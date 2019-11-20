Il 26 Gennaio 2020 Alicia Keys condurrà i 62esimi Grammy Awards. Annunciata la lista dei nominati.

Sono state annunciate questo pomeriggio le nomination dell’evento più importante sul fronte musicale. Stiamo parlando dei Grammy Awards che arrivati alla loro 62esima edizione continuano a rappresentare per gli artisti una delle aspirazioni maggiori.

A dominare le nomination quest’anno troviamo tre artisti emergenti: prima su tutti Lizzo, la più nominata di questa edizione che nonostante abbia alle spalle diversi anni di carriera è riuscita a consolidare il proprio posto nel mercato musicale solo negli ultimi tempi, grazie al suo album “Cuz I Love You”.

Dopo aver appreso la notizia ha voluto ringraziare attraverso il suo profilo Twitter:

“Grazie. Questo è stato un anno incredibile per la musica e sono solo grata di avere fatto parte. Siamo tutti vincitori!” Lizzo ringrazia per le nomination

A fare compagnia a Lizzo troviamo due giovanissimi che con sei nomination a testa si classificano al secondo posto dietro alla cantante: Billie Eilish e Lil Nas X.

In particolare Billie risulta essere l’artista più giovane che sia mai stata nominata con il proprio disco nella categoria principale “album dell’anno”: insieme a lei troviamo Bon Iver, Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande, H.E.R, Lil Nas X, Lizzo e i Vampire Weekend.

Con le sue quattro nomination Beyoncè si aggiudica invece il titolo di artista più nominata della storia dei Grammy, con più di 70 nomine. In quest’edizione è una delle protagoniste della categoria “Best Pop Performance” in una competizione tutta al femminile: con lei anche Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Ariana Grande e Billie Eilish.

Per scoprire i vincitori l’appuntamento è per il 26 Gennaio 2020.

Potete trovare la lista completa di tutte e 84 categorie QUI, mentre di seguito ecco le principali.

Record of the Year

“Hey, Ma,” Bon Iver

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande

“Hard Place,” H.E.R.

“Talk,” Khalid

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

“Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album of the Year

I,I, Bon Iver

Norman F—ing Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.

7, Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo

Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

Song of The Year

“Always Remember Us This Way,” Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place,” Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Lover,” Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Norman F—ing Rockwell,” Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved,” Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts,” Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Spirit,” Beyoncé

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande & Social House

“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee

“Senorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Si, Andrea Bocelli

Love (Deluxe Edition), Michael Bublé

Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters

A Legendary Christmas, John Legend

Walls, Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album

The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran

Lover, Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording

“Linked,” Bonobo

“Got to Keep On,” The Chemical Brothers

“Piece of Your Heart,” Meduza Featuring Goodboys

“Underwater,” Rufus Du Sol

“Midnight, Hour,” Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign Boys Noize & Skrillex

Best Dance/Electronic Album

LP5, Apparat

No Geography, The Chemical Brothers

Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume

Solace, Rufus Du Sol

Weather, Tycho

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Ancestral Recall, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Star People Nation, Theo Croker

Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!, Mark Guiliana

Elevate, Lettuce

Mettavolution, Rodrigo y Gabriela

Best Rock Performance

“Pretty Waste,” Bones UK

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.

“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard

“Woman,” Karen O & Danger Mouse

“Too Bad,” Rival Sons

Best Metal Performance

“Astorlus – The Great Octopus,” Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi

“Humanicide,” Death Angel

“Bow Down,” I Prevail

“Unleashed,” Killswitch Engage

“7empest,” Tool

Best Rock Song

“Fear Inoculum,” Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, songwriters (Tool)

“Give Yourself a Try,” George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)

“Harmony Hall,” Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)

“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

Best Rock Album

Amo, Bring Me The Horizon

Social Cues, Cage The Elephant

In the End, The Cranberries

Trauma, I Prevail

Feral Roots, Rival Sons

Best Alternative Music Album

U.F.O.F., Big Thief

Assume Form, James Blake

I,I, Bon Iver

Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

Anima, Thom Yorke

Best R&B Performance

“Love Again,” Daniel Caesar & Brandy

Could’ve Been,” H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller

“Exactly How I Feel,” Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo,” Lucky Daye

“Come Home,” Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Time Today,” BJ The Chicago Kid

“Steady Love,” India.Arie

“Jerome,” Lizzo

“Real Games,” Lucky Daye

“Built for Love,” PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

“Could’ve Been,” Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)

“Look at Me Now,” Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)

“No Guidance,” Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)

“Roll Some Mo,” David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)

“Sayso,” PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Apollo XXI, Steve Lacy

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo

Overload, Georgia Anne Muldrow

Saturn, Nao

Being Human in Public, Jessie Reyez

Best R&B Album

1123, BJ The Chicago Kid

Painted, Lucky Daye

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

Paul, PJ Morton

Ventura, Anderson .Paak

Best Rap Album

Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville

Championships, Meek Mill

I Am > I Was, 21 Savage

Igor, Tyler, The Creator

The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae

Best Country Album

Desperate Man, Eric Church

Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

While I’m Livin’, Tanya Tucker