 70 nomine. In quest’edizione è una delle protagoniste della categoria “Best Pop Performance” in una competizione tutta al femminile: con lei anche Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Ariana Grande e Billie Eilish.
Per scoprire i vincitori l’appuntamento è per il 26 Gennaio 2020.
Potete trovare la lista completa di tutte e 84 categorie QUI, mentre di seguito ecco le principali.
Record of the Year
“Hey, Ma,” Bon Iver
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande
“Hard Place,” H.E.R.
“Talk,” Khalid
“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
“Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee
Album of the Year
I,I, Bon Iver
Norman F—ing Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.
7, Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Song of The Year
“Always Remember Us This Way,” Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
“Hard Place,” Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“Lover,” Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
“Norman F—ing Rockwell,” Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
“Someone You Loved,” Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
“Truth Hurts,” Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Spirit,” Beyoncé
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande & Social House
“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers
“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee
“Senorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Si, Andrea Bocelli
Love (Deluxe Edition), Michael Bublé
Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters
A Legendary Christmas, John Legend
Walls, Barbra Streisand
Best Pop Vocal Album
The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
Lover, Taylor Swift
Best Dance Recording
“Linked,” Bonobo
“Got to Keep On,” The Chemical Brothers
“Piece of Your Heart,” Meduza Featuring Goodboys
“Underwater,” Rufus Du Sol
“Midnight, Hour,” Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign Boys Noize & Skrillex
Best Dance/Electronic Album
LP5, Apparat
No Geography, The Chemical Brothers
Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume
Solace, Rufus Du Sol
Weather, Tycho
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Ancestral Recall, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Star People Nation, Theo Croker
Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!, Mark Guiliana
Elevate, Lettuce
Mettavolution, Rodrigo y Gabriela
Best Rock Performance
“Pretty Waste,” Bones UK
“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.
“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard
“Woman,” Karen O & Danger Mouse
“Too Bad,” Rival Sons
Best Metal Performance
“Astorlus – The Great Octopus,” Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi
“Humanicide,” Death Angel
“Bow Down,” I Prevail
“Unleashed,” Killswitch Engage
“7empest,” Tool
Best Rock Song
“Fear Inoculum,” Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, songwriters (Tool)
“Give Yourself a Try,” George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)
“Harmony Hall,” Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)
“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)
Best Rock Album
Amo, Bring Me The Horizon
Social Cues, Cage The Elephant
In the End, The Cranberries
Trauma, I Prevail
Feral Roots, Rival Sons
Best Alternative Music Album
U.F.O.F., Big Thief
Assume Form, James Blake
I,I, Bon Iver
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Anima, Thom Yorke
Best R&B Performance
“Love Again,” Daniel Caesar & Brandy
Could’ve Been,” H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller
“Exactly How I Feel,” Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane
“Roll Some Mo,” Lucky Daye
“Come Home,” Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Time Today,” BJ The Chicago Kid
“Steady Love,” India.Arie
“Jerome,” Lizzo
“Real Games,” Lucky Daye
“Built for Love,” PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song
“Could’ve Been,” Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)
“Look at Me Now,” Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)
“No Guidance,” Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)
“Roll Some Mo,” David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)
“Sayso,” PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Apollo XXI, Steve Lacy
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
Overload, Georgia Anne Muldrow
Saturn, Nao
Being Human in Public, Jessie Reyez
Best R&B Album
1123, BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted, Lucky Daye
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
Paul, PJ Morton
Ventura, Anderson .Paak
Best Rap Album
Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville
Championships, Meek Mill
I Am > I Was, 21 Savage
Igor, Tyler, The Creator
The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae
Best Country Album
Desperate Man, Eric Church
Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
While I’m Livin’, Tanya Tucker
Lascia un commento